Fans attend a Jazz Draft Night event at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The Utah Jazz selected Colorado forward Cody Williams.

Three new rookies means three new jerseys and numbers that adorn them. So what numbers did the Utah Jazz newcomers choose?

Cody Williams, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, wore No. 10 at Colorado and wore No. 24 in high school, but he’ll wear No. 5 for the Utah Jazz.

“I wanted a single-digit number,” Williams said.

Isaiah Collier, the 29th pick in the draft, wore No. 1 at USC last season but that number isn’t available to Jazz players, owing to the fact that it’s been retired to honor former head coach Frank Layden. So what’s the reason that he chose 13?

“It was just available,” Collier said with a laugh.

Maybe the most interesting number choice came from 32nd overall pick Kyle Filipowski, who will wear No. 22 with the Jazz.

Filipowski wore No. 22 a few times throughout his high school career, so he has a level of comfortability with the number and was happy it was available with the Jazz, but those who have worn No. 22 with the Jazz have not always fared well, leaving some to call the number cursed for the team.

Most recently, Rudy Gay and Jeff Green wore No. 22 for the Jazz, turning in really underwhelming years after signing with the Jazz as free agents. Prior to Filipowski, 20 players have donned the number 22 for the Jazz and it includes players who were busts, were languishing at the end of mediocre careers and even John Drew, who was the first player banned by the NBA for repeated violations of its substance abuse policy.

Here’s to hoping that Filipowski can turn around the fate of No. 22 for the Jazz.

The players will debut their new numbers during Salt Lake City Summer League, which begins on July 8.

New with the Jazz

