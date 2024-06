Grantsville outside hitter Ethan Powell (7) hits the ball past North Sanpete's Jackson Wilkey (12) during the 3A boys volleyball state championship held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

3A Player of the Year

Ethan Powell, Grantsville, OH, Sr.

Led Grantsville to a 3A state title with 378 kills, 44 aces, 30 blocks, 155 digs, 18 assists, 84 SP.

3A Playoff MVP

3A First Team

Joe Wright, Grantsville, S, Sr. — 604 assists, 33 aces, 141 digs.

Max Critchlow, Grantsville, MB, Sr. — 131 kills, 42 aces, 60 blocks, 56 digs.

Jackson Wilkey, North Sanpete, OH, Sr. — 317 kills, .241 hitting percentage, 54 aces, 35 blocks, 260 digs.

Sean Allred, North Sanpete, S, So. — 791 assists, 78 aces, 34 kills, 4 blocks, 170 digs.

Will Beckwith, American Heritage, OH, Jr. — led team in kills and aces.

Jack Komenda, Morgan, OH, Jr. — 186 kills, 58 digs.

Juan Zuniga, Salt Lake Academy, OH, Jr. — 345 kills, 90 aces, 246 digs.

3A Second Team

Decker Dzierzon, Grantsville, RS, Sr.

Dallyn Jenson, North Sanpete, OH, Sr.

Benson Hale, American Heritage, MB, Sr.

Case Crowther, Ogden, S, Jr.

Christian Nunez, Morgan, MB, Sr.

Gavin Ording, Ogden, MB, Sr.

Dex Wallin, Morgan, MB, Sr.

3A Third Team

Keen Crowther, Ogden, OH, So.

Alexis Bueno, Carbon, S, Sr.

Zeke Willson, Carbon, MH, Sr.

Evan Lancaster, Carbon, OPP, Jr.

Marchello Walters, Dugway, L, Sr.

Caleb Stephens, Morgan, S, Fr.

Carson Cook, North Sanpete, L, Sr.

3A Honorable Mention

Danny Alvarez, Salt Lake Academy, OH, Jr.

Ryder Harrison, Salt Lake Academy, Lib, Fr.

Carlos Lopez, Wasatch Academy, L, Fr.

Carter Warburton, Carbon, L, So.

Cru Andrus, Dugway, S, Jr.

Jude Payne, Judge Memorial, L, Fr.

Eli Morrison, Judge Memorial, OH, So.

Kevin Wangsgard, Morgan, OPP, So.

Davi Guidugli, Salt Lake Academy, S/RS, So.

Sky Amboy, UM Hill Field, OH, Sr.

Madden Bell, Morgan, OH, Jr.

Vincent Butler, UM Hill Field, S, Fr.