Utah Utes guard Brandon Haddock (14) puts his hand on Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The Colorado Buffaloes won the game 72-58.

LAS VEGAS — Utah’s hot shooting from its Pac-12 tournament first-round win over Arizona State didn’t carry over to the Runnin’ Utes quarterfinals matchup against Colorado late Thursday.

The result was a 72-58 loss for No. 6 seed Utah to the No. 3 seed Buffaloes, a defeat that likely dashes the Utes’ final hope of making the NCAA Tournament and brings the school’s Pac-12 era to an end in men’s basketball.

“Basketball is a humbling game, as are all sports. Yesterday it felt like the basket was as big as it could possibly get, and tonight we really struggled to get the ball in the hole,” Utah coach Craig Smith said.

For those who missed the 9:30 p.m. MST tip while they were snoozing away, tucked inside their comfy beds, here’s what happened.

The most damaging struggle for Utah all night was its shooting woes. The Utes made only 32.8% of their field goals, not nearly enough to keep up with a hot Colorado team that shot 44.4% and is making a strong case to earn an at-large NCAA bid, if it doesn’t win the Pac-12 tournament.

“We played super, super hard. Obviously tonight we struggled to make shots consistently, and that happens sometimes,” Smith said.

“They do a good job of making it hard to score around the basket. In the first half we were 2-for-14 around the rim, and it just felt like they sped us up. We were quick and we were just kind of — shot some hope shots instead of playing strong off of two feet, getting your weight on your inside shoulder and finishing those plays at the basket.”

At times, Utah crawled back into the contest and looked like it could become the only lower seed to win in the quarterfinals. Instead, the top four seeds all were victorious, setting up top-seed Arizona against No. 4 Oregon and No. 2 seed Washington State against No. 3 Colorado in Friday’s semifinals.

A critical swing during the second half came when Utah fought its way back to within five and Hunter Erickson, who had 10 points at that juncture, had a good look at a 3.

It hit off the rim, though, and on the Buffs’ next possession, KJ Simpson made his own 3 to push the lead back to eight.

Then Utah had just its third turnover of the night on its ensuing possession, and all the sudden, what could have been a two-point game was an eight-point Colorado lead.

The Buffaloes then went up nine a little over a minute later when Simpson hit another 3 that came after a critical offensive rebound. That made it 58-49 with 7:20 to play, and with the way Utah was shooting, that felt like an insurmountable lead.

Turns out, it was.

Colorado crafted that momentum swing into a 16-5 run to effectively put the game away.

Erickson and Branden Carlson each scored 13 points to lead the Utes, while Carlson added six rebounds and Erickson made a pair of 3-pointers.

Cole Bajema also had 10 points, all in the first half.

1 of 22 Colorado Buffaloes center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) celebrates during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 2 of 22 Utah Utes guard Brandon Haddock (14) puts his hand on Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The Colorado Buffaloes won the game 72-58. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 3 of 22 Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) shoots the ball during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 4 of 22 Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) walks out onto the court before the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 5 of 22 Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) attempts a shot with Colorado Buffaloes center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) on defense during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 6 of 22 Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) shoots a three point basket with Colorado Buffaloes guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) on defense during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 7 of 22 Utah Utes circle up before the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 8 of 22 Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) shoots the ball with Colorado Buffaloes guard Luke O'Brien (0) on defense during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 9 of 22 Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle yells during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 10 of 22 Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith talks to players during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The Colorado Buffaloes won the game 72-58. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 11 of 22 Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) passes the ball with Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) on defense during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 12 of 22 Utah Utes guard Cole Bajema (2) drives the ball towards the basket with Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) on defense during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 13 of 22 Players scramble for the ball during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 14 of 22 Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) wipes sweat off his face during a timeout during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The Colorado Buffaloes won the game 72-58. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 15 of 22 The Utah Utes play the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 16 of 22 Utah Utes fans watch during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The Colorado Buffaloes won the game 72-58. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 17 of 22 Utah Utes cheerleaders watch during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The Colorado Buffaloes won the game 72-58. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 18 of 22 Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The Colorado Buffaloes won the game 72-58. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 19 of 22 Utah Utes guard Cole Bajema (2) walks off the court during a timeout during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The Colorado Buffaloes won the game 72-58. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 20 of 22 Utah Utes guard Hunter Erickson (0) is blocked on the shot by Colorado Buffaloes center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 21 of 22 Utah Utes guard Cole Bajema (2) shoots the ball with Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) on defense during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News 22 of 22 Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) drives the ball down the court with Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) on defense during the game between the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Colorado coach Tad Boyle credited J’Vonne Hadley for his defense on one of Utah’s top shooters, Gabe Madsen. The Utah guard finished with nine points, but shot just 3 of 14.

“Tonight (Hadley) had (Madsen) the whole game — for the most part. KJ had him a little bit, too. It was a good defensive effort. His defensive effort tonight was phenomenal, held him to single digits,” Boyle said.

“And Madsen has been a thorn in our side both times we played them. Guy deserves a lot of credit.”

Colorado, in winning its seventh straight game, grabbed the momentum early by making 10 of its first 14 field goals.

Utah was frigid to start, only making 3 of 17 field goals at the beginning of the contest.

3 takeaways Top performers: KJ Simpson had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead three Colorado players in double-figures. Eddie Lampkin added a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Branden Carlson and Hunter Erickson paced the Utes with 13 points apiece, and Carlson added six rebounds. Cole Bajema scored 10 points, all in the first half. Key stretch: Utah had a chance to make it a one-possession game with nine minutes to play, but a 3-point miss for the Utes led to a 3-pointer from Simpson that made it an eight-point game at 55-47. The Buffaloes built off that and went on a 16-5 run to put the game away. Key stats: Utah couldn’t overcome its cold shooting, as it made just 3 of 17 field goals to start the game and shot 32.8% on the night. Colorado, meanwhile, shot 44.4% from the field and made 7 of 14 3-pointers. The Buffaloes also held a 14-6 edge in second-chance points, including 7-0 after halftime. One positive for the Utes was they turned the ball over just four times and converted seven Colorado turnovers into 13 points.

After Colorado built a 14-point lead at 21-7 less than eight minutes into the game, there were five 3-pointers in a minute and a half span — three for the Utes, two for Colorado.

That came as Utah fought its way back into the game with a 15-0 run over a five-minute stretch to take a 28-27 lead.

During that run, Colorado missed eight straight shots, while Utah made 6 of 10 — three of which were 3s.

Colorado ended up taking a three-point lead into the half, and then the Buffaloes again grabbed the momentum in the early moments of the second half, never letting Utah take the lead.

After the Utes made 6 of 14 3-pointers in the first half, they hit just 2 of 16 in the second.

“They were getting good looks. At times we were kind of over-helping, and I think communication was the biggest thing, understanding where people are, where shooters are, and running them off the line with a high hand and not letting them get attempts up as much,” Simpson said of Colorado’s ability to limit Utah from 3-point range in the second half.

The Utes’ postseason fate is now in the hands of committees, with no more opportunities to strengthen their case. Their hopes of breaking a seven-year NCAA Tournament drought appear over, with Quad 3 losses at Oregon State and Arizona State weighing down a resume that includes a 4-9 record now against Quad 1 competition.

The NIT is a more realistic option, as Utah has the fourth-highest NET ranking (No. 48) among Pac-12 teams.

The NIT is implementing a new rule this season that the top two highest-rated NET teams that don’t make the NCAA Tournament from the Power Six conferences, including the Pac-12, will automatically earn NIT invites.

At this point, Arizona and Washington State are NCAA locks, and Colorado is looking like a strong contender for an at-large berth at worst.

That would set Utah up with one of those two spots assured to go to Pac-12 schools.

Still, the sting of knowing that making the NCAA Tournament is no longer a reality was apparent in the postgame press conference, where Carlson and Madsen sat next to their head coach.

“I’m not sure people totally understand, just meeting with the team afterwards, those are hard things,” Smith said. “Because the amount of time (not just) these two, but everybody — I’m speaking for the University of Utah and all the teams around the country — the amount of sacrifice and discipline and work ... everything that goes into it.

“And then it comes to it where you know you’re not going to make the NCAA Tournament like that, and there’s a lot that goes into it, so it’s really, really hard. This team’s had to go through a lot of different things throughout the year. It’s hard when it’s final. Tonight we just weren’t able to get it done.”