The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Wyoming. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Second quarter

5:11 — The Cowboys strike back.

Wyoming quarterback Evan Svoboda scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to just seven points. BYU 14, Wyoming 7.

9:12 — For the first time in 700 days, Kody Epps has found the end zone.

The redshirt junior receiver caught his first touchdown since October 2022 on a 3-yard strike from Retzlaff. BYU 14, Wyoming 0.

Epps’ score capped a nine-play, 73-yard drive for the Cougars, who have already racked up 197 yards of offense tonight.

Retzlaff is now 14 of 20 in passing for 148 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a 155.2 rating.

13:35 — Jay Hill’s defense continues to impress.

Through four Wyoming drives thus far, the Cougars have surrendered just 41 total yards and one first down. The Cowboys have been forced to punt on each of their possessions. BYU 7, Wyoming 0.

First quarter

BYU 7, Wyoming 0

5:58 — The Cougars have drawn first blood.

Jake Retzlaff connected with tight end Keanu Hill on a short underneath route, but with no Cowboys in the neighborhood, the tight end jogged 20 yards into the end zone untouched for the score. BYU 7, Wyoming 0.

Hill — who had just two receptions on the season coming into Laramie — now has three tonight to go with 36 yards.

The touchdown pass marks Retzlaff’s fifth in 2024 and eighth in his BYU career.

10:35 — It was a promising drive until it wasn’t.

After BYU had gained 60 yards on its first possession of the night, quarterback Jake Retzlaff was intercepted just before the goal line by Wrook Brown. BYU 0, Wyoming 0.

The pass came from 22 yards out and had been intended for Kody Epps, but he was completely covered by Brown.

The Cowboys will take over at their own one-yard line following Retzlaff’s fourth turnover of the season.

