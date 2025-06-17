Eric Trump, Don Hendrickson, Eric Thomas, Patrick O'Brien and Donald Trump Jr., left to right, participate in the announcement of Trump Mobile, in New York's Trump Tower, Monday, June 16, 2025.

The Trump Organization’s latest business venture is about a golden phone and a wireless plan.

This mobile venture will operate on three American wireless carriers; AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, according to the Trump Organization, now led by President Donald Trump’s children while he is in office.

In the ad, an image of the 6.8-inch phone screen is displayed above Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again” and a cropped image of the American flag. The phone has a fingerprint sensor and an artificial intelligence face unlock.

The T1 Phone is available for pre-order as of June 16 ahead of its September release.

It is described as a “sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and proudly designed and built in the United States for customers who expect the best from their mobile carrier.”

The phone’s marketing may be all-American but it’s unclear if the Trump Organization will be able to manufacture these devices in the U.S. at such a low price.

“The country lacks much of the necessary infrastructure to produce smartphones,” as The New York Times notes.

It costs $499 and runs on an Android operating system.

“All-American performance. Everyday price,” the website for Trump Mobile says.

The “47″ mobile plan, a 5G network, offers unlimited texting, calling and data, as well as device insurance for $47.45 per month. The price holds a meaning: Trump was the 45th president and was reelected to serve as the 47th in 2024.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the president’s eldest and third-eldest children, announced the initiative at the Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday.

“We are going to be introducing an entire package of products where people can come and they can get telemedicine on their phones for one flat monthly fee, roadside assistance on their cars, unlimited texting to 100 countries around the world,” said Trump Jr.

The announcement came on the same day as the 10-year anniversary of the day Trump came down the golden escalator at the very same Trump Tower and launched his candidacy for president.

It also raises ethical concerns about the sitting president’s children using the Trump name for monetization.

Scott Lincicome, the vice president of Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, in a post on X, also pointed out this business could benefit from the Trump White House’s controversial tariff policies.

“So the guy who can singlehandedly set U.S. tariffs on smartphones is launching his own U.S. smartphone company,” Lincicome said, “do I have that right?”

This venture is in addition to other Trump family sales pitches — including for Bibles, sneakers, watches and cryptocurrency — rolled out since the start of Trump’s political career.