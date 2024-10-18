Region 2

Riverton 42, Copper Hills 19

Riverton (2-7) dominated Copper Hills (3-6) with a decisive 42-19 victory in Region 2 play. The Silverwolves set the tone early with a 46-yard touchdown run by Andrew Nielson in the first quarter. Nielson further fueled Riverton’s offense, contributing three passing touchdowns, including a critical 31-yard pass to Seth Glover in the second quarter. Copper Hills responded with Maverick Bowles connecting with Logan Batt twice in the end zone, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Silverwolves’ aggressive offense and defense. Cash Galloway added to Riverton’s momentum with a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown, solidifying their control over the game.

Corner Canyon 42, Herriman 7

Corner Canyon (9-1) clinched the outright Region 2 title with a commanding 42-7 victory over Herriman (3-7). The Chargers set the tone early, jumping to a 21-0 lead in the first half with Weston Briggs scoring on a 12-yard run and Blake Ames catching a 54-yard pass from Bronson Evans. Evans connected with Chryshaun Lee for a 6-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Herriman’s lone score came just before halftime as Ryker Renteria hauled in an 80-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Benson. Corner Canyon continued their dominance in the second half, with Briggs adding two more rushing touchdowns of 20 and 17 yards.

Bingham 8, Mountain Ridge 7

Bingham (4-5) claimed a narrow victory over Mountain Ridge (5-4) with an 8-7 win in a Region 2 defensive showdown. The Miners secured the win late in the fourth quarter as Mani Tuuao caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Ayden Dunn, followed by a successful run from Lincoln Tahi with just 44 seconds remaining. Earlier, Mountain Ridge took the lead when Kohen Cunningham caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Bingham at 3:19 in the fourth quarter. The game was marked by its defensive nature, with both teams held scoreless through three quarters.

Region 4

West Jordan 31, Taylorsville 10

West Jordan (6-4) clinched the Region 4 title with a convincing 31-10 victory over Taylorsville (4-6). After trailing early in the first quarter, West Jordan seized control in the second quarter with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Riley Warner to Cody Johnson, leading to a 14-point burst. Warner was instrumental, throwing three touchdown passes, including a 74-yard bomb to Nia Ioapo in the closing seconds of the third quarter. The Jaguars’ defense stifled Taylorsville, holding them scoreless for two quarters. Michael Scardina’s 24-yard field goal in the opening quarter accounted for the Warriors’ lone points until a late touchdown in the fourth.

Cyprus 51, Kearns 13

Cyprus (7-2) dominated Kearns (3-6) in a Region 4 clash, cruising to a commanding 51-13 victory. The Pirates set the tone early, leading 10-0 after the first quarter, and extended their advantage to 31-0 by halftime, courtesy of a key 55-yard interception return by Britton Jepsen just before the break. Cyprus’s DJ Oveson was crucial on the ground, with touchdown runs of 3, 22, and 30 yards. Kearns briefly showed life in the third quarter with two touchdown passes from Manuel Deegan to Austin Bell but couldn’t sustain the momentum. Jepsen added a 65-yard rushing touchdown for Cyprus in the third quarter, sealing the decisive win.

Granger 47, Hunter 6

Granger (4-5) cruised to a dominant 47-6 victory over Hunter (4-5) in a Region 4 matchup. Aidan Royce Welchman directed the Lancers’ potent offense, throwing three touchdown passes, including a 14-yard strike to Brighton Webb in the game’s opening drive. Granger built a commanding 27-0 halftime lead, with Tevita Kofe contributing two rushing scores, including a 2-yard run just before the half. Hunter’s lone response came from Saiosi Kolomatangi’s 57-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. Granger’s defense stifled Hunter throughout the contest, holding them scoreless in three of the four quarters.

Region 6

Olympus 47, Skyline 6

Olympus (5-3) dominated Skyline (1-8) in the Battle for the Rock, securing a commanding 47-6 victory. Powered by Jack Evans’ explosive 70-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, the Titans jumped out to a 24-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Max Rice connected with Tommy Nelson for two first-quarter touchdowns, including a 62-yard score, adding to Olympus’ rapid start. Nate Heugly contributed with two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter to extend the lead. Topher Thredgold provided the lone highlight for Skyline with a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Titans’ defense clamped down, keeping Skyline off the scoreboard in the second half and sealing the lopsided win.

2A North

South Summit 54, Providence Hall 0

South Summit (4-6) dominated Providence Hall in a lopsided 54-0 victory in the 2A North region. The Wildcats built an insurmountable lead by halftime, scoring 34 points in the second quarter alone. Blake Osguthorpe showcased his precision, throwing for multiple scores, including a 55-yard touchdown pass to Logan Woustenhume with 1:41 left in the second quarter. Bo Thomas capped the scoring with an electrifying 69-yard run early in the fourth quarter. South Summit’s defense was impenetrable, highlighted by Karston McMullin’s 30-yard interception return for a touchdown as time expired in the first half. The Patriots struggled to find any offensive footing as they were shut out for the entire game.

Judge Memorial 44, American Leadership 14

Judge Memorial (2-7) dominated American Leadership (4-4) with a commanding 44-14 victory in 2A North action. The Bulldogs set the tone early, scoring 18 points in the first quarter, highlighted by a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown by King Long. Quarterback Adrian Palmer was an offensive force, contributing to the scoreboard with two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter. The defense also made significant plays, with AJ Peek adding a 45-yard interception return touchdown later in the third quarter. American Leadership managed to find the end zone twice, including an 11-yard pass from Nico Marble to Nathan Tanner late in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. Judge Memorial’s blend of strong defense and efficient offense secured the decisive win.

2A South

Emery 55, Delta 21

Emery (6-2) dominated Delta (4-5) in a 2A South region matchup, securing a 55-21 victory. The Spartans surged with 35 points in the second quarter, led by Treven Gilbert who threw for three touchdowns, including a striking 53-yard pass to Ty Yost. Yost excelled all game with a total of four touchdowns, highlighted by an 80-yard kick return. Delta managed to find the endzone in the third quarter with a Ty Stefanoff 3-yard run, but Emery’s defense held strong throughout. The Rabbits tried to muster some late-game offense, but the Spartans’ early lead was insurmountable.

1A North

Millard 45, Gunnison Valley 0

Millard (4-6) cruised to a dominant 45-0 victory over Gunnison Valley in a 1A North region clash Friday night. The Eagles were off to a quick start with Morgan Tingey breaking loose for an 85-yard run just 18 seconds into the game. Millard’s Kaden Turner excelled with two rushing touchdowns, including a 10-yard score in the second quarter. Dak Eldredge added to the offensive surge with a 5-yard touchdown run, while Sergio Arellano capped Millard’s scoring with a 38-yard field goal late in the third quarter. Gunnison Valley (0-7) was unable to put any points on the board, with their struggles compounded by a safety due to a bad snap early on. Millard’s defense maintained a firm hold, ensuring the Bulldogs remained scoreless throughout the game.

1A South

Kanab 22, Milford 15

Kanab (6-3) secured a victory over Milford (7-2) with a final score of 22-15, marking their 52nd win in the 68-meeting history between the two teams. Hayden Gubler was instrumental for the Cowboys, scoring three rushing touchdowns, including the game-winning 3-yard run in the fourth quarter with 6:48 remaining. Milford’s standout moment came in the third quarter when Sadler Barnes caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Kilo Tsosie to temporarily take the lead at 15-13. Ray Capson added to Kanab’s total with a 23-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter, giving them a narrow halftime lead. The Cowboys’ defense held strong in the fourth quarter, keeping Milford scoreless to seal the win.

Nonregion

North Sevier 20, Parowan 19

North Sevier (3-7) edged past Parowan (3-7) in a 1A Region thriller, securing a 20-19 victory with just 36 seconds left in the game. Trailing by seven in the fourth quarter, the Wolves mounted a late comeback as Brody Bulloch caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Rylan Frischknecht and followed it up with a successful two-point conversion. The Rams initially led when Hunter Bettridge’s 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter put them ahead. Parowan’s first-half efforts included touchdowns from Austin Smith and Soren Mason, but they were ultimately unable to hold off North Sevier’s late rally. Rylan Frischknecht played a pivotal role for the Wolves, also connecting with Quincy Lofgran for a 15-yard score in the first quarter.

1A 8-player

Rich 21, Big Piney, Wyo. 0

Rich (6-3) secured a convincing 21-0 win over Big Piney, Wyo., in a defensive nonregion contest. The Rebels took control early, with Carter Hoffman scoring a 12-yard rushing touchdown just over five minutes into the game and connecting on an 18-yard TD pass to Dylan Fonnesbeck in the second quarter. Drake Weston also contributed a 37-yard rushing touchdown late in the first. Rich’s defense stifled Big Piney, holding them scoreless and recording a sack by Sam Leifson. Rich’s disciplined play and early offensive surge proved decisive in their shutout victory.

Monticello 34, Altamont 8

Monticello (6-3) dominated Altamont (5-4) with a decisive 34-8 victory in the 1A 8-player region matchup. The Buckaroos established their lead early and never looked back, with Tommy Morrison’s 35-yard pass from Jackson Keyes in the first quarter setting the tone. Tavon Black added to the scoreboard with a 7-yard run in the second quarter and secured another touchdown in the fourth. Carter Rogers’ stunning 70-yard pass reception from Keyes late in the third quarter was the highlight of the game. Despite trailing throughout, Altamont managed to avoid a shutout with Dillon Ivie’s 9-yard run in the fourth quarter. Monticello’s strong defensive display kept the Longhorns scoreless until the final frame.