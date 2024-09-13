LARAMIE, Wyoming — Wyoming football players, coaches and fans have spent a lot time the past week talking about how important BYU’s visit on Saturday is to them, and how great it would be if they could knock off their once-bitter rivals on the high plains of Laramie.

“They are a wounded dog right now, and we better be ready to go, because they have got great coaches, they have got good players, and they have got good schemes. So we gotta be ready for their best shot.” — BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill

At least one Cougar knows that it isn’t idle talk. BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker’s father, former BYU and minor league baseball player Stephen Glasker, was born in Wyoming, and every year the family travels to Rock Springs, Wyoming, for a family reunion on Independence Day.

“All my cousins live there and they are diehard Wyoming fans, so they kinda give me crap all the time about (playing for BYU),” Glasker said. “I would say I got a little extra juice going into this game, for sure, just because the whole family is going to be there.”

They won’t be alone. Despite the Cowboys’ 0-2 start, and the embarrassing 17-13 loss to FCS Idaho last week, 30,000-seat War Memorial Stadium was close to being sold out as of midday Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Saturday and the game will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.

BYU leads the series 46-30-3 and has won the last nine matchups. The Cougars (2-0) are 10-point favorites and obviously have bigger games down the road in their second season in the Big 12, but Glasker says they won’t be looking past the Cowboys, after hearing from their own coaches who have played and coached in Laramie about how charged up the home team will be.

“Honestly, I have never been there, so I can’t really say too much, but I am excited just to see the atmosphere,” Glasker said. “I have heard it is crazy, so for sure.”

For BYU’s defense, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Glasker said the key to success is simple.

“Stop the run. That’s it. We are big on stopping the run,” he said. “Make them beat us over the top, mostly.”

Wyoming has one of the bigger quarterbacks BYU will face this season — 6-5, 245-pound junior Evan Svoboda of Mesa, Arizona. He won’t be an easy QB to bring down for a BYU defense that has posted five sacks through two games.

“I feel like we are not too worried about (Svoboda’s size). He is a pretty good quarterback on film. So mostly we need to just keep him contained, and if we just do our job, we are going to be all right,” Glasker said.

Both teams will be without their best running backs, as Wyoming’s Harrison Waylee and BYU’s LJ Martin are sidelined with injuries. BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said Wyo’s offense is still capable of exploding for a big game, after a rocky start.

“They are tough guys up front,” said Hill, who will call plays from the press box after suffering a heart attack on Aug. 29. “They have not been necessarily rolling, putting up big numbers yet. … But they are a wounded dog right now, and we better be ready to go, because they have got great coaches, they have got good players, and they have got good schemes. So we gotta be ready for their best shot.”

BYU coaches have told their guys to remember what happened in an opener last year, when the Big 12′s Texas Tech went into Laramie as a 13-point favorite and was stunned 35-33 by the Pokes in double-overtime. Texas Tech took a quick 17-0 lead, but Wyoming roared back.

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, a former BYU receiver and Utah assistant, said he’s seen firsthand how well Wyoming plays at home.

“First of all, every game in college football is huge. There is so much riding on every game. And you have to approach every single week the same way. And then going into Laramie, I have been trying to impress upon these guys what a (tough place that is). We are going to get their very, very best,” Roderick said. “They will play their best and their fans will be into it. This will be a hostile environment. … I have been up there a number of times, been in some really tough, dogfight games. … So I have been trying to make sure our players understand what they are up against.”

Roderick said Wyoming’s defense wasn’t totally to blame for Arizona State putting up 48 points on them in the opener in Tempe.

“I just go historically on how they have been. It is the same defense they have been running, and they are very good at it. Everyone is in their gap. Everyone knows what they are doing. They are very disciplined and tough, physically tough,” Roderick said. “They have a good defense.”

Cougars on the air BYU (2-0, 0-0) at Wyoming (0-2 ,0-0) Saturday, 7 p.m. MDT

At War Memorial Stadium (capacity: 29,811)

Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM

BYU starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff proved he can win on the road last week at SMU, improving late in the game after committing three turnovers. Retzlaff grew up in Southern California and admits he knew nothing about the BYU-Wyoming rivalry until this week. The Jewish QB was not in the program yet when BYU beat Wyoming 38-24 in Provo in 2022.

“It is a storied rivalry from the Mountain West days, and I know there is a good likelihood this is the last time we are going up there. So I am excited to go up there. They are a tough, physical team. They always play us tough,” Retzlaff said. “And so I am excited to go up there and go kick their butt.”