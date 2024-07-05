Fans cheer at the beginning of the fourth quarter of play as Utah football team plays in the 22 Forever Game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Utah recruiting has been on a hot streak, receiving 10 commitments during official visits in June to bolster its 2025 class to 13.

The crown jewel of the class, so far, is four-star Las Vegas linebacker Christian Thatcher, who is tabbed as the No. 7 linebacker in the nation by ESPN and chose the Utes over USC, Washington, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado.

As of July 3, 247Sports’ composite team rankings slot Utah at No. 10 in the 16-team Big 12, with an average recruit ranking of 86.38, which ranks No. 12 in the conference. Rivals has Utah at No. 11 in the Big 12 and On3 has the Utes at No. 12 in the conference.

These rankings will change in the next six months leading up to national signing day, whether that is a player getting a bump during his senior season in high school or the addition of new commitments.

Here’s a look at Utah’s 2025 recruiting class, sorted by their 247Sports composite rating.

High school commits

Christian Thatcher, LB

★★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-2, 205 pounds.

Arbor View High (Las Vegas, Nevada).

Ranked as the No. 4 2025 recruit from the state of Nevada by On3, Becker chose Utah from a final six of USC, Washington, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado.

Ranked as the No. 7 LB in the country by ESPN.

Thatcher had 95 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception in just seven games in his junior season for Arbor View High School, according to his MaxPreps stats page.

“Our official to Utah showed my family and I that it’s truly the perfect program for me,” Thatcher told 247Sports. “Nobody can argue with coach Colton Swan’s success coaching linebackers. I know he can help me in the next years to become the best linebacker I can be. I love coach Chase Murdock’s energy and what he brings to the linebacker room,” Thatcher said, per 247Sports.

Wyatt Becker, QB

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-1, 180 pounds.

Sierra Canyon High (Chatsworth, California).

Ranked as the No. 26 2025 recruit from the state of California by ESPN, Becker chose Utah over offers from Georgia, Florida State, Penn State, Oregon and Texas A&M, among others.

Ranked as the No. 17 QB in the country by ESPN.

Threw for 2,660 yards and 30 touchdowns on 63.2% accuracy, according to his MaxPreps stats page.

“There were a lot of reasons why I committed to Utah and I feel great about my decision. I think coach (Kyle) Whittingham is one of the best head coaches in the country and I love (offensive coordinator coach Andy) Ludwig and all the other coaches up there as well,” Becker said, per 247Sports.

Cyrus Polu, LB

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-2, 205 pounds.

Desert Hills High (Saint George, Utah)

Ranked as the third-best recruit from the state of Utah by ESPN and On3, Polu chose Utah over UCLA, BYU, Michigan State, Stanford and Washington, among others.

Ranked as the No. 30 linebacker in the country by ESPN.

Last season, Polu had 59 tackles, four interceptions and two pass deflections for Desert Hills, according to his MaxPreps stats page.

“The biggest takeaway for me is how highly they think of me and just how my family all have a good relationship with all of them,” Polu told Blair Angulo of 247Sports. “I loved all the coaches and the players, and just the standard they are held to and just the vibe they have going on.”

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot, 185 pounds.

Del Valle High (El Paso, Texas).

Ranked as the 37th-best prospect from the state of Texas by On3, Fuller chose Utah over offers from BYU, Texas Tech, Baylor and Houston, among others.

Ranked as the ninth-best athlete in the nation by On3.

Last season, Fuller rushed for 713 yards and 10 touchdowns and had 20 tackles (two for loss), two interceptions and three pass deflections, per his MaxPreps stats.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-3, 200 pounds.

Kahuku High (Kahuku, Hawaii).

Ranked as the No. 3 prospect from Hawaii by 247Sports, Fonoimoana chose Utah over offers from Arizona, Cal and Hawaii, among others.

Ranked as the No. 48 linebacker in the country by Rivals.

Grandfather Bill Cravens played quarterback at Utah in the 1960s and his brother, safety Max Fonoimoana, returns from his mission in 2025 and will play at Utah.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-1, 175 pounds.

Weiss High (Pflugerville, Texas).

Ranked as the No. 88 prospect from Texas by On3, Stokes Jr. chose Utah over offers from LSU, TCU, Arizona and Texas Tech, among others.

Ranked as the No. 53 cornerback by On3.

Last season, Stokes Jr. had 29 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups, per his MaxPreps stats page.

Nela Tupou, athlete

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-4, 220 pounds.

Folsom High (Folsom, California).

Ranked as the No. 47 2025 recruit from the state of California by ESPN, Tupou chose Utah over offers from BYU, Washington State and San Diego State, among others.

Last season, Tupou had 18 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns on offense as a tight end, and also had 15 tackles and a pass deflection on defense as a defensive end, according to his MaxPreps stats page.

His uncle Lewis Powell is defensive ends coach at Utah and his cousin is former Ute Sione Vaki.

“I want to do what my cousin (Sione Vaki) did, play on both sides. Utah is recruiting me as an athlete,” Tupou said, via 247Sports.

Soren Shinofield, OT

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-6, 275 pounds.

Cherry Creek High (Englewood, Colorado).

Ranked as the No. 1 prospect from Colorado by 247Sports and On3, Shinofield chose Utah over offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas, Boston College and Pittsburgh, among others.

Ranked as the No. 41 offensive tackle nationally by ESPN.

JJ Buchanan, athlete

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-4, 200 pounds.

Coronado High (Henderson, Nevada).

Ranked as the No. 8 prospect from Nevada by 247Sports, Buchanan chose Utah over offers from BYU, Penn, Iowa State, Dartmouth, Cornell and Cal, among others.

Ranked as the No. 83 athlete nationally by 247Sports.

Can play both offense and defense. At Coronado last season, he had 38 receptions for 688 yards and three touchdowns, plus 35 tackles, four interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Told 247Sports’ Blair Angulo that Utah is open to him playing both sides of the ball, and that he will likely be on offense to start off.

Sione Motuapuaka, DL

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-1, 280 pounds.

Bishop Gorman High (Las Vegas, Nevada).

Ranked as the No. 6 prospect from Nevada by ESPN, Motuapuaka chose Utah over offers from Hawaii, Utah State and Washington State, among others.

Ranked as the No. 50 defensive lineman nationally by ESPN.

Drew Clemens, TE

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-4, 215 pounds.

Oak Park High (Kansas City, Missouri).

Ranked as the No. 14 prospect from Missouri by On3, Clemens chose Utah over offers from Arkansas, Kansas State and Michigan State, among others.

Ranked as the No. 34 tight end nationally by ESPN.

Fourteen receptions for 295 yards and seven touchdowns last season for Oak Park, per his MaxPreps stats page.

Karson Kaufusi, DL

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-4, 252 pounds.

Skyline High (Salt Lake City, Utah).

Ranked as the No. 12 prospect in Utah by 247Sports, Kaufusi chose the Utes over an offer list that included Washington, BYU and Arizona.

Ranked as the No. 76 defensive lineman nationally by ESPN.

Had 26 tackles (three for loss), a sack and a forced fumble last year for Skyline, according to his MaxPreps page.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-5, 330 pounds.

Aquinas High (San Bernardino, California).

Ranked as the No. 97 recruit in California by ESPN, Asiata’s offer list included Utah, Arizona, Oregon State and Washington State.

Ranked as the No. 73 offensive lineman nationally by ESPN.

An Australian native who recently started playing football, Asiata is expected to start his Utah career along the defensive line, according to 247Sports’ Steve Bartle.

Returned missionaries

Hunter Clegg, DE

6-foot-4, 235 pounds.

American Fork High (American Fork, Utah).

★★★★ (247Sports composite).

Ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Utah by 247Sports, Clegg was originally committed to Stanford before flipping to Utah. His offer list included Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Washington, Wisconsin and BYU.

Ranked as the No. 24 edge rusher nationally, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Had 62 tackles and nine sacks, and had a fumble recovery as a senior for American Fork, per MaxPreps.

Brock Fonoimoana, S

6-foot-1, 190 pounds.

Kahuku High (Kahuku, Hawaii).

★★★ (247Sports composite).

Ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Hawaii by 247Sports, Fonoimoana chose Utah over offers from BYU, Oregon State, Hawaii, Stanford and Utah State, among others.

Ranked as the No. 54 safety nationally per 247Sports composite rankings.

Was a wide receiver and safety in high school, but committed to the Utes on defense.

Won back-to-back state championships at Kahuku High.

Mateaki Helu, LB

6-foot, 200 pounds.

Stansbury High (Stansbury Park, Utah).

★★★ (247Sports composite).

Ranked as the No. 6 recruit in Utah, according to 247Sports, Helu chose Utah over Baylor, BYU, Cal, Nebraska and Oklahoma State.

Ranked as the No. 45 athlete nationally by Rivals.

Played running back and linebacker at Stansbury, but committed to Utah on defense.

Thirty-eight tackles and two sacks in his senior season.

Stanley Raass, DL

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-1, 290 pounds.

Kahuku High (Kahuku, Hawaii).

Ranked as the No. 5 player in Hawaii by Rivals, Raass flipped his commitment from BYU to Utah in November 2022.

Ranked as the No. 50 defensive lineman in the 2023 class by Rivals.

Had 17.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble for Kahuku this season, according to Scoring Live.

Kainoa Carvalho, WR

5-foot-7, 165 pounds.

Kahuku High School (Kahuku, Hawaii).

★★★ (247Sports composite).