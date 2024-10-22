This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

Class 3A

No. 9 North Sanpete at No. 8 Canyon View

It’s déjà vu all over again for Canyon View and North Sanpete.

Back on Sept. 20, the Falcons made the trek to Mount Pleasant and escaped with a thrilling 21-14 victory over the Hawks. Now, the two teams are set to square off once more, this time with their seasons on the line in the first round of the 3A playoffs.

In that first meeting, Canyon View quarterback Ryder Miller played the role of hero, connecting with Trenton Ludlow for an 81-yard touchdown strike late in the third quarter that proved to be the game-winner. The Falcons’ defense took it from there, shutting out the Hawks in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

No. 8 Canyon View (5-5) enters the playoffs having won two of its last three games, including a 56-14 drubbing of Carbon in the regular season finale. The Falcons are averaging 23.8 points per game while allowing 23.

Miller has completed 57 of 108 passes for 719 yards and eight touchdowns this season, with Ludlow serving as his top target (19 catches, 365 yards, seven TDs). Price Attwood leads the ground game with 340 yards and two scores on 67 carries.

Defensively, Seth Morris has been a tackling machine for Canyon View, racking up 86 stops. Colt Rushton has been a force in the backfield with 40 tackles and three sacks.

Ninth-seeded North Sanpete (3-7) limps into the postseason having lost six straight games, including a 35-0 beatdown at the hands of Richfield last week. The Hawks are scoring just 18 points per game while giving up 29.6.

Kash Cook has been the workhorse for North Sanpete, rushing for 506 yards and five touchdowns on 117 carries. Quarterback Maddox Madsen has thrown for 759 yards and five scores, with Taualua Laupapa (10 catches, 160 yards, one TD) and Preston Madsen (nine catches, 134 yards, two TDs) serving as his top targets.

Laupapa also leads the Hawks defense with 92 tackles, while Isaiah Wright has snagged five interceptions.

The winner of this one will have the unenviable task of facing top-seeded Morgan in the quarterfinals on Nov. 1. But first things first — Canyon View and North Sanpete have some unfinished business to attend to.

No. 10 Carbon at No. 7 Juan Diego

It’s been a tale of two seasons for Carbon and Juan Diego.

The Dinos started the year 3-1 but have since lost six straight games, giving up an average of 45.7 points per contest during that span. Meanwhile, the Soaring Eagle have had an up-and-down campaign but seem to be hitting their stride at the right time.

Now, the two teams are set to collide in the first round of the 3A playoffs Friday night, with seventh-seeded Juan Diego (5-5) hosting 10th-seeded Carbon (3-7).

The Soaring Eagle will be looking to replicate their success from the last time these teams met in the postseason. Back in 2017, Juan Diego rolled to a 66-6 victory over the Dinos in the first round.

This time around, Juan Diego will lean heavily on its ground game, which is averaging over 250 yards per contest. Roman Rosano has been the bellcow back, rushing for 735 yards and eight touchdowns. Antonio Archuleta has been a nice change-of-pace option with 697 yards and nine scores of his own.

When the Soaring Eagle do take to the air, quarterback Hayden Mezenen has been efficient, throwing for 739 yards and nine touchdowns. His favorite target has been Braylon Fail, who has hauled in 16 catches for 455 yards and six scores.

Rosano and Fail have also been key contributors on defense, with Rosano tallying a team-high 57 tackles and Fail snagging five interceptions.

Carbon will need a big game from running back Anthony Wilson, who has rushed for 523 yards and four touchdowns on 106 carries. Quarterback Stockton Kennedy has thrown for 1,516 yards and 18 scores, with Maddux Wilson being his top target (39 catches, 340 yards, five TDs).

Deagan Richards leads the Dinos defense with 57 tackles and an interception.

The winner of this one will face a tough test in the quarterfinals against second-seeded Richfield on Nov. 1. But Juan Diego has to feel good about its chances of advancing if it can ride its strong running game to victory.

No. 11 Union at No. 6 Ogden

The Ogden Tigers have been here before.

Back on Sept. 20, they welcomed Union to town and promptly sent the Cougars home with their tails between their legs after a 42-7 thrashing. Now, the two 3A North foes are set to meet again in the first round of the playoffs Friday night, and the Tigers are licking their chops for a chance to prove that the first go-around was no fluke.

In that first meeting, Ogden jumped all over Union early and often, taking a 34-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Tigers’ rushing attack was firing on all cylinders, led by Cy Arnold’s three touchdown runs. Quarterback Vinnie Apadaca got in on the action too, scampering in from a yard out and also hooking up with Synic Harvey for a 64-yard catch-and-run score.

The Cougars’ lone bright spot came in the third quarter, when Dylan Murphy-Watahomigie found some daylight and sprinted 46 yards to the end zone. But by then, the damage was already done.

Now, sixth-seeded Ogden (6-3) enters the postseason averaging nearly 30 points per game while allowing just over 20. The 11th-seeded Cougars (2-8) have had a tougher go of it, scoring 19.3 points per contest and surrendering 35.5.

Arnold has been the workhorse for the Tigers, rushing for 372 yards and six touchdowns on 55 carries. Apadaca has been efficient through the air, completing 64% of his passes for 1,340 yards and seven scores. Harvey has been his favorite target, hauling in 39 catches for 607 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, Ogden is led by Max Wilson’s 51 tackles and a sack, while James Abney has been a force in the backfield with 42 tackles and seven sacks.

Union will need a big game from Murphy-Watahomigie, who has rushed for 10 touchdowns on the season while also throwing for seven scores. Blake Rasmussen has added five rushing TDs, while Kylar Hackford has found the end zone four times on the ground.

Through the air, Tanner Womack is Murphy-Watahomigie’s top target with two touchdown catches. JD Mojado, Kylar Hackford, and Brayden Fausett each have one receiving score.

The winner of this 3A North showdown will earn a date with third-seeded Grantsville in the quarterfinals on Nov. 1. But if the first meeting was any indication, Ogden has to feel good about its chances of moving on.

Class 2A

No. 9 Grand at No. 8 Judge Memorial

Judge Memorial is hoping history repeats itself when it hosts Grand in the first round of the 3A football playoffs on Friday night.

These two teams met in the postseason last year, with the Bulldogs coming out on top 27-19. In that game, Judge quarterback Thomas Gutierezz threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead his team to its first playoff win since 2015. Grand’s JT Dowd rushed for three scores in a losing effort.

Now, the ninth-seeded Red Devils (1-9) are making the long trek from Moab once again to take on the eighth-seeded Bulldogs (3-7), with both teams looking to advance to the quarterfinals.

Grand has had a tough go of it this season, with its lone win coming against Gunnison Valley back in August. Since then, the Red Devils have dropped eight straight games, including a 37-6 loss to South Sevier in the regular season finale.

Grand’s offense revolves around its ground game, with Austin Paris leading the way with 449 yards and five touchdowns on 124 carries. Dowd has been a dynamic playmaker as well, rushing for 439 yards and eight scores while also throwing for 309 yards.

Romeo Williams is the Red Devils’ top receiver with 27 catches for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Connor Swasey has also been a key contributor with 18 receptions for 241 yards.

Defensively, Swasey leads Grand with 44 tackles. Kaden Swasey has been a force in the trenches with 41 tackles and two sacks, while Paris has snagged three interceptions.

Judge Memorial, meanwhile, is looking to build off the momentum of last week’s 44-14 win over American Leadership. The Bulldogs have won two of their last three games after starting the season 1-6.

Texas Wilde has been a workhorse for Judge, rushing for 759 yards and eight touchdowns on 114 carries. Adrian Palmer has thrown for 1,034 yards and eight scores, with King Long serving as his top target (28 catches, 464 yards, four TDs).

On defense, the Bulldogs are led by Red Fuller’s 56 tackles, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns. Max Black has added 50 tackles, two sacks, and a pick-six of his own.

The winner of this one will have a tough task in the quarterfinals, likely facing top-seeded Morgan on Nov. 1.

No. 10 Providence Hall at No. 7 ALA

American Leadership Academy is hoping for a repeat performance when it hosts Providence Hall in the first round of the 2A football playoffs on Friday night.

These two teams met back on Sept. 27, with the Eagles cruising to a 56-7 victory — the largest win in school history and the second-most points ever scored in a game for ALA. Now, seventh-seeded American Leadership (4-5) will look to keep its season alive against the 10th-seeded Patriots (0-10).

In the previous matchup, Kannon Huntsman was a one-man wrecking crew for the Eagles. The senior running back had four total touchdowns, including a 65-yard fumble recovery for a score. He also found the end zone on runs of 55, 4, and 3 yards

Quarterback Nico Marble added a 21-yard touchdown pass to Zachariah Swarnes and a 5-yard rushing score of his own. Providence Hall’s lone touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Lucas Thompson in the third quarter.

Huntsman has been a force all season long for American Leadership, rushing for 849 yards and eight touchdowns on 144 carries. He’s also caught 24 passes for 675 yards and eight more scores.

Marble has thrown for 2,223 yards and 21 touchdowns, with Swarnes serving as his top target (53 catches, 754 yards, nine TDs). Gabriel Hill has added 34 receptions for 452 yards and three scores.

On defense, the Eagles are led by Mason Ober’s 51 tackles and two sacks. Swarnes has chipped in 45 tackles, while JJ Lopez has six sacks.

Providence Hall, meanwhile, has struggled mightily this season. The Patriots have been outscored 544-13 and have been shut out eight times, including in each of their last five games.

The winner of this one will face a tough test in the quarterfinals, likely facing No. 2 Emery on Nov. 1.

Class 1A

No. 9 Parowan at No. 8 Enterprise

Enterprise will look to continue its recent dominance over Parowan when the two 1A South rivals meet in the first round of the playoffs on Friday night.

The eighth-seeded Wolves (2-7) have won five straight games against the ninth-seeded Rams (2-8), including a 29-12 victory just two weeks ago. In that contest, Enterprise quarterback Ryker Phillips threw for three touchdowns to lead his team to the win.

Phillips found Devin Strong for a 35-yard strike in the first quarter, connected with Rigz Anzalone for a 46-yard score in the third, and hit Dallin Aylworth for a 14-yard touchdown in the fourth. The senior signal-caller has been a key cog for the Wolves all season, throwing for three scores and rushing for three more.

Strong has been Phillips’ top target, hauling in nine catches for 165 yards and a touchdown. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 375 yards and four scores on 59 carries.

Defensively, Enterprise is led by Strong’s 40 tackles and two sacks. Mason Nelson has added 33 tackles, while Jake Christensen has returned an interception for a touchdown.

Parowan, meanwhile, has struggled offensively this season, averaging just 14.8 points per game. In the loss to Enterprise, the Rams found the end zone twice — once on a 5-yard run by Chandler Hoffmeier in the second quarter and again on a 37-yard pass from Hunter Bettridge to Gunner Tuttle in the fourth.

Hoffmeier has been Parowan’s top playmaker, rushing for 442 yards and six touchdowns on 67 carries. Bettridge has thrown for 915 yards and eight scores, with Joshua Waller (26 catches, 395 yards, six TDs) serving as his favorite target.

On defense, Soren Mason leads the Rams with 52 tackles and six sacks. Bettridge has chipped in 79 tackles, while Hudson White has five sacks.

The winner of this matchup will face a tough test in the quarterfinals, likely traveling to take on top-seeded Beaver on Nov. 1. But first, Enterprise will aim to keep its winning streak against Parowan alive, while the Rams will look to pull off the upset and advance to the next round.

No. 10 Gunnison Valley at No. 7 North Sevier

Cody Serrano will look to pick up where he left off when North Sevier hosts Gunnison Valley in the first round of the 1A playoffs on Friday night.

The senior receiver/defensive back was the hero for the Wolves in their 24-15 win over the Bulldogs two weeks ago, turning the game with a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the third quarter. Serrano’s electrifying play gave seventh-seeded North Sevier (4-6) a 17-15 lead and sparked his team to victory.

Now, the Wolves will be counting on Serrano to make more big plays as they look to advance to the quarterfinals against a 10th-seeded Gunnison Valley squad that is still searching for its first win of the season.

In addition to his punt return touchdown, Serrano also contributed 13 tackles in the previous meeting with the Bulldogs. He’ll be a key cog on both sides of the ball once again Friday night.

North Sevier’s offense is led by running back James Crowley, who has rushed for 638 yards and seven touchdowns on 113 carries this season. Brayden Hammond has added 152 yards and three scores on just 16 attempts.

Quarterback Rylan Frischknecht has thrown for 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns, with Brody Bulloch serving as his top target (45 catches, 708 yards, six TDs). Cameron Wahlquist has also been a big-play threat, hauling in three touchdown receptions.

On defense, Cooper Thurston leads the way with 97 tackles and a sack. Brandon Vought has added 86 tackles and five sacks, while Bulloch has four sacks of his own.

Gunnison Valley (0-8) has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, averaging just 9.4 points per game while allowing 39.5. But the Bulldogs showed some fight in the loss to North Sevier, scoring three touchdowns — two on runs by Daxton Knudsen and one on a scamper by Braxton Pickett.

The winner of this matchup will face a tough test in the quarterfinals, likely traveling to take on second-seeded North Summit on Nov. 1.