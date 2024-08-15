Snoop Dogg attends the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

The 2024 Olympics will be remembered not only for the remarkable athletic performances but also for the way social media reshaped the public’s engagement with the Games.

Unlike any previous Olympics, audiences had a more intimate, behind-the-scenes look at athletes’ lives, thanks to platforms like TikTok and X. These insights allowed for engagement beyond the events, as athletes shared personal experiences and daily routines.

This unprecedented access led to the creation and viral spread of several memorable moments.

Here are some of the most talked-about memes from the Games:

1. Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec’s killer shooting

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec gained internet fame after showing up to the men’s 10-meter air pistol event in plain, square-rimmed glasses, while his competitors were equipped with specialized gear like noise-cancelling headphones and shooting glasses.

Dikec, unfazed, won the silver medal like it was an effortless task.

“I did not need special equipment,” Dikec told Turkish media, per EuroNews. “I’m a natural, a natural shooter.”

2. South Korean shooter’s sleek style

For the exact opposite reason as Dikec, South Korea’s Kim Yeji went viral during the women’s 10-meter air pistol event for her futuristic appearance provided by shooting’s specialized gear.

Dressed in a black tracksuit, sporting shooting glasses and standing with a casual pose, the internet dubbed her as having “main character energy,” with even Elon Musk calling for her to star in an action movie, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

3. ‘Bob the Cap Catcher’

A light-hearted moment that captured global attention occurred when a man, now affectionately known as “Bob the Cap Catcher,” dove into the pool to retrieve a swim cap lost by Team USA’s Emma Weber during a preliminary race.

His colorful floral speedo and triumphant cap recovery were met with cheers from the crowd.

4. LeBron James leads Team USA across the Seine

LeBron James evoked comparisons to George Washington’s historic crossing of the Delaware River when he led Team USA across the Seine River, American flag in hand.

The moment quickly went viral, with NBC affiliate reporter Drea Blackwell posting on X: “General LeBron James crossing the Delaware.”

5. ‘The Muffin Man’

Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen became a TikTok sensation with his love for chocolate muffins from the Olympic Village. He posted several videos featuring the muffins, leading to an increase in his and their fame.

Per Forbes, his obsession even caught the attention of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who commented, “I think I need to try one now …”

6. Snoop Dogg’s reaction to Simone Biles

Serving as a special correspondent for NBC, Snoop Dogg added a unique flair to the Games with his humorous commentary and interactions with athletes’ families.

A photo capturing his wide-eyed reaction to Simone Biles’ performance on the vault became a social media hit.

7. The Superman of pommel horse

Stephen Nedoroscik drew comparisons to Clark Kent by the way he removed his glasses and transformed into Superman when competing on the pommel horse.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, Nedoroscik has crossed eyes, known as strabismus, but he doesn’t need his vision in order to perform.

“It’s all in the hands — I can feel everything,” he told Today in an interview.