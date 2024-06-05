Dallas Mavericks teammates Kyrie Irving (11) and Luka Doncic (77) reach out to each other at a break in play during a game against the Utah Jazz in Dallas, Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The NBA set the stage for the Finals this week by sharing a fun fact that might not be so fun to Utah Jazz fans.

NBA Communications noted that the Dallas Mavericks, who will face the Boston Celtics in the Finals, are featured in the most viewed video of all time across the league’s social media platforms.

The 14-second video shows Luka Dončić stealing the ball and tossing it to Kyrie Irving. Irving then runs down the court and throws the ball up to Derrick Jones Jr., who slams in a dunk.

It’s been viewed more than 260 million times, NBA Communications explained.

The problem for Jazz fans is that Dončić, Irving and Jones pulled off their astounding play against Utah.

Dončić stole the ball from Keyonte George, and Irving threw the ball over Walker Kessler’s head.

In other words, the Mavericks’ shining moment came at the expense of the Jazz.

The play happened during the Mavericks-Jazz game in Dallas on March 21, which the Mavericks won, 113-97.

The Mavericks won three out of the four meetings of the two teams this year.

Now, the Jazz are deep into their offseason, while the Mavericks are still in the hunt for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

The NBA Finals kick off Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. MDT and will air on ABC.