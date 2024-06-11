President Joe Biden greets attendees after speaking on the one-year anniversary of passage of the PACT Act, the most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic exposed veterans and survivors in over 30 years, at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. According to FEC data, during the 2024 campaign cycle, donations to Biden’s principal campaign committee in Utah outpace donations to Trump’s.

Biden’s red-state fundraising surprise

Trump is in the middle of a massive fundraising haul. In April, the Trump campaign surpassed Biden’s fundraising totals by $25 million. In May, Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $141 million, a third of that coming within 24 hours of Trump’s criminal conviction. Last weekend, Trump reportedly raised another $30 million during a weekend fundraising spree through Southern California.

Even so, Biden has a surprising edge in one red state: Utah.

According to FEC data, donations to Biden’s principal campaign committee in the Beehive State so far outpace donations to Trump’s. During the 2024 campaign cycle, Biden for President has raised $1,031,627 from Utah donors, while Donald J. Trump for President 2024 has raised $750,461.

The fundraising totals are only a snippet of the campaigns’ total financial outfits. Both campaigns benefit from joint fundraising arrangements with their parties and aligned super PACs. Additionally, Trump has yet to fundraise in person in Utah this cycle, while Biden has: the president hosted a fundraiser in Park City during a visit last August, and first lady Jill Biden returned in January and held another.

The Trump campaign planned on fundraising in Utah in late June, but the plan was scrapped after Trump agreed to a CNN debate on the same date. Fundraiser organizers are now hoping to bring Trump to Park City in late July or late August, a person with knowledge of the event said.

Trump is expected to win Utah handily. Republicans hold every statewide office. In 2020, Trump won the state by 20 percentage points, though Biden — who finished with 38% — performed better than any Democrat since 1964.

Democrats are putting up a fight regardless. The Democratic National Committee announced Monday that it was awarding a $45,000 grant to Utah Democrats with help with organizing infrastructure, bolstering what they say will be the first coordinated campaign in Utah since 2016. The donation is part of a nearly $2 million initiative to bolster red-state Democrats in down-ballot races.

Diane Lewis, chair of the Utah Democratic Party, called the grant a sign of commitment “to supporting Utah’s potential as a future swing state.”

“With the support of the national party, we will organize across our state to help Democrats get across the finish line, not just in this election cycle, but in every election to come,” Lewis said in a statement.

