Utah Jazz's CEO, Danny Ainge, left, looks on as Jazz owner Ryan Smith and head coach Will Hardy fist bump while sitting court side before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Salt Lake City.

Following two days of the 2024 NBA draft, team grades are coming in across the country from national media outlets.

For the Utah Jazz, there was a three-man draft haul:

On opening night, the Jazz took Colorado wing Cody Williams at No. 10 overall and USC guard Isaiah Collier with the 29th overall pick in the first round.

During the second round on Day 2, Utah selected Duke center Kyle Filipowski with the No. 32 overall pick.

In general, national media agreed that the Jazz were on the winning end of the draft this year after adding talent along the guard line, the wing and in the post.

Here’s how five national outlets graded Utah’s overall draft haul, from best grades to worst.

Jazz draft grade: A+

What Andy Bailey said: “The Utah Jazz may well have won this draft.

”Kyle Filipowski was the No. 4 recruit in his high school class. Isaiah Collier and Cody Williams were first and fifth, respectively, in theirs. Now, all three are on the Jazz.

”Of course, they all bear some responsibility for ‘falling’ to the spots where they were drafted. Williams didn’t always stand out on a team with da Silva and Simpson. Collier’s shooting was a concern at USC. And Filipowski’s scoring efficiency was a little low for a big man.

”There is a ton of pedigree in this class, though, and Utah was able to add it at the guard, wing and big positions.”

Jazz draft grade: A+

What Kyle Boone said: “In my opinion, the Jazz had the best draft out of any team in the association. They were able to land Williams, who has the potential to be the best two-way wing in this class. Then, they followed it up by picking Collier, who came into the season as a contender to be the No. 1 overall pick. Utah finished the draft by landing Filipowski at No. 32, who ranked 16th on our CBS Sports Big Board. This was a masterclass by Danny Ainge and company.”

Jazz draft grade: A

What Jeff Zillgitt and Lorenzo Reyes said: “The name of the game for Utah was reading the board and taking the best player available. Cody Williams is young and still a little raw but it’s easy to see where his game might go by comparing him to his older brother Jalen, who has emerged as one of the young stars in Oklahoma City. He’ll be a smooth, unhurried attacker on offense, though he needs to build muscle on a 178-pound frame. It was exceptional value getting Isaiah Collier to fall at No. 29, and it’s worth wondering if the Jazz just found their eventual replacement for Collin Sexton. And then at No. 32, Kyle Filipowski will be an interesting pairing alongside Lauri Markkanen, but at the very least, he’s a Kelly Olynyk clone — a player the Jazz have missed since they traded him in February.”

Jazz draft grade: B

What Krysten Peek said: “The Jazz are being patient with the rebuild process and drafting younger guys to come in and grow in a system with Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks. This might be another down year with sights set on the Cooper Flagg draft next year.”

Jazz draft grade: B-

What Kevin Pelton said: “If you told people a year ago the Jazz would land both Collier and Williams, they’d surely wonder how Utah acquired a second lottery pick. Both players entered the season ranked in the top 10 before uneven freshman performances in the former Pac-12.

“Of the two, I’m actually somewhat higher on Collier, who went 19 picks lower. He was more productive in the Nike EYBL competition as well as at USC, granting that Williams played through injury at Colorado. I would have preferred the Jazz going a different direction with the 10th pick. I did like the value in Utah stopping Filipowski’s slide early in the second round. Former Jazzman Kelly Olynyk is a comp for Filipowski, so Utah should have a good idea how to use him.”