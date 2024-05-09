New Utah State men's basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun addresses the media at his introductory press conference Tuesday, April 2 in Logan.

Isaac Davis is no longer headed to BYU.

The three-star recruit and one of the top talents from Idaho in the 2024 recruiting class announced Thursday on social media that he is committed to Utah State.

Davis signed with the Cougars back in November during the early signing period as part of the program’s 2024 class. Since the 6-foot-7, 250-pound forward signed with BYU, both BYU and Utah State have experienced head coaching changes.

At BYU, former Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young has taken over as the Cougars’ head coach for Kentucky-bound Mark Pope, while at Utah State former Youngstown State coach Jerrod Calhoun replaced Danny Sprinkle, who became the new head coach at Washington.

BYU has also added a pair of post players since Young took over. Forward Brody Kozlowski, the former Corner Canyon High star and USC signee, switched schools after a Trojans head coaching change, while the Cougars announced Wednesday that former Utah center Keba Keita is transferring to the Provo school.

Davis is rated the top prospect from Idaho, according to 247 Sports, and held offers from several Western schools, including BYU, Utah State and Southern Utah, in his initial recruiting.

Davis averaged 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game as a senior at Hillcrest High in Idaho Falls during the 2023-24 season, according to the Post Register, while earning first-team all-state honors for a third straight season.

Davis, who helped lead Hillcrest to state titles as a sophomore and junior before a runners-up finish this past season, was also named the Post Register’s All-Area Player of the Year along with teammate Ike Sutton.

He joins a Utah State program that’s experiencing heavy roster turnover and a coaching change for the third time in four years.

While the Aggies have seen players like Great Osobor and Josh Uduje enter the transfer portal, others, like guards Ian Martinez and Mason Falslev, have withdrawn from the portal to return to Utah State.

The Aggies also have five transfers who’ve signed with the team thus far, including former Central Arkansas forward Tucker Anderson, former SUU guard Braden Housley, former Utah Valley guard Drake Allen, former Stetson center Aubin Gateretse and former Queens (North Carolina) guard Deyton Albury.