President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation on Thursday at 9 a.m. MST. He plans to discuss the election results and the transition, the White House told the media early Thursday.
Biden reportedly spoke by phone Wednesday with President-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on winning the election, the White House said.
Biden told Trump he was committed to a smooth transition. He invited Trump to meet with him at the White House soon, according to reports.
