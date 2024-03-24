Utah guard Ines Vieira (2), guard Kennady McQueen and teammates celebrate a win against South Dakota State in a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, March 23, 2024.

SPOKANE, Washington — There’s a familiar look, at least on the surface, between Utah and its second-round opponent in the women’s NCAA Tournament, Gonzaga.

The Utes and Bulldogs are among the nation’s top offenses and put up similar numbers, from assists to shooting percentages to 3-pointers made.

And they both get the offense rolling through a post player that commands a lot of attention.

That makes Monday night’s matchup between the two at McCarthey Athletic Center (8:30 p.m. MDT, ESPN2) all the more interesting.

On the line is a trip to the Sweet 16 for the victor.

The Utes made it that far last year, before losing in a heartbreaker to eventual national champion LSU.

“You know, last year losing in the Sweet 16 in the way we did, that has been at the forefront of our minds since last April. And while we haven’t talked about it a whole lot, now we’re starting to in terms of the goal all along this season was to get back to that game and have a redo at that Sweet 16 game,” Utah Lynne Roberts said Sunday.

“Obviously it’s not the same opponent or anything, but just to get a chance to get back to that game. Now that’s within our sights, but we know, my goodness, it’s going to be hard. But it should be hard. It’s the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It’s supposed to be.”

Alissa Pili anchors the Utes’ front court, with her 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds average. In Saturday’s first-round win over South Dakota State, Pili scored 26 points on 11 of 20 shooting and added seven rebounds, three steals and three assists.

The Gonzaga offense runs through forward Yvonne Ejim. She averages 20.0 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 60.8% from the field. In the Zags’ first-round win over UC Irvine, Ejim scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

“We both have Alissa and Yvonne. They are a load,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. “I don’t think anyone enjoys preparing for either of those two.”

Utes on the air Women’s NCAA Tournament second round No. 5 seed Utah (23-10) vs. ﻿No. 4 seed Gonzaga (31-3) Monday, 8:30 p.m. MDT McCarthey Athletic Center (Spokane, Washington) TV: ESPN2. Livestream: Watch ESPN. Radio: 700 AM.

Beyond that, both squads have rosters full of players with postseason experience.

The Utes have guards like Kennady McQueen and Ines Vieira, who have been a part of Utah’s three straight NCAA appearances. So, too, were forwards Jenna Johnson and Dasia Young.

The Zags, meanwhile, have twin sisters Kaylynne and Kayleigh Truong along the guard line, as well as forward Eliza Hillingsworth. They also have a familiar face for Utes fans in guard Brynna Maxwell.

Maxwell transferred to Gonzaga two years ago after playing three seasons at Utah. She was a part of Roberts’ first NCAA Tournament team back in 2021-22.

Roberts called Maxwell a “great kid” with “one of the fastest release shots I’ve ever been around.”

“She was a big part of our program for three years. And she graduated in three years at Utah and wanted a bigger role. And so she came to Gonzaga, and it’s been fun to watch her succeed,” Roberts said of her former player and now future opponent.

“I think she’s a great kid. And the way she handled the transferring was respectful, and there are no hard feelings. I mean, she’s a great kid. And I — it’s been fun to see her succeed here and have fun.”

Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell (22) controls the ball while pressured by UC Irvine guard Nikki Tom during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Young Kwak

Maxwell is averaging 14.4 points per game as a graduate student this season for Gonzaga. She shoots 44.7% from 3-point range, good for fifth nationally, and has made 93 3-pointers on the year.

“She’s a really good shooter. I think she’s one of the fastest shooters that I’ve ever met and played with,” said Vieira, who played alongside her for one season at Utah.

“I’m just excited to see her and play against her. It’s going to be really fun. It’s going to be loud. She’s a really, really good player. So we’ve got to lock in on that, too.”

Another big element to Monday’s game will be the homecourt advantage for Gonzaga, the No. 4 seed in their region of the bracket.

Two years ago, Utah, a No. 5 seed this year, went on the road for its opening two rounds and lost to Texas in Austin.

Last year, the Utes earned the right to host the first two rounds in Salt Lake City and won twice at home on their way to a Sweet 16 berth.

Can Utah learn from its experience two years ago playing in a hostile environment and come out with a win? Playing in the ultra-competitive Pac-12 also helped them prepare.

Still, Gonzaga is a perfect 15-0 at home this season.

“If people didn’t know what a home advantage meant, then they know now. Because that was insane, just out of this world. Never experienced anything like it,” Gonzaga’s Maud Huijbens said of the crowd that turned out for the Zags’ win on Saturday.

“And I definitely think it helps. The energy is just almost like — it like touches you. Like it’s incredible. So I think it does help. It shows that people want to watch women’s sports, and that is just amazing to be a part of, and yeah, I hope for the same atmosphere on Monday.”

Come late Monday night, either the Utes will be headed back to the Sweet 16, with the goal of reaching the Elite 8 or further still in their sights, or Gonzaga will make its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2015.

“I think it’s going to come down to who makes — which team makes the other team play more to their weaknesses. I think that’s a big thing,” Fortier said of Monday’s matchup.

For Utah, there’s also the importance of being their best selves in the NCAA Tournament, whether it’s win or go home.

“I don’t sense nerves at all. There’s definitely intensity and focus. I don’t sense cockiness — I don’t mean that way — there’s just a comfort level having been there, done that,” Roberts said of her team.

“The key in the NCAA Tournament is to be the best version of yourself. Yes, you have to game plan, and every game plan is going to be completely unique with what the other team does, and there’s no familiarity, like you don’t play each other during the course of the season. But that part is fun. You’re playing a new team, and they’re playing a new team. So there’s a little bit of a chess match there.

“But you have to be the best version of yourself,” Roberts said.