Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) drives the ball towards Arizona State Sun Devils forward Bryant Selebangue (24) during the game between the Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first round of the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

There’s no sugar-coating it: This one hurts, a lot.

On Friday afternoon, several media outlets reported that Utah breakout star Deivon Smith is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Smith is the fourth Runnin’ Ute to enter the transfer portal this offseason, along with Rollie Worster, Wilguens Jr. Exacte and Luka Tarlac.

Considering the impact the 6-foot, 173-pound Smith made during the 2023-24 season, his expected departure will be tough to overcome for a Utah program that’s trying to break an eight-year NCAA Tournament drought.

That, combined with the fact that Utah is joining the Big 12 Conference next season, leaves Utah coach Craig Smith, his staff and the program in a difficult spot for the 2024-25 season with one of the team’s stars likely leaving.

What does it mean for Deivon Smith?

In this day and age when unlimited transfers are now permissible and name, image and likeness money has forever changed collegiate athletics, Deivon Smith likely did himself a lot of favors after a breakout season, even after missing the first nine games while waiting for an eligibility waiver.

He ended up averaging 13.3 points, 7.1 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game last season for Utah.

Smith came to Utah from Georgia Tech with modest numbers — he averaged 6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists over two seasons with the Yellow Jackets — but clearly elevated his game in Salt Lake City and became a vital part of the Utes’ program.

He set the Pac-12 single-season record for triple-doubles with five, surpassing the mark with two straight in back-to-back wins during the Utes’ NIT run.

Ute Nation’s Alex Markham reported that Smith is seeking between $600,000 to $750,000 in NIL money. For teams looking into adding him, Smith showed leadership abilities — he routinely complimented his teammates, spoke of a team effort and expressed optimism that Utah could fight through its struggles.

When Smith broke Jason Kidd’s Pac-12 record for triple-doubles in the NIT quarterfinal win over VCU, he gave the credit to his teammates for making it happen.

“I really wanted it tonight but my teammates, these guys — Gabe (Madsen), BC (Branden Carlson), Cole (Bajema), whoever’s out on the floor — they just go to their spots. They’re running with me,” he said. “We’re talking on the court, and it just makes my job way easier and I’m sure it helps them as well. I just feel like we’re super connected right now and we’re playing our best basketball.”

What does it mean for Utah basketball?

Utah was already losing Worster, the point guard whom Smith replaced in the starting lineup in mid-January after Worster was sidelined due to injury. Worster has already announced his commitment to Nebraska, where he’ll play his final season.

Fellow guard Hunter Erickson showed flashes of being a more assertive scorer late in the season, averaging 9.5 points per game over the team’s final six contests. He has a year of eligibility remaining.

Erickson, for now, is in line to be the point guard for next season. He averaged 2.1 assists per game with a 2.1 assist-to-turnover ratio in 19.1 minutes during the 2023-24 season.

Make no mistake, though: Finding someone to replace Smith will be a tall order.

Yes, there’s still the chance he returns to Utah, but more often than not, those who enter the portal find another place to play, and it appears NIL money will play a factor in Smith moving on.

Where could he go? While it’s too early to tell, another reported Friday development gives an indication to one option. Ute Zone’s Steve Bartle broke the news that Utah assistant coach DeMarlo Slocum could join Danny Sprinkle’s coaching staff at Washington.

“Don’t be surprised to see Deivon follow Demarlo to Washington,” Bartle tweeted not long after the news about Smith entering the portal made the rounds on social media.

Slocum was the first person from Utah’s staff to contact Smith when he entered the portal last year, the Deseret News’ Jay Drew previously reported.

In what was likely his final game as a Ute, Smith scored a career-high 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting — including 6 of 6 from 3-point range — in a NIT semifinal loss to Indiana State. He also had seven rebounds and six assists.

“You could see his confidence on the offensive side specifically is really getting better as he gets accustomed to playing that position, and you could see it in practice,” Craig Smith said about Deivon Smith after the game against the Sycamores. “He’s a dynamic player without question.”

Now, it appears his growth will happen elsewhere.

It also leaves Utah with five open scholarships to fill for next season, even with Mason Madsen and Rice forward Keanu Dawes transferring in.

Exacte’s entrance into the portal was also a bit of a surprise — the sophomore redshirted this past season due to injury but was coming off a promising freshman season and looked like he was poised for a bigger role once he was healthy.

The Utes will benefit from the return of the team’s top 3-point shooter, Gabe Madsen, who indicated earlier this week he will be back for his final season of eligibility.

That wasn’t a surprise after his twin brother Mason Madsen, committed to Utah out of the transfer portal on Sunday. Mason Madsen, a guard like his brother, averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this past season for Boston College.

During the 2023-24 season, Gabe Madsen made a single-season school record 105 3-pointers. He also averaged career highs in points (13.6), rebounds (3.9) and assists (2.5) while shooting 43.6% from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range.