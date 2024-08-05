Canada's Kacie Bosch (4), Katherine Plouffe (2), Paige Crozon (7) and Michelle Plouffe (1) celebrate after a women's 3x3 basketball pool round match against against Azerbaijan during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. Canada won 21-19.

Two former University of Utah basketball stars are two wins away from a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

At the very least, Michelle Plouffe and Paige Crozon will have a chance to win a bronze medal on Monday during the final day of competition in 3x3 women’s basketball.

The opportunity comes after Plouffe and Crozon helped Canada reach the semifinals, going 4-3 during pool play before winning big in a play-in game to secure their spot in the medal rounds at the Olympics.

Monday’s 3x3 women’s basketball medal rounds schedule

Semifinal No. 1: Spain vs. United States, 9:30 a.m. MDT, USA Network and Peacock

Spain vs. United States, 9:30 a.m. MDT, USA Network and Peacock Semifinal No. 2: Germany vs. Canada, 10:30 a.m. MDT, Peacock

Germany vs. Canada, 10:30 a.m. MDT, Peacock Bronze-medal game: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m. MDT, E! and Peacock

Semifinal losers, 1 p.m. MDT, E! and Peacock Gold-medal game: Semifinals winners, 2 p.m. MDT, NBC and Peacock

Canada vs. Germany in 3x3 women’s basketball semifinals

Monday will be the second time Canada and Germany have played during the 2024 Olympics. Germany beat the Canadians 19-15 on the third day of pool play.

During pool play, each team played every other team once, seven games in total.

In Canada’s case, they went 4-3 in pool play. In addition to losing to Germany, the Canadians’ other two losses came against the United States and Spain, the two teams in Monday’s other semifinals.

Unlike the four-point loss to Germany, though, Canada lost to the U.S. and Spain in overtime on a walk-off 2-point winner.

In addition to Plouffe and Crozon, the Canadians are represented by Katherine Plouffe, Michelle’s twin sister, and Kacie Bosch.

How to watch Canada in medal rounds of Olympic 3x3 women’s basketball

Canada takes on Germany at 10:30 a.m. MDT, and the game will be streamed on Peacock.

The women’s bronze-medal game will be at 1 p.m. MDT and it will be televised live on E!, while the gold-medal game will be live on NBC at 2 p.m. MDT. Both games will also be streamed on Peacock.