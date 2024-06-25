John Curtis fist-bumps Chris Nichols, of Orem, as he visits with Kitty Dunn, of Bigham City, during a watch party for Curtis’ campaign held at Riverview Park in Provo on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Rep. John Curtis was projected to win the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Utah by The Associated Press after leading his opponents by more than 26 percentage points when the first round of primary election results were released Tuesday night in the race to replace outgoing Sen. Mitt Romney.

“Figuring out how to thank you is very difficult,” Curtis said to his family and supporters on Tuesday night. “And you can’t say thank you without saying thank you to your family. If you want to know why in the end I did this, it’s the 17 grandkids.”

The 3rd District congressman received 54% of early votes, consisting mostly of mail-in ballots received before Election Day, while Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs received 27.5%, former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson received 13% and Moxie Pest Control CEO Jason Walton received 6%.

The initial vote totals, appearing on a large TV screen, were met by scattered cheers by more than one hundred Curtis supporters gathered under a pavilion at the candidate’s election night watch party at Riverview Park in north Provo.

Utah’s crowded Republican Senate race

The contest to succeed Sen. Mitt Romney as Utah’s junior senator was the Beehive State’s first competitive Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in 30 years, one of the state’s most crowded Senate races ever and its most expensive in recent memory.

Pitting legislative newcomers against veteran lawmakers, Utah’s Senate GOP primary was defined by big money, from national special interests as well as candidates’ pockets; big promises, on immigration and spending; and one big endorsement, from former President Donald Trump.

Curtis entered the race late after first announcing he would not forgo reelection to the House for a Senate bid. When his decision was met with a flood of voices telling him to reconsider, Curtis took a second look. By the time the candidate filing period rolled around in early January, Curtis had thrown his hat in the ring, along with a total of 10 other candidates.

The overflowing field of 2024 hopefuls — which also featured political consultant Carolyn Phippen and son of the late Sen. Orrin Hatch, Brent Hatch — was reduced to just four candidates — Staggs, Curtis, Wilson and Walton — following the state Republican Party nominating convention in April.

Thousands of GOP precinct representatives chose Staggs to be the party-backed candidate at the April 27 convention. That morning, Staggs had received the endorsement of Donald Trump. The Riverton mayor won state delegates’ support in a landslide, securing 70% in the final round of voting, while Curtis came in second with 30% of the vote.

As a convention-only candidate, Staggs’ win secured him a spot on the primary ballot while Curtis, Wilson and Walton each qualified for the primary by gathering 28,000 signatures certified by the state.

Curtis’ race to lose

From the time first-quarter filings were released in April, Curtis already held a sizable lead in terms of fundraising and polling. In the first three months of 2024, he received nearly $1.4 million in campaign contributions, while his opponents raised between $200,000-250,000, not including the more than $2.5 million that Wilson and Walton both loaned their campaigns.

The months leading up to the primary saw Curtis continue his money advantage even as pro-Curtis political action committees dropped over $2 million in opposition spending against Staggs.

A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll conducted in January found a majority, 52%, of GOP primary voters undecided. But at that early stage in the race, Curtis already counted on 18% of the vote, more than any of his opponents. Another Deseret News poll conducted in early June found Curtis ahead of Staggs 34% to 16%, with 33% of voters saying they were unsure. Wilson and Walton trailed with 12% and 4%, respectively.

A Noble Predictive Insights poll released Monday found Curtis with a 20-percentage-point lead among likely Republican primary voters in Utah, with 48% saying they lean toward Curtis and 28% for Staggs. Wilson netted 9% and Walton came away with 6%, according to the poll.

What did Utah GOP Senate candidates run on?

As with Republican politicians and voters across the country, Utah’s GOP Senate candidates focused heavily on immigration policy, the rising cost of living and federal spending.

Curtis sought to differentiate himself from the rest of the pack by pointing to his congressional track record of shifting the conservative conversation around energy policy, transferring federal lands to Utah, taking a strong position on Chinese aggression and pushing back on budget recommendations from both Democratic and Republican administrations.

Curtis said his ability to negotiate with others to achieve conservative wins, as well as his reputation as one of Congress’ most productive and accessible lawmakers, would make him an asset for Utah and would help rebuild trust in the institution he aimed to return to.

In contrast to Curtis’ emphasis on consensus building, Staggs spent his primary campaign staking out an uncompromising position on Ukraine aid and budget fights, saying a pro-Trump Republican majority is needed in both Congress and the White House to save the country. Staggs was the first candidate to officially declare his Senate intentions back in May 2023, framing his candidacy in opposition to Romney and “establishment” Republicans.

Wilson ran as a legislative leader with the will and know-how to bring Utah’s fiscal integrity to the dysfunction of Washington, D.C. He highlighted his role in historic tax cuts, budget reform and water policy that he says put Utah on a path to long term economic success. Walton, on the other hand, claimed his business background freed him to make radical changes that career politicians fear. He called for a restoration of traditional constitutional checks and balances.

During their first and only televised debate, Curtis’ opponents centered their attacks on the perceived front runner. Staggs used his final moments of the debate to accuse Curtis of benefiting from his position through pandemic-era investments. Curtis called the attack a “cheap shot” and said he had sold off all of his stocks. Curtis later explained the stock purchases in question were made by a private financial adviser.