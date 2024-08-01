BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill and offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick talk after BYU held their first fall football practice in Provo on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

BYU fans, the wait is over — much earlier than normal.

BYU football revealed its uniforms for the 2024 season all at once on Thursday instead of unveiling them one game at a time.

“This year’s threads ... ALL OF ‘EM,” the team wrote on X.

The video attached to BYU football’s post on X shows BYU players modeling the 12 uniform combinations for 2024.

BYU football schedule

Here’s an overview of BYU football’s uniforms for the 2024 season.

Aug. 31 — Southern Illinois

BYU football will open the season in royal blue. The jersey, pants and helmet will all be very bright and very blue.

Sept. 6 — at SMU

The team is going with white in Week 2. The jersey and pants will be white with navy details, while the helmet will be dark blue.

Sept. 14 — at Wyoming

Week 3 will feature white jerseys and pants as well, but this time, the details and helmet will be royal blue.

Sept. 21 — Kansas State

BYU football will sport an all-white look against Kansas State in their 1996 throwback look, a design that was unveiled earlier this summer. The jersey, pants and helmets will all be white with royal blue details.

Sept. 28 — at Baylor

The Cougars will wear almost the same uniform combo against Baylor, but this time in modern form vs. the throwback look — with an all-white jersey, pants and helmet accented by royal blue touches.

Oct. 12 — Arizona

Around the halfway point of the season, BYU football will end its all-white streak and wear royal blue jerseys with white pants and a white helmet with royal blue details.

Oct. 18 — Oklahoma State

For their seventh game, the Cougars will keep the royal blue jersey and white pants, but trade out some of the royal blue details on the white helmet — like the face mask — for white ones.

Oct. 26 — at UCF

At UCF, BYU football will wear a royal blue jersey, white pants and a royal blue helmet.

Nov. 9 — at Utah

For their rivalry game against the Utes, the Cougars will wear royal blue from head to ankle, including royal blue jerseys, pants and helmets.

Nov. 16 — Kansas

The next week, against Kansas, BYU football will remain in royal blue jerseys and helmets but switch to white pants.

Nov. 23 — at Arizona State

BYU football will wear a white jersey with royal blue pants and a royal blue helmet for its game against Arizona State.

Nov. 30 — Houston

For their final regular season game of 2024, the Cougars will embrace navy blue. They’ll wear navy helmets and jerseys with white pants.

Reactions to BYU’s uniforms for 2024

Here are some of the social media reactions to BYU football’s uniform combinations for the 2024 season.