Scottie Scheffler speaks to the media after the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament was weather delayed, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Scottie Scheffler was detained by police Friday morning in Louisville, hours before he was meant to tee off for round two of the PGA Championship.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington witnessed the scene between police officers and the world No. 1 golfer, reporting that Scheffler was put into handcuffs after a “misunderstanding with traffic flow.”

“World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club. The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla. The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car. When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs. He is now being detained in the back of a police car,” Darlington reported on X, the site formerly called Twitter.

Darlington also shared video, from the scene, which showed Scheffler being escorted away from his car in handcuffs.

Soon after Darlington posted on X, he appeared on ESPN’s “Sportscenter” to offer more details.

He claimed the situation moved “very quickly, very rapidly, very aggressively” and that Scheffler had asked him for help, per Kyle Porter of CBS.

“(Darlington) just said on SportsCenter that a police officer, who thought Darlington was with Scheffler as perhaps a manager or agent, said to him as he approached the situation, ‘There’s nothing you can do, he’s going to jail,’” Porter wrote on X.

Scheffler had been headed into Louisville’s Valhalla Golf Club to prepare for day two of the PGA Championship.

He’s currently tied for 12th in the tournament at four under par, which is five back from the lead.

Round two of the PGA Championship has been delayed because of a fatal traffic accident near the course, according to PGATour.com.

“According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a man was fatally struck by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club around 5 a.m. ET on Friday,” the article said.

The accident — and a related change in traffic patterns around the course — likely led to Scheffler’s encounter with police.

This story will be updated.