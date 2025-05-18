President Joe Biden, center, prepares to posthumously present the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to former Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on behalf of his late father George Romney, in the East Room of the White House, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Washington.

Several former and current Utah political leaders posted messages to former President Joe Biden after he announced he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

According to a statement released by Biden’s office, “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

Related President Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

Former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who left the Senate at the end of 2024, offered prayers to the former president, who he worked closely with during his time in office.

“Thinking of President Biden and his family. Ann and I send our prayers for healing,” he said in a social media post.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox also expressed his best wishes to Biden.

“Cancer sucks. My family and I will be joining Americans everywhere in praying for President Biden’s continued health and recovery,” he said on X.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee wrote, “Sad news — President Biden has cancer,” above a post on X announcing the news.

Utah Sen. John Curtis wished the former president a “full recovery.”

“I’m wishing President Biden strength and a full recovery as he begins his fight against cancer. This is a difficult diagnosis for anyone, and I join many Americans in hoping for healing and peace in the days ahead,” he said in a social media post.

President Donald Trump also responded to the news, writing, “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”