Habtamu Cheney won the Deseret News men’s 10k with an impressive pace of 4:30 per mile. The 25-year-old finished with a time of 27:59.

Joey Nokes, 23, was second with a time of 28:09, while JaQuavious Harris, 27, a runner for Salt Lake Community College, was third with a time of 28:15.

In the women’s race, Savannah Berry, 28, won with a time of 32:18, while Angie Nickerson, 28, was second with a time of 32:55, and Lindsey Bradley, 27, earned third with a time of 33:13.