A voter fills out their Ohio primary election ballot at a polling location in Knox Presbyterian Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

President Joe Biden is facing challenges in getting on Ohio’s ballot in 2024. To comply with the state’s law, his party will have to either certify him as the 2024 Democratic candidate two weeks earlier than planned, or the Ohio legislature will need to make an exception.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose wrote a letter to Ohio Democratic Party Chairwoman Liz Walters, expressing these concerns.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to convene and formally declare Biden as the nominee on Aug. 19, but the state of Ohio requires candidates to be certified by Aug. 7.

“Therefore, pending further clarification, I am left to conclude that the Democratic National Committee must either move up its nominating convention or the Ohio General Assembly must act by May 9, 2024 (90 days prior to a new law’s effective date) to create an exception to this statutory requirement,” the letter, first obtained by the ABC News, stated.

The letter instructed the Democratic Party officials to respond to the office of the secretary of state with a solution that timely complies with the state law.

A Biden campaign spokesperson told NBC News the campaign is “monitoring the situation in Ohio,” adding, “We’re confident that Joe Biden will be on the ballot in all 50 states.”

It’s worth noting the Republican Party controls both the chambers of Ohio’s state legislature, which proves it tough to extend the deadline. If the Democrats hold the convention earlier, it could create logistical issues. These scenarios leave the door open for Biden to be excluded from the 2024 ballot in Ohio.

As The Associated Press reported, the state temporarily changed the rules prior to the 2020 presidential election, when both the Republican and Democratic conventions were set to take place after the state’s certification deadline. The legislature adjusted the deadline in 2012 under similar circumstances.

Ohio has served as a presidential bellwether. Since 1856, a Republican presidential candidate with Ohio’s support has won the White House 34 out of 38 times.

“As Ohio goes, so goes the nation,” the famous adage says. But this changed in the last election when Ohio favored former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 but Trump lost the latter election.

The last time this happened was in 1960 when Ohio sided with Richard Nixon over John F. Kennedy, the ultimate winner.