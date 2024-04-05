Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball as Utah Jazz forward Darius Bazley defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Los Angeles.

The Utah Jazz lost, 131-102, to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: James Harden didn’t finish with the most points on the Clippers roster but had an impressive triple-double, finishing with 13 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.

Worst performance: Prior to Friday, Collin Sexton hadn’t scored fewer than 14 points since Jan. 29. Against the Clippers he finished with just 12 points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field.

71.4%: The Clippers opened up the game shooting 71.4% from 3-point range and 74.9% overall in the first quarter.

17: Talen Horton-Tucker was the Jazz’s leading scorer on Friday night. He finished with 17 points.

75-42: The Clippers’ 75-42 lead over the Jazz was the Clippers largest first-half lead in franchise history.

Best of the best: While Harden’s points didn’t lead the night, his work as a facilitator had such a huge impact on the Clippers’, leading to eight different players scoring double-digits for Los Angeles. Terrence Mann was actually the game’s highest scorer with 19 points, but the Clippers had an incredibly balanced scoring effort.

Worst of the worst: The Jazz were outscored 41-16 in the 1st quarter. By the end of the opening period, the game was all but decided.