Utah State running back Rahsul Faiso cuts back with the ball to avoid the tackle attempt by Georgia State linebacker Kevin Swint in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. Faison has the goal of becoming one of the best players in the country this fall.

Seated in front of a backdrop emblazoned with Utah State University logos, Nate Dreiling had an opportunity.

He could’ve tempered expectations for the Aggies this fall. He could’ve talked about how July — which included the termination of Blake Anderson as the program’s head coach and the tragic death of transfer Andre Seldon Jr. — was such a difficult month for the program that few should expect much from USU this season.

He could’ve talked about how he is a first-time head coach, the youngest at the FBS level, so take it easy on him. He could’ve talked of how his offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo has never been a play caller in his career, so to expect USU’s offense to operate at the level it has in the past isn’t exactly fair.

He could’ve leaned into the need for patience, what with USU football needing a major revamping of its culture, per athletic director Diana Sabau.

Dreiling could’ve talked about any and all of those things and few would’ve blamed him.

But he didn’t.

Instead, Dreiling leaned into the highest of expectations for Utah State in 2024 — competing for a Mountain West Conference championship.

It wasn’t one of those things you say because you need to express confidence in public for your team either. Dreiling is sincere in his belief that Utah State can and will contend for the conference crown this season.

“There is no reason we shouldn’t be competing for a Mountain West championship,” he said.

Dreiling gave well-thought-out reasons.

First and foremost, he believes that the Aggies’ offense — which returns many if not most of its major contributors from last season — can be better than ever this year. He cited quarterback Spencer Petras as being a major reason for that.

“They (USU) finished No. 19 in the country last year in total offense and there is no reason that shouldn’t be top 10 this year with who we have, with the quarterback we have,” Dreiling said.

Specific to Petras he noted, “I truly believe he is one of the best throwing quarterbacks in the country. And I think here in a couple weeks you guys will see and say that as well.”

On the other side of the ball, Dreiling is confident that he and the coaches and players he brought in will result in quick and meaningful change.

Fix the defense, if you will, after the Aggies ranked No. 117 in total defense a year ago.

“I got brought in to fix the defense and I think you guys can attest that if (Utah State) had a good defense last year (it) is probably making a run to the Mountain West championship,” Dreiling said. “Defensively, we brought this staff in and a couple of players, but the foundation is here and they believe.

“One thing we do on defense, we don’t talk about what you do, but how you do it. We spend a lot of time on how. We are going to fix the defense, there isn’t a doubt in my mind, and the offense is going to roll like they always have and we are going to get back to competing for Mountain West championships.”

Dreiling’s belief has bled over to his staff and players. To the point that two of the Aggies’ more notable players — Petras and Jalen Royals — have spoken with the Deseret News about how the College Football Playoff isn’t outside the realm of possibility either. As crazy as that might sound.

“First and foremost the Mountain West championship is our goal,” Petras said. “And with how the playoff is constructed now, there are attainable higher goals than that. I’m not a huge fan of talking about anything like that (making it to the CFP), but if you do things right day after day, play well and have a good team you will be rewarded.

“If I work hard, do my preparation and play well, good things will happen. And without a doubt the main thing on my mind is a Mountain West championship.”

Royals noted that he and Petras have talked about potentially getting USU to the CFP, though those conversations have been between the two of them.

“With the rule change, it is definitely a thing we’ve talked about, me and him,” Royals said. “With him coming here from Iowa, he has experience with that. It is an exciting thing to think about.”

From the outside, the idea that USU can compete for a MW title, let alone finish as the highest ranked Group of Five conference champion and qualify for the playoff, doesn’t sound all that realistic.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras in action against Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. | Craig Lassig

Preseason projections by ESPN and others have the Aggies battling for bowl eligibility for the third consecutive season, at best. The MW has undergone quite a bit of change over the offseason, but Boise State is still expected to be Boise State, UNLV is on the rise, and you can’t count out Fresno State or Air Force, among a host of other teams.

And yet, there is a lot of belief in Logan right now. Belief that the Aggies can defy expectations and prove themselves much better than almost anyone would presume. Belief that isn’t just a fall camp talking point.

It — contending for the MW title — isn’t even the most ambitious belief held by the Aggies. Running back Rahsul Faison told the Deseret News he wants to be considered one of the best players in the country and he was completely serious.

Dreiling believes Royals will prove himself a first- or second-round NFL draft pick after this year. And talk to almost anyone at USU and they’ll tell you how much they believe Petras is going to be about as good a quarterback as you’ll find in college football this year.

There is precedence for Utah State to make a completely unexpected run to the conference title. Look no further than the Aggies’ championship in 2021, Anderson’s first year at the helm of the program.

Perhaps Dreiling can mimic the first year success of his former boss. The Aggies certainly believe he and they can.