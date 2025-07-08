Poll worker Lois Francis assists Makayley Crisp, of Provo, during primary election voting held at the Utah County Health and Justice Building in Provo on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Political operatives enjoy identifying and predicting trends in voters’ behavior. We examine new information regarding a dynamic shift and whether recent congressional action could lead to emerging trends.

The Utah State University “Utah Women & Leadership Project” reported on voting patterns in Utah. In 2006, Utah ranked 51st in the nation, with 36.8% of female voters participating; by 2024, it had risen to 67.3%, ranking 29th nationally. Also noted was that Utah leads the country with volunteer and community services, predominantly led by women. How will this affect politics?

COWLEY: Utah has a rich history of women participating in politics, from Seraph Young being the first woman in the United States to vote, to Kanab being one of the first all-women-led cities, to Martha Hughes Cannon, who, among her many accolades, became Utah’s first female state senator by defeating her husband.

I’m grateful my beloved USU conducted this rigorous study. The evidence sustains that voters of the fairer sex are an important demographic, but are far from homogeneous in political preferences. One’s political values cannot be distilled down to gender alone. Religion, community, ethnicity and age are all contributing factors.

There are some obvious explanations for the ebbs and flows of female voter turnout in Utah. The 2012 bump was evidence of enthusiasm for Utah’s adopted son, Mitt Romney, running for president. In 2016, Utah men and women turned out in droves to support Evan McMullin, demonstrating our willingness to buck two-party norms.

Utah embodies the spirit of “neighbor helping neighbor.” The study’s findings on service are not surprising and a source of immense pride for my fellow stateswomen.

PIGNANELLI: “It was we, the people; not we, the white male citizens; nor yet we, the male citizens; but we, the whole people, who formed the Union.” — Susan B. Anthony

A half-century of political involvement has provided me with knowledge that women voters, elected officials and appointed officials may be fewer in number, but have an equal — and often greater — impact than their male counterparts.

This understanding is also derived from my mother, a three-term Holladay City Councilmember; my wife, a city manager, Utah director of administrative services and state tax commissioner; my strong, opinionated daughter, sisters and business partner; etc.

Most of the powerful trade and nonprofit government relations organizations are led or strongly influenced by women. Their impact on the public policy process is apparent during the legislative session, in county and city meetings, and throughout various agencies.

According to the surveys, Utah women’s highest priorities are affordable housing, civility among elected officials and inflation. Regardless of gender and political affiliation, all candidates should take note of this significant expansion of the electorate and their needs.

In the latest poll from the Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics conducted by HarrisX, the results suggest that Trump enjoys greater support among men than women in Utah. Will the “Big Beautiful Bill” impact Utah voters, especially women?

COWLEY: Women have been understandably repulsed by Trump’s brash manner and moral shortcomings. Although in 2024, women nationally supported Trump by a larger margin, Utah women were less willing to overlook his character defects.

Women primarily manage the household budget. They are on the frontlines when egg prices rise, inflation surges and mortgage rates shoot through the roof. As such, Trump’s signature fiscal bill is of great importance to women. There are numerous provisions I expect budget-conscious women will appreciate, including increasing state and local tax deductions, increasing the child tax credit, and no tax on tips.

PIGNANELLI: According to a recent Washington Post/Ipsos poll, 42% of Americans opposed the bill and 23% supported it, but 34% had no opinion. This implies there is a blank slate and an opportunity for either party. However, the spin doctors must avoid patronizing messaging that offends women. The parties that construct the best case will have the most influence.

Does partisanship change in Utah because of women or Trump’s budget bill?

COWLEY: Women are not monolithic in their political priorities. Just as some dislike the bill for imposing work requirements on select Medicaid recipients, others are rejoicing over the 2017 tax cuts becoming permanent. It’s unlikely this singular bill will shift political tides in Utah.

The budget bill will likely be old news by the time midterms roll around, but if they play their cards right, it could provide opportunities for Democrats as it adds $3.4 trillion to federal deficits over the next ten years. Even as a conservative, I’m gravely concerned this unpaid bill will be left to our children, yet, given the current state of dysfunction in the Democratic Party, it is unlikely they can propose a better alternative.

Although I think Elon Musk’s attempt to form a new party is idiotic, misguided and will only result in the Ross Perot-ing of swing elections, I am not counting out the ability of the world’s richest man to be a disrupter, nor Utahns’ historical willingness to support third-party candidates.

PIGNANELLI: National pundits believe the recent legislation helps Democrats to salvage their electoral chances. However, it is unclear how changes to Medicaid alter the trajectory of elections. If the bill is viewed in conjunction with other actions, as supporting or hindering the priorities of Utah women, the result could be fluctuations in the usual outcomes.