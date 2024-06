Pleasant Grove’s Ethan Hillyard hits the ball with Lone Peak’s Freddy Dayton and Ethan Wright going up to block during the high school 6A boys volleyball championship at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

6A Player of the Year

Ethan Hillyard, Pleasant Grove, SET/OH/MB/OPP, Sr.

Led Pleasant Grove to a 6A title with 1,041 assists, 153 kills, 37 aces, 58 blocks and 243 digs.

6A Playoff MVP

Kenadi Lee, Pleasant Grove, OPP/MB, Sr.

6A First Team

Franky Fainga, Skyridge, OH, Sr. — 387 kills, .372 hitting percentage, 47 aces, 30 blocks, 191 digs.

Shon Schugk, Mountain Ridge, OH, Sr. — 382 kills, 145 digs.

Kilika Tafa, Westlake, OH, So. — 3.5 kills/set, .262 hitting percentage, 38 aces, 28 blocks, 141 digs.

Cade Dalley, Lone Peak, MH, Sr. — 213 kills, .394 hitting percentage, 12 aces, 102 blocks.

Branson Hamblin, Syracuse, L, Sr. — 439 digs, 4.3 digs/set, 44 aces.

Weston Johanson, Pleasant Grove, OPP, Sr. — 350 kills, 38 aces, 44 blocks, 180 digs.

Easton Read, Lone Peak, S, Sr. — 68 kills, .257 hitting percentage, 35 aces, 60 blocks, 911 assists, 206 digs.

6A Second Team

Curtis Fowler, Mountain Ridge, S, Jr.

Evan Olmstead, American Fork, L, Jr.

Terran Black, Copper Hills, M, Sr.

Ashton Shewell, Lehi, OH, Fr.

Mitch Barney, Riverton, OH, Sr.

Tyson Jarvis, Pleasant Grove, OH, Sr.

Tony Kowalewski, Herriman, OH, Jr.

6A Third Team

Cooper Varner, Corner Canyon, OH, Jr.

Brady Holt, Lone Peak, OH, Fr.

Kielan Gasu, Copper Hills, OPP/S, Sr.

Kenadi Lee, Pleasant Grove, OPP/MB, Sr.

Marcus Reittinger, Skyridge, OPP, Jr.

Chase Valentine, Davis, OH, Jr.

Caleb Roskelley, Syracuse, S, Sr.

6A Honorable Mention

Malcom Swiss, Herriman, MH, Jr.

Henry Southard, Herriman, MH, Sr.

Mattix Huffman, Herriman, L, Jr.

Gabe Geertsen, Mountain Ridge, MH, Jr.

Clark Fowler, Mountain Ridge, OH, So.

Harrison Van Horn, Riverton, S, Jr.

Keagan Cundiff, Westlake, S, Jr.

Jake Connell, Farmington, OH, Sr.

Ty Reynolds, Lehi, S, Fr.

Chase Barrett, Syracuse, OH,L, So.

Trevor Allen, Lone Peak, O/OH, Fr.