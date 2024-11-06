Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press
Following a bruising campaign and a difficult election night marathon, Vice President Kamala Harris will speak today about the experience and where she thinks her bid for the White House came up short.

Harris plans to deliver a concession speech Wednesday at 2 p.m. MST, her office announced. She’ll speak at Howard University, her alma mater in Washington, where her supporters watched returns Tuesday night before being sent home after midnight as Trump pulled ahead in battleground states.

Reuters reported that Harris called Trump earlier Wednesday to congratulate the Republican leader on his U.S. presidential election win, two aides to Harris said.

Harris also “discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans,” a senior Harris aide said.

