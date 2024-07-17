President Joe Biden walks past boxes of cereal in an aisle as he visits Mario's Westside Market in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. A majority of Democrats want President Joe Biden to step down from his reelection campaign for president, according to a recent poll.

A large majority of Democrats want President Joe Biden to step down from his reelection campaign for president, according to a recent poll conducted by AP-NORC.

What the poll says

Per The Associated Press, the AP-NORC poll conducted July 11-15 says that 65% of overall Democrats would like Biden to step down and allow another candidate to take his place.

Broken down into demographics, 67% of white Democrats and 64% of Hispanic Democrats want Biden to step down. The only demographic that wants him to stay is Black Democrats, but the margin is a slim one with 50% wanting him to continue to run for president and 49% wanting him to step down.

Concerns about Biden’s health, capacity and age

As previously reported by the Deseret News, Americans in general, not just Democrats, have concerns about Biden’s health, capacity and age.

A CBS/YouGov poll at the end of June found that 72% of registered voters in the U.S. think Biden doesn’t have the mental and cognitive health to serve as president

A 538/Ipsos poll found only 20% of voters said Biden’s mental fitness to be president was good or excellent.

Another poll, from Morning Consult, found that 78% of all voters say Biden is too old to serve as president.

After what was widely considered to be a disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump, calls have gone out for Biden to take some form of a cognitive test, according to U.S. News and World Report.

What has Biden said about stepping down?

After the debate ended and the calls for Biden to step down began, he stated multiple times his intentions to keep running. “I think I’m the most qualified person to run for president. I beat him once and I will beat him again,” he said, per NPR.

But in a clip of an interview with BET, recorded Tuesday, July 16, Biden admitted there could be a potential situation that would see him bow out. “If I had some medical condition that emerged,” Biden said. “If doctors came to me and said, ‘You got this problem, that problem.’”