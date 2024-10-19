Skyridge plays Lone Peak in a varsity football game at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Skyridge won 21-16. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
James Edward

By James Edward

The UHSAA released its final high school football RPI rankings on Saturday morning to seed the upcoming state tournament, and there was no change at the top with any of the seven classifications.

Corner Canyon (6A), Roy (5A), Ridgeline (4A), Morgan (3A), San Juan (2A), Beaver (1A) and Rich (8-player) all held on to the No. 1 rankings heading into the playoffs, which get underway next week. All seven top seeds have a first-round bye.

You can check out the complete schedules for the ucpoming playoffs on DeseretNews.com.

This is the sixth year that the UHSAA has used the RPI rankings to seed the state tournaments.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable movement across classifications after Week 10′s games.

  • Granger made the biggest jump in the entire state as it climbed five spots from No. 22 to No. 17 in the final 5A rankings.
  • In 6A, Weber jumped two spots from No. 11 to No. 9, but missed out on the coveted No. 8 spot by one seed.
  • In 5A, East made a big jump from No. 12 to No. 9 in the final rankings, but just outside the top eight.
  • Stansbury made a modest jump from No. 9 to No. 8 in 4A, but it as massive implications as it gets a first-round bye and then will a second-round game. Desert Hills is the team that fell from No. 8 to No. 9, and as a result it plays in the first round against No. 24 Jordan, and if it wins must travel to No. 8 Stansbury in the second round instead of hosting.

Two teams elected not to participate in the playoffs — Clearfield (5A) and Ben Lomond (3A) — so they are not listed in the final RPI rankings. Layton Christian isn’t listed either in 2A as it elected to use players on F-1 visas during the regular season which made the team ineligible for the postseason.

Here’s a full breakdown of each classification:

Class 6A

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Corner Canyon0.7210.90.5780.5599-10
2Skyridge0.6960.80.6130.5978-21
3Lone Peak0.6890.80.6070.5638-2-1
4Lehi0.6430.7780.5280.5597-20
5Farmington0.5970.50.7110.5235-51
6Fremont0.5970.70.5110.5167-3-1
7Davis0.5840.70.4860.5077-30
8Bingham0.5530.50.6080.5415-51
9Weber0.5390.60.4810.5326-42
10Mountain Ridge0.5220.50.5380.555-5-2
11Syracuse0.5120.50.5220.5245-5-1
12American Fork0.4830.40.5480.5684-60
13Layton0.4410.40.4670.5134-60
14Herriman0.4310.30.5420.5183-70
15Riverton0.4230.30.5220.5283-70
16Westlake0.370.20.5030.5332-81
17Copper Hills0.3650.30.40.5033-7-1
18Pleasant Grove0.3490.10.5610.5141-90

Class 5A

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Roy0.7240.90.5890.5389-10
2Bountiful0.7090.90.5530.5579-10
3Brighton0.6890.90.510.5439-10
4Timpview0.6860.750.6550.5416-21
5Orem0.6440.80.5060.5628-2-1
6Olympus0.6280.6670.6080.5396-30
7Maple Mountain0.6130.7780.4650.5367-20
8Viewmont0.5910.70.50.5067-30
9East0.5480.50.60.5315-53
10Northridge0.5460.60.50.516-4-1
11Woods Cross0.5450.60.4950.5266-4-1
12West0.5440.50.5890.5455-5-1
13Springville0.5160.50.5310.5215-50
14West Jordan0.490.60.3920.4416-41
15Bonneville0.4710.30.6330.5153-7-1
16Box Elder0.4550.40.4960.524-62
17Granger0.4340.50.3640.4545-55
18Alta0.4320.40.4440.5224-6-2
19Wasatch0.4230.2220.6040.5172-71
20Highland0.4210.3330.4860.5213-6-3
21Taylorsville0.4170.40.4330.4194-6-2
22Cedar Valley0.4120.30.5030.5013-71
23Hunter0.3970.40.3860.4324-6-2
24Skyline0.3190.10.4990.4951-90
25Kearns0.25900.4780.4450-101
26Cyprus0.2460.10.3460.4531-91

Class 4A

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Ridgeline0.71710.4740.53510-00
2Provo0.680.7780.620.5127-20
3Crimson Cliffs0.6670.80.5630.5388-20
4Spanish Fork0.6620.80.5540.5278-20
5Park City0.6360.90.4080.4729-11
6Green Canyon0.6280.7780.5060.5047-21
7Sky View0.6110.60.6460.5036-4-2
8Stansbury0.6040.70.5430.457-31
9Desert Hills0.6040.6670.5620.5136-3-1
10Mountain Crest0.5740.6670.4920.5296-31
11Uintah0.5620.70.4380.4987-3-1
12Timpanogos0.5480.60.5140.4656-40
13Salem Hills0.5020.5560.4410.5315-41
14Murray0.490.60.390.4426-41
15Pine View0.4740.4440.4940.5164-5-2
16Hurricane0.470.40.5320.5064-62
17Cedar0.4460.40.4810.5014-6-1
18Dixie0.4410.3330.5310.5183-6-1
19Snow Canyon0.4350.30.5530.5183-71
20Tooele0.4160.40.4280.4314-6-1
21Bear River0.3910.30.4580.5013-71
22Mountain View0.3650.30.4030.4853-71
23West Field0.3640.10.5990.4941-91
24Jordan0.3460.30.3680.453-72
25Logan0.3430.20.450.5082-8-4
26Payson0.3350.10.540.4651-9-1
27Cottonwood0.25200.4680.4150-101
28Hillcrest0.2510.1110.3460.4591-8-1

Class 3A

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Morgan0.75110.550.53910-00
2Richfield0.70810.4560.53410-00
3Grantsville0.6870.80.6080.5368-20
4Manti0.6280.70.5820.5147-30
5Juab0.5920.60.5970.5326-40
6Ogden0.5230.6670.3830.5066-31
7Juan Diego Catholic0.5140.50.5310.4985-5-1
8Canyon View0.4630.50.4150.5115-50
9North Sanpete0.4390.30.5640.4993-71
10Carbon0.4110.30.510.4673-7-1
11Union0.3740.20.5260.4722-80

Class 2A

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1San Juan0.6470.80.5320.4798-20
2Emery0.5870.7780.410.5187-20
3South Sevier0.4690.50.4390.475-52
4Delta0.4610.40.5190.4694-60
5South Summit0.4440.40.4830.4664-62
6Summit Academy0.4430.50.3830.4555-50
7American Leadership0.3730.4440.2840.4474-51
8Judge Memorial0.350.30.3790.4393-71
9Grand County0.2920.10.450.4451-91
10Providence Hall0.2200.3930.4290-101

Class 1A

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Beaver0.7280.90.6030.5149-10
2North Summit0.71710.4940.44610-00
3Kanab0.6060.70.5360.4947-31
4Milford0.5810.70.4830.497-3-1
5Duchesne0.4880.50.4810.4635-50
6Millard0.4710.40.5360.4964-60
7North Sevier0.3940.40.3740.4624-60
8Enterprise0.3910.2220.540.4782-70
9Parowan0.3330.20.4390.4562-80
10Gunnison Valley0.19600.3370.4470-80

Class 1A 8-player

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-LChange
1Rich0.79910.6620.5145-00
2Monticello0.6140.6670.5850.5126-30
3Water Canyon0.5190.50.5480.4765-51
4Altamont0.5160.5560.490.4535-4-1
5St. Joseph0.4660.5560.3770.4625-40
6Whitehorse0.4590.5560.3660.4385-40
7Utah Military Academy - Hill Field0.350.2860.3960.4362-50
8Utah Military Academy - Camp Williams0.2750.1670.3520.4181-50
9Monument Valley0.18700.3330.3750-60
