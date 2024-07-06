Utah Utes fans celebrate Money Parks' (10) touchdown during the first quarter of their season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Utah’s 2025 recruiting class keeps on growing, as the Utes received a commitment from Centennial High (Corona, Cafinfornia) receiver Tavian McNair — the nephew of former Utah receiver DeVonte Christopher.

A three-star recruit, McNair took his official visit to Utah on June 6 and decided between a final four of Utah, Cal, Kansas and UNLV on Saturday evening.

He also held offers from Texas A&M, Oregon, Michigan State, Georgia, Florida State and BYU, among other schools.

“Coach Kyle Whittingham and coach Alvis Whitted, and just the culture there really stood out to me,” McNair told 247Sports’ Blair Angulo. “They’re very structured with a great coaching staff, and they win a lot of football games. I want to be a part of that and the coaches believe I can be a big factor for them in accomplishing their goals.”

Last year for Centennial, McNair had 17 receptions for 267 yards and three touchdowns over eight games, according to his MaxPreps stats page.

McNair is the first wide receiver commitment of Utah’s 2025 class, though two-way athlete JJ Buchanan has high school receiver experience and told Angulo that Utah is open to him playing both sides of the ball and that he will likely be on offense to start off.

Utah is now up to 14 high school commits in its latest class, including quarterback Wyatt Becker, tight end Drew Clemens, offensive lineman Soren Shinofield, edge rusher Nela Tupou, defensive linemen Karson Kaufusi, Sione Motuapuakan and Malili Asiata, linebackers Max Fonoimoana, Christian Thatcher and Cyrus Polu, cornerback Jason Stokes Jr., two-way athlete Buchanan and safety Shelton “Manny” Fuller.