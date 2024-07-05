No Labels Founding Chairman and former Sen. Joe Lieberman speaks about the 2024 election at National Press Club in Washington, Jan. 18, 2024. Lieberman served as No Labels' chief public defender when the critics got the loudest. The centrist group he helped create ignited a political firestorm over the last year by working to recruit a third-party presidential campaign that some feared might tilt the 2024 election in former President Donald Trump’s favor.

No Labels warned us

The morning after last week’s debate, No Labels’ chief strategist fired off an email to the group’s supporters. “I’m angry,” he wrote. “I’m angry because a No Labels presidential candidate should have been on that stage last night, providing a viable choice to Americans who can’t possibly imagine four more years of Trump or Biden.”

For the better part of two years, No Labels prepared for this scenario. Biden was a historically unpopular incumbent. Trump was his historically unpopular predecessor. Even in late 2022, most Americans didn’t want a Biden-Trump rematch.

Enter No Labels: the centrist group established in 2010 to promote bipartisanship in Congress. It entered the fray as the vehicle for a third-party centrist to run for president. It worked to register as a political party in states across the country and get ballot access. It ran poll after poll that showed Americans desperate for another option. It pitched moderate politicians on both sides of the aisle about joining the ticket.

But they couldn’t get anyone to say yes. Not Joe Manchin, long seen as their top option. Not Jon Huntsman Jr. (when we asked if he would join the ticket, he told us no). Not Mitt Romney (he told us no, too). Not Nikki Haley (she told us no, three). Not Chris Christie or ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan or ex-Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

Ryan Clancy, the group’s chief strategist, is less disappointed in those folks, and more frustrated by the outside groups — largely Democrat strategists and Never-Trump politicos — who saw the effort as a threat to Biden and worked to curtail it.

“The same groups of operatives and party elites that were trying to kill off No Labels were the same people who have been gaslighting the whole public about Biden’s condition,” Clancy told me. “It’s like, irony isn’t dead.”

Now, even some of Biden’s staunchest supporters are coming around to the idea that he may not be the best candidate to defeat Trump. But the ship has sailed on No Labels reentering the competition. In the hours after the debate, Clancy asked the group’s teams overseeing ballot access and legal operations to investigate whether it was too late to run a candidate (if a willing candidate emerged). “If a miracle happened, and the second coming of Abraham Lincoln showed up tomorrow, could there still be an opening?” he said. “It doesn’t look like it.”

The caveat here is that securing a candidate and getting on the ballot were preliminary to that candidate running a successful campaign. When No Labels pulled the plug in April, it had only secured ballot access in 23 states. There was a plan to get on the ballots in the rest, Clancy said. But after swinging and missing on candidate after candidate, there was no reasonable path forward.

“The original sin of why we’re here is because people who thought they knew better tried to short circuit the democratic process,” Clancy said.

John Holman, of Denver, Colo., right, and others with the group No Labels take part in a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 18, 2011. | Jacquelyn Martin

Much has been made of Biden’s age and stamina. But what, exactly, is keeping Biden from dropping out? It’s a question best suited for Biden’s biographer, who points to the tight-knit circle of longtime aides and staffers surrounding Biden. Their identities are “wrapped up in their association with the career of one political figure. To admit his end is to provoke a crisis in their own professional life. If I’m not whispering in Biden’s ear, then what am I?” Someone Needs to Take Biden’s Keys (Franklin Foer, The Atlantic)

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox finishes his term as head of the National Governors Association this summer. On the way out, he’s opening up about the tensions within the Republican Party — and why he doesn’t find a home with either the MAGA crowd or the Never-Trumpers. “I have a very optimistic view of who we are and who we can be again, and the fact that some people have lost that optimism — I want to try to understand why, and I want to solve those problems,” he said. ‘We Are Confusing Conservatism With Anger and Hate’(Ryan Lizza, Politico)

