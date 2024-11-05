The Capitol Plaza is cleared as U.S. Capitol Police hold a security exercise, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

Control of the U.S. House of Representatives is up for grabs Tuesday night, as Republicans, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, hope to defend their narrow eight-seat majority. Meanwhile Democrats, led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, hope to capture control of the lower chamber.

With all 435 seats contested, whether Republicans or Democrats control the House comes down to just a few swing districts. Republicans currently hold 220 seats, while Democrats hold 212.

As of Nov. 1, The Cook Political Report predicted 22 House seats across the United States are close contests.

National Results See National results update in real time Results Here

All four congressional seats in Utah are currently held by Republicans and are predicted to stay that way.

With polls now closed, here are the closest races to watch as results come in:

Virginia District 7

Democrat Eugene Vindman and Republican Derrick Anderson are competing for Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s vacant seat after she decided against a fourth term. She will run for governor in 2025.

Considered a battleground seat, the race between these candidates — both Army veterans and lawyers — is expected to be one of the earliest indicators of which political party will hold the House majority.

California District 45

In blue-state California, incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Steel is fighting to keep her seat against Democrat Derek Tran in her district that covers parts of Orange and Los Angeles counties.

“Steel trails Tran by only 1.5 percentage points, demonstrating Republican endurance in a Democratic-leaning district,” Christian Grose, a professor of political science and international relations and public policy at the University of Southern California, told USC Today. “Yet Tran’s lead within the margin of error suggests a Democratic wave could push out Steel despite her stronger performance than Republicans at the top of the ticket.”

Arizona District 1

Redrawn in 2023, Arizona’s 1st District is considered one of the tightest House races this election cycle, with either party potentially coming out on top.

Representing the state of Arizona since 2011, Republican Rep. David Schweikert is battling against Democrat and former state lawmaker Amish Shah in Maricopa County, which includes northeastern Phoenix and Scottsdale.

In 2022, Schweikert won his seat against his Democrat competitor by less than 1 percentage point.

New York District 17

In another district that saw a less than 1-percentage-point win in 2022, Republican Rep. Mike Lawler is fighting against his blue rival, former Democratic congressman Mondaire Jones. Covering the northern suburbs of New York City, both candidates have tried to attract the New York district’s moderate voters.

Regarding Jones, Lawler told CBS News, “At the end of the day, if it talks like a socialist, votes like a socialist — folks, it’s socialist,” accusing his opponent of having a radical agenda.

Jones responded, “If it talks like a fascist and supports a fascist for president of the United States for the third consecutive presidential election, then it’s a mini-fascist.”

Washington District 3

Another one of the “tightest ballot counts in the nation” is a rematch between incumbent Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and her Republican competitor, former officer of the U.S. Army Special Forces, Joe Kent.

Won by Trump in 2020, the district that makes up the southernmost portion of the state in 2020 was reported as a toss-up by The Cook Political Report.

Kent, who was endorsed by Trump, has accused Gluesenkamp Perez of being a radical supporter of President Joe Biden’s agenda, adding that she is not aligned with the district’s conservative values.