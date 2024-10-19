The UHSAA released its final high school football RPI rankings on Saturday morning to seed the upcoming state tournament, and there was no change at the top with any of the seven classifications.

Corner Canyon (6A), Roy (5A), Ridgeline (4A), Morgan (3A), San Juan (2A), Beaver (1A) and Rich (8-player) all held on to the No. 1 rankings heading into the playoffs, which get underway next week. All seven top seeds have a first-round bye.

You can check out the complete schedules for the ucpoming playoffs on DeseretNews.com.

This is the sixth year that the UHSAA has used the RPI rankings to seed the state tournaments.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable movement across classifications after Week 10′s games.

Granger made the biggest jump in the entire state as it climbed five spots from No. 22 to No. 17 in the final 5A rankings.

In 6A, Weber jumped two spots from No. 11 to No. 9, but missed out on the coveted No. 8 spot by one seed.

In 5A, East made a big jump from No. 12 to No. 9 in the final rankings, but just outside the top eight.

Stansbury made a modest jump from No. 9 to No. 8 in 4A, but it as massive implications as it gets a first-round bye and then will a second-round game. Desert Hills is the team that fell from No. 8 to No. 9, and as a result it plays in the first round against No. 24 Jordan, and if it wins must travel to No. 8 Stansbury in the second round instead of hosting.

Two teams elected not to participate in the playoffs — Clearfield (5A) and Ben Lomond (3A) — so they are not listed in the final RPI rankings. Layton Christian isn’t listed either in 2A as it elected to use players on F-1 visas during the regular season which made the team ineligible for the postseason.

Here’s a full breakdown of each classification:

Class 6A

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Corner Canyon 0.721 0.9 0.578 0.559 9-1 0 2 Skyridge 0.696 0.8 0.613 0.597 8-2 1 3 Lone Peak 0.689 0.8 0.607 0.563 8-2 -1 4 Lehi 0.643 0.778 0.528 0.559 7-2 0 5 Farmington 0.597 0.5 0.711 0.523 5-5 1 6 Fremont 0.597 0.7 0.511 0.516 7-3 -1 7 Davis 0.584 0.7 0.486 0.507 7-3 0 8 Bingham 0.553 0.5 0.608 0.541 5-5 1 9 Weber 0.539 0.6 0.481 0.532 6-4 2 10 Mountain Ridge 0.522 0.5 0.538 0.55 5-5 -2 11 Syracuse 0.512 0.5 0.522 0.524 5-5 -1 12 American Fork 0.483 0.4 0.548 0.568 4-6 0 13 Layton 0.441 0.4 0.467 0.513 4-6 0 14 Herriman 0.431 0.3 0.542 0.518 3-7 0 15 Riverton 0.423 0.3 0.522 0.528 3-7 0 16 Westlake 0.37 0.2 0.503 0.533 2-8 1 17 Copper Hills 0.365 0.3 0.4 0.503 3-7 -1 18 Pleasant Grove 0.349 0.1 0.561 0.514 1-9 0

Class 5A

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Roy 0.724 0.9 0.589 0.538 9-1 0 2 Bountiful 0.709 0.9 0.553 0.557 9-1 0 3 Brighton 0.689 0.9 0.51 0.543 9-1 0 4 Timpview 0.686 0.75 0.655 0.541 6-2 1 5 Orem 0.644 0.8 0.506 0.562 8-2 -1 6 Olympus 0.628 0.667 0.608 0.539 6-3 0 7 Maple Mountain 0.613 0.778 0.465 0.536 7-2 0 8 Viewmont 0.591 0.7 0.5 0.506 7-3 0 9 East 0.548 0.5 0.6 0.531 5-5 3 10 Northridge 0.546 0.6 0.5 0.51 6-4 -1 11 Woods Cross 0.545 0.6 0.495 0.526 6-4 -1 12 West 0.544 0.5 0.589 0.545 5-5 -1 13 Springville 0.516 0.5 0.531 0.521 5-5 0 14 West Jordan 0.49 0.6 0.392 0.441 6-4 1 15 Bonneville 0.471 0.3 0.633 0.515 3-7 -1 16 Box Elder 0.455 0.4 0.496 0.52 4-6 2 17 Granger 0.434 0.5 0.364 0.454 5-5 5 18 Alta 0.432 0.4 0.444 0.522 4-6 -2 19 Wasatch 0.423 0.222 0.604 0.517 2-7 1 20 Highland 0.421 0.333 0.486 0.521 3-6 -3 21 Taylorsville 0.417 0.4 0.433 0.419 4-6 -2 22 Cedar Valley 0.412 0.3 0.503 0.501 3-7 1 23 Hunter 0.397 0.4 0.386 0.432 4-6 -2 24 Skyline 0.319 0.1 0.499 0.495 1-9 0 25 Kearns 0.259 0 0.478 0.445 0-10 1 26 Cyprus 0.246 0.1 0.346 0.453 1-9 1

Class 4A

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Ridgeline 0.717 1 0.474 0.535 10-0 0 2 Provo 0.68 0.778 0.62 0.512 7-2 0 3 Crimson Cliffs 0.667 0.8 0.563 0.538 8-2 0 4 Spanish Fork 0.662 0.8 0.554 0.527 8-2 0 5 Park City 0.636 0.9 0.408 0.472 9-1 1 6 Green Canyon 0.628 0.778 0.506 0.504 7-2 1 7 Sky View 0.611 0.6 0.646 0.503 6-4 -2 8 Stansbury 0.604 0.7 0.543 0.45 7-3 1 9 Desert Hills 0.604 0.667 0.562 0.513 6-3 -1 10 Mountain Crest 0.574 0.667 0.492 0.529 6-3 1 11 Uintah 0.562 0.7 0.438 0.498 7-3 -1 12 Timpanogos 0.548 0.6 0.514 0.465 6-4 0 13 Salem Hills 0.502 0.556 0.441 0.531 5-4 1 14 Murray 0.49 0.6 0.39 0.442 6-4 1 15 Pine View 0.474 0.444 0.494 0.516 4-5 -2 16 Hurricane 0.47 0.4 0.532 0.506 4-6 2 17 Cedar 0.446 0.4 0.481 0.501 4-6 -1 18 Dixie 0.441 0.333 0.531 0.518 3-6 -1 19 Snow Canyon 0.435 0.3 0.553 0.518 3-7 1 20 Tooele 0.416 0.4 0.428 0.431 4-6 -1 21 Bear River 0.391 0.3 0.458 0.501 3-7 1 22 Mountain View 0.365 0.3 0.403 0.485 3-7 1 23 West Field 0.364 0.1 0.599 0.494 1-9 1 24 Jordan 0.346 0.3 0.368 0.45 3-7 2 25 Logan 0.343 0.2 0.45 0.508 2-8 -4 26 Payson 0.335 0.1 0.54 0.465 1-9 -1 27 Cottonwood 0.252 0 0.468 0.415 0-10 1 28 Hillcrest 0.251 0.111 0.346 0.459 1-8 -1

Class 3A

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Morgan 0.751 1 0.55 0.539 10-0 0 2 Richfield 0.708 1 0.456 0.534 10-0 0 3 Grantsville 0.687 0.8 0.608 0.536 8-2 0 4 Manti 0.628 0.7 0.582 0.514 7-3 0 5 Juab 0.592 0.6 0.597 0.532 6-4 0 6 Ogden 0.523 0.667 0.383 0.506 6-3 1 7 Juan Diego Catholic 0.514 0.5 0.531 0.498 5-5 -1 8 Canyon View 0.463 0.5 0.415 0.511 5-5 0 9 North Sanpete 0.439 0.3 0.564 0.499 3-7 1 10 Carbon 0.411 0.3 0.51 0.467 3-7 -1 11 Union 0.374 0.2 0.526 0.472 2-8 0

Class 2A

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 San Juan 0.647 0.8 0.532 0.479 8-2 0 2 Emery 0.587 0.778 0.41 0.518 7-2 0 3 South Sevier 0.469 0.5 0.439 0.47 5-5 2 4 Delta 0.461 0.4 0.519 0.469 4-6 0 5 South Summit 0.444 0.4 0.483 0.466 4-6 2 6 Summit Academy 0.443 0.5 0.383 0.455 5-5 0 7 American Leadership 0.373 0.444 0.284 0.447 4-5 1 8 Judge Memorial 0.35 0.3 0.379 0.439 3-7 1 9 Grand County 0.292 0.1 0.45 0.445 1-9 1 10 Providence Hall 0.22 0 0.393 0.429 0-10 1

Class 1A

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Beaver 0.728 0.9 0.603 0.514 9-1 0 2 North Summit 0.717 1 0.494 0.446 10-0 0 3 Kanab 0.606 0.7 0.536 0.494 7-3 1 4 Milford 0.581 0.7 0.483 0.49 7-3 -1 5 Duchesne 0.488 0.5 0.481 0.463 5-5 0 6 Millard 0.471 0.4 0.536 0.496 4-6 0 7 North Sevier 0.394 0.4 0.374 0.462 4-6 0 8 Enterprise 0.391 0.222 0.54 0.478 2-7 0 9 Parowan 0.333 0.2 0.439 0.456 2-8 0 10 Gunnison Valley 0.196 0 0.337 0.447 0-8 0

Class 1A 8-player