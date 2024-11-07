President Joe Biden meets with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation on Thursday at 9 a.m. MST. He plans to discuss the election results and the transition, the White House told the media early Thursday.

Biden reportedly spoke by phone Wednesday with President-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on winning the election, the White House said.

Biden told Trump he was committed to a smooth transition. He invited Trump to meet with him at the White House soon, according to reports.