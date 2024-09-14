Jazz starters wait for intros during a SLC Summer League game in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 8, 2024. Many of the team's young players stuck around Salt Lake during the summer.

Hello, hello, hello, friends, it’s good to be back!

I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for some basketball in my life and thankfully, we’re only three weeks away from media day and the start of Utah Jazz training camp.

Unless you are chronically online (like me) and constantly moderating social media, you might be wondering what the Jazz players have been up to lately.

Early in the summer, a lot of players took vacations (though many of their vacations still included workouts). Taylor Hendricks was in Spain, Lauri Markkanen went home to Finland for a few weeks and Jordan Clarkson took his daughter to Disneyland. Quite a few players spent time in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta for workout sessions and for pleasure.

What’s most notable though, is how many of the players have been in Utah for a majority of the summer, especially the younger players like Keyonte George, Hendricks, Isaiah Collier, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski. Even Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton spent a lot of time in Utah this summer, working out the whole time. Well, when they weren’t running drills with the Utes or attending football games.

And even though we’re still a few weeks from training camp, a lot of other players have made their way to Salt Lake City to get a head start on things, including Markkanen and new additions Svi Mykhailiuk and Patty Mills.

Quite a few Jazz personnel were at the U.S. Open at the end of August, including owner Ryan Smith, head coach Will Hardy, and Jordan Clarkson, who attended with his girlfriend, Maggie Lindemann, and a number of fans have run into Jazz players at all sorts of events.

But if one thing is clear, it’s that the work has been high on the priority list for everyone.

New with the Jazz

How to pass the time in the offseason

