Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Mr. Volleyball

Trey Thornton, Maple Mountain, OPP, Jr.

Signed with BYU and led Maple Mountain to a 5A championship with 395 kills, 237 digs, 39 aces, 2.33 passing average, .355 hitting percentage and 2.8 digs per set.

5A Player of the Year

Soren Jepsen, Olympus, MB, Sr.

BYU commit that led Utah in hitting percentage with .405 with 303 kills, 70 blocks and 23 aces.

5A Playoff MVP

Trey Thornton, Maple Mountain, OPP, Jr.

5A First Team

Landon Chism, Bountiful, OH, So. — 366 kills, .225 hitting percentage, 57 aces, 232 digs.

Kai Sorenson, Skyline, S/OPP, Sr. — 224 kills, 738 assists, 59 aces, 315 digs, 43 blocks.

Connor Burleson, Bountiful, OH, So. — 325 kills, .229 hitting percentage, 78 aces, 212 digs.

Taft Hillman, Maple Mountain, Setter, So. — 788 assists, 47 blocks, 9.6 assists/set.

Connor Brockbank, Spanish Fork, OH, Sr. — 434 kills, .216 hitting percentage, 59 aces, 211 digs, 30 blocks.

Miles Burningham, Olympus, OH, Sr. — 367 kills, .239 hitting percentage, 58 aces, 220 digs, 39 blocks.

Kaleb Puikkonen, Alta, M, Jr. — 209 kills, .340 hitting percentage, 22 aces, 19 digs, 41 blocks.

5A Second Team

Kainoa Evans, Bountiful, Setter, Jr.

JJ Serre, Wasatch, OPP, So.

Jordyn Vagana, Hunter, OH, Sr.

Gabe Lincoln, Olympus, S, So.

Pasi Havea, Hunter, OH, Jr.

Matt Borges, Maple Mountain, Lib, So.

Manase Storey, Maple Mountain, MB, Jr.

5A Third Team

Preston Taylor, Salem Hills, OPP, Jr.

Brett Parker, Salem Hills, LIB, Sr.

Tyson Mansfield, Spanish Fork, Setter, Sr.

Braxton Raven, Wasatch, OH, Sr.

Jameson Biggs, Alta, S, Jr.

Chase Billeter, Wasatch, OH, So.

Daren Tovey, Viewmont, Lib, Sr.

5A Honorable Mention

Yuse Jones, Olympus, OH, Jr.

Aidan Sanford, Bountiful, RS, Fr.

Tayvian Singletary, Clearfield, MB, Sr.

Reef Smylie, Olympus, MB, Sr.

Trajan Wadsworth, Timpview, OH, Sr.

Mason Allen, Bountiful, MB, Sr.

Kamoho Chan, Spanish Fork, OH, Jr

Micah Laughlin, Timpview, FS, Sr.

Steve Serious, Clearfield, S, So.

Vicente Perez, Bountiful, Lib, Sr.