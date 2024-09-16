Department of Homeland Security officers patrol outside the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, where a man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump, was charged with federal gun crimes, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump is facing two gun-related crimes.

The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested Sunday and appeared at a federal courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida, Monday.

On Sunday, while Trump was golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, a Secret Service agent, shot at a suspect with a rifle, which was “poking out of the tree line,” according to the criminal complaint, obtained by CNN.

What do we know about the shooter?

Routh, the suspect, fled the scene in a Nissan sports car but was apprehended and taken into custody the same day. In the area where the Secret Service agent aimed the shot, authorities found two bags containing a rifle with a scope, a camera and a bag of food.

When the authorities stopped Routh’s car, they confirmed he was the suspect by tracing his phone back to the tree line. The report reveals the shooter waited at the golf course for nearly 12 hours, starting from around 2 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

What is the shooter being charged with?

The penalty sheet listed two charges: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for both those counts.

Dave Aronberg, state attorney for Palm Beach County, in an appearance on ABC News, praised the Secret Service’s prompt action after spotting the suspect and firing shots at him, which prompted Routh to flee. Routh did not fire any shots, as per the report.

“I do think it’s important to investigate and find out how this person got so close,” said Aronberg. “We should also find out how easy it could be for an ex-felon to get an AK-47-style rifle,” Aronberg said. Since the FBI stepped in to investigate the incident and pursue charges, his office has stepped down.

Utah congressional leaders, Biden react to apparent assassination attempt

Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, the vice chair of the Republican Conference, said he was “relieved” to hear Trump was unharmed and added he is “grateful for the Secret Service agents’ thorough work in protecting him.”

“This is getting out of control — the political violence, vitriol, and dangerous rhetoric needs to stop,” Moore, who represents Utah’s 1st District, said. “Democracy allows Americans to voice their opinions and visions for our nation at the ballot box and in civil discourse, never in such horrible acts of violence.”

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, in a post on social media, condemned mainstream media for the incident on Sunday.

“This evil and political demonization has to stop,” Owens, who represents Utah’s 4th District, said. “To the left-wing media: your hatred and vitriol have consequences. It has now resulted in the second assassination attempt of our past and future American president.”

“Heavenly Father has once again protected the Leader of a Free America and an example for freedom-loving societies worldwide,” he added.

President Joe Biden also expressed concern about the potential assassination attempt on Trump’s life.

“Thank God the president is OK,” he told reporters on the South Lawn. Biden said he plans to visit the location of the incident later on Monday.

“But one thing I want to make clear: The (Secret Service) needs more help. ... I think the Congress should respond to their needs, if they, in fact, need more Service people.”

Trump reacts to apparent assassination attempt

This apparent attack on Trump’s life comes two months after the former president survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooting left one dead and two individuals seriously injured.

A prisoner transport van, rear, leaves the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, where a man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump, was charged with federal gun crimes, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. | Wilfredo Lee

In a new post on social media, Trump accused Vice President Kamala Harris of fostering violence through her statements at the presidential debates last week.