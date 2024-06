Orem’s Benjamin Hone (25) hits the ball against Pine View during the 4A boys volleyball state championship held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of the Year

Benjamin Hone, Orem, OH/S, Jr.

Led Orem to a runner-up finish in the state tournament with 304 kills, 27 aces, 89 assists, 27 blocks and 226 digs.

4A Playoff MVP

Kody Campbell, Pine View, OH, Sr.

4A First Team

Heath Roper, Logan, OH, Sr. — 367 kills, .344 hitting percentage.

Keanu Calles, Orem, OH/S, Sr. — 296 kills, 43 aces, 16 blocks, 163 digs.

Spencer Blackmore, Pine View, OH/S, Sr. — 181 kills, 542 assists, 66 aces, 43 blocks, 175 digs.

Kwade Andersen, Sky View, OH, Sr. — 373 kills, .234 hitting percentage, 48 aces, 300 digs.

Ryan Bergsjo, Logan, MB, Sr. — 221 kills, .388 hitting percentage.

Kody Campbell, Pine View, OH, Sr. — 252 kills, 35 aces, 25 blocks, 184 digs, 381 serve receptions.

Smith Jeffery, Provo, S/OH, Sr. — 136 kills, 385 assists, 37 blocks.

4A Second Team

Trevor Condie, Pine View, MB, Sr.

Cooper Pope, Timpanogos, OH, Jr.

Conner Fairbanks, Mountain View, OH, Sr.

Corbin Batista, Snow Canyon, OH/OPP, Jr.

Alex Peterson, Crimson Cliffs, OH, Sr.

Ben Taylor, Park City, OH, Sr.

Aaron Nielson, Orem, MB, Jr.

4A Third Team

Trevor Topham, Ridgeline, S, Sr.

Lucky Jennings, Orem, S/RS, So.

Jace Mangum, Payson, S, So.

Spencer Thompson, Orem, L/DS, Sr.

Jack Scribner, Timpanogos, S, Sr.

Luke Wolsey, Orem, MB, So.

Waylon Francom, Payson, MB, Jr.

4A Honorable Mention

Cohen Romney, Crimson Cliffs, OH, So.

Aaron Cox, Green Canyon, MH, Sr.

Keaton Crosbie, Green Canyon, S, Fr.

Isaiah Warner, Pine View, S/OPP, Jr.

Brodie Swensen, Pine View, MB, Sr.

Braxton Shirley, Payson, OH, Sr.

Alex Cushing, Murray, L, Jr.

Nathan Mitchell, Pine View, OPP/OH, Jr.

Josh Jensen, Logan, S, Jr.

Luke Conrad, Orem, S/RS, Jr.

Peyton Haviland, Mountain Crest, L, Sr.

Hayden Davis, Sky View, S, Fr.