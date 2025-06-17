Police swarm a man after a reported shooting during the “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

An innocent bystander was shot and killed at a “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.

According to the Salt Lake City police, the bystander was mistakenly shot by a self-identified “peacekeeper” at the protest who was associated with the event organizers.

Two men who were “peacekeepers” at the event who had handguns, according to the police, confronted Arturo Gamboa, 24, who was allegedly waving around an AR-15 style rifle.

One of the “peacekeepers” fired three shots, aimed at Gamboa. But Utah resident Arthur Folasa Ah Loo was also struck and he later died at the hospital.

The police arrested Gamboa in relation to the death. The two men with handguns were taken into custody then released after questioning.

Arturo Gamboa is taken away in handcuffs on a gurney. The man yelled that he had been shot during the “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

As authorities continue their investigation into Ah Loo’s death, many unanswered questions about the peacekeepers at the protests linger, including their identity. How are peacekeepers selected? Are they trained by the local police? And are they always armed?

Salt Lake City Police Department investigates tragic death

A Utah facilitator with 50501, the group behind the nationwide “No Kings” protests, released a statement to the media that filled in some of the gaps in information. The facilitator did not want to be identified by name.

The team of safety volunteers is “selected because of their military, first responder, and other relevant de-escalation experience,” the statement said.

The safety team “believed that there was an imminent threat to the protesters and took action” the night of the shooting.

The safety volunteer who fired the handgun is a military veteran, the statement added.

Protesters watch from behind police tape after a reported shooting during the “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“We are mourning Afa Ah Loo with everything we have, and we are holding his family and friends in our hearts,” the statement noted.

“At this time, SLCPD has not chosen to charge any of the volunteers.”

The man who shot Ah Loo self-identified as a “peacekeeper” during the early stages of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s investigation, according to a statement from the police.

“While the (SLCPD) was aware that Saturday’s demonstration would include people in support roles, such as those helping to marshal or guide the crowd, these functions are entirely internal to the event,” the police department said.

The SLCPD said it doesn’t recognize “peacekeeper” as a formal designation.

“At this time, it remains unclear whether these individuals were hired by or volunteered for the event organizers, or acted on their own initiative,” the SLCPD said.

Neither of the armed peacekeepers were current or former members of law enforcement, according to available information, nor did they receive training from the SLCPD, the statement said.

“There is no record in the event’s permit indicating the presence of organized or armed security,” SLCPD said.

“While Utah law governs when and how a person may carry and use a firearm, the lawfulness of any individual’s possession or use depends on the specific facts and circumstances of each case,” the police department added.

On the night of the protest, 50501 released a statement on social media thanking first responders and “our safety team at the event for their quick response to the shooting, for apprehending the suspect before he could injure more people, and for helping get the protesters to safely clear the area.”

50501 did not respond to the Deseret News’ questions about the peacekeepers, their recruitment and training.

A man and a woman shelter behind a car as reports of an active shooter begin circulating during the “No Kings” protest and march in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Who are ‘peacekeepers’?

Eileen Flanagan, an activist and author of several books, including, “Common Ground,” wrote an analysis for Waging Nonviolence, where she offered lessons for keeping protesters safe.

“Since 2020, I’ve heard a growing number of peacekeepers worry about what we would do to keep people safe if armed counter-protesters showed up. No one I knew felt very prepared,” she said.

In “Streetwise & Steady: A Workbook for Action Peacekeepers or Event Marshals,“ Flanagan says, ”Peacekeepers, or marshalls, are the quiet stewards of safety and coordination in the streets. They help keep our movements organized, our people protected, and our message clear. They are not bosses, not enforcers, but facilitators — trying to ensure that our protests remain spaces of courage, care, and collective power."

In the workbook, released ahead of the protests, she wrote she heard stories about counter-protesters carrying weapons for intimidation.

“In those cases, the peacekeepers kept their cool and violence was averted,” she wrote.

“Of course, there are many ways that such situations could go horribly wrong. ... The sobering truth is that options are limited if someone actually starts shooting, so defusing and de-escalating are our best tactics.”

Peacekeepers across ‘No Kings’ rallies

The Wall Street Journal featured a snippet about a “peacekeeper” at a protest in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Saturday.

Josiah Paul, 28, wandered through the crowds and de-escalated a handful of verbal conflicts.

As per the report, Paul, dressed in tactical gear, was armed and carried additional rounds of ammunition as well as medical supplies and water.

“I’m here to make sure everyone is safe and having a good time,” he said. Paul has experience working as a personal protection officer.

Another report from the Alaska Beacon highlighted the efforts of 30 “peacekeepers” amid threats of counter-protesters on social media in Anchorage, Alaska.

People gather in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, as part of the nationwide "No Kings" protest on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Bill Roth, Anchorage Daily News via the Associated Press

Dave Musgrave, an organizer with the activist group Mat-Su United for Progress, said, “We were walking the sidewalks making sure everybody knew what their de-escalation techniques were.”

“And guess what? The counterprotesters really didn’t show up in force, in spite of what they put all over social media,” Musgrave added.

“So we stood strong and resolute, but we were all very peaceful.”

What is 50501?

The group 50501 started after President Donald Trump was reelected in 2024. Its name stands for “50 protests. 50 states. 1 movement.”

The first round of protests organized by 50501 were held in February, and they claim responsibility for the “Hands Off” protests in April and the recent “No Kings” protests as well.

Kay Evert, an organizer with 50501, told USA Today in February the idea for the group was raised on the social media site Reddit. It is unclear who is funding the group.