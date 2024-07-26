Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump enters a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Trump has indicated he plans to hold another rally in Butler soon.

In a post to Truth Social on Friday, former President Donald Trump announced plans to return to Butler, Pennsylvania to hold a campaign rally, per Fox News.

The announcement comes after Trump survived an assassination attempt at the same site on July 13. Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to kill the former president, grazing his ear, while murdering one rally attendee, Corey Comperatore, and injuring two others.

“I Will Be Going Back To Butler, Pennsylvania, For A Big And Beautiful Rally, Honoring The Soul Of Our Beloved Firefighting Hero, Corey, And Those Brave Patriots Injured Two Weeks Ago,” Trump posted in all capital letters on Truth Social. “What A Day It Will Be — Fight, Fight, Fight! Stay Tuned For Details.”

A shaken community

The shooting left Trump with an ear injury, according to ABC News. Firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed by Crooks, while other audience members James Copenhaver and David Dutch were both shot and seriously injured.

Dutch was just released from Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, while Copenhaver remains in the same hospital in a “serious but stable position.”

The attack and subsequent media whirlwind have left the people in and around Butler, Pennsylvania, in a state of unrest. Butler’s mayor called the shooting and its aftermath “overwhelming,” according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Some citizens are outraged, others are scared and others resentful of the heated political division that they believe contributed to the assassination attempt.

Some, however, believe that the shooting has presented an opportunity and impetus for unity. The Rev. John Neyman, who pastors the church that Comperatore attended near Butler, said that community members he knows are trying to change their mindset around politics, according to The Christian Science Monitor.

He reported that, instead of turning to anger and controversy, community members are letting themselves grieve. They have also made a conscious efforts to speak more peacefully about political issues.

“People are sad but determined,” said the Rev. Neyman. “My job now is to help them forgive what is happening and not give way to anger.”