Brighton and West High compete in a football game at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

Class 6A

No. 17 seed Copper Hills will travel to take on No. 16 seed Westlake in the first round of the 6A playoffs on Friday night.

The Grizzlies (3-7) enter the matchup hoping to rediscover the form that saw them start the season 3-0. Copper Hills has struggled in region play, losing seven straight games.

Quarterback Maverick Bowles has been a bright spot for Copper Hills, throwing for 2,092 yards and 16 touchdowns while also rushing for 417 yards and four scores. His favorite target has been Logan Batt, who has hauled in 40 catches for 620 yards and 12 touchdowns.

On the ground, Jaelyn Fields leads the Grizzlies with 390 yards and six touchdowns on 98 carries. Connor Holbrook has added 204 yards and four scores.

Defensively, Copper Hills is led by Kelemete Faasootauloa’s 54 tackles and three sacks. Harrison Hudson has been a ballhawk in the secondary with two interceptions.

Westlake (2-8) comes into the playoffs looking to snap a four-game losing streak. The Thunder fell to Lone Peak 13-35 in their regular season finale.

Westlake’s offense has struggled to find a rhythm this season, averaging just 10.8 points per game. The Thunder will need to find a way to generate some offense if they hope to keep pace with the Grizzlies.

Defensively, Westlake has allowed an average of 28.1 points per contest. The Thunder will have their hands full trying to slow down Bowles and Copper Hills’ passing attack.

The winner of this matchup will have a tough test in the next round, traveling to take on No. 1 seed Corner Canyon

No. 18 seed Pleasant Grove will be looking for revenge when it travels to take on No. 15 seed Riverton in the first round of the 6A playoffs on Friday night.

The Vikings (1-9) fell to the Silverwolves 21-7 back on Sept. 13 in a game that was dominated by Riverton’s defense. Pleasant Grove struggled to generate any offense in that matchup, with its lone score coming on a 30-yard blocked kick return by Spencer Hafoka in the fourth quarter.

Riverton (3-7) took control of the game in the third quarter, thanks to two touchdown passes from Andrew Nielson to Dane Slack. Slack hauled in a 58-yard score early in the period and added a 48-yard touchdown catch later in the quarter to give the Silverwolves a commanding 21-0 lead.

Pleasant Grove will need to find a way to generate more offense this time around if it hopes to pull off the upset. The Vikings have struggled on that side of the ball all season, averaging just 10.9 points per game.

Running back Wade Christiansen has been a bright spot for Pleasant Grove, rushing for 611 yards and eight touchdowns on 144 carries. Quarterback Nate Schroeder has thrown for 370 yards and two scores, with Ryder Huntsman serving as his top target (17 catches, 224 yards, one TD).

Riverton’s offense revolves around Nielson, who has thrown for 15 touchdowns this season.

On the ground, Caleb Christian and Nielson have each found the end zone for the Silverwolves. Christian scored Riverton’s first touchdown in the previous meeting with Pleasant Grove on an 18-yard run in the second quarter.

Defensively, Riverton will look to replicate its performance from the first matchup, when it held the Vikings scoreless until the fourth quarter. The Silverwolves have struggled at times this season, giving up 30 or more points in five of their 10 games, but they’ll be confident in their ability to slow down Pleasant Grove’s offense.

The winner of this game will have a tough test in the next round, traveling to take on No. 2 seed Skyridge.

Northridge plays Viewmont in a varsity football game at Viewmont High School in Bountiful on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Northridge won 24-13. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Class 5A

No. 16 seed Box Elder is hoping that a little bit of home cooking can help it recapture some of last year’s playoff magic. The Bees (4-6) reached the 5A quarterfinals as a No. 4 seed in 2023, and they’ll be looking to pull off another postseason run starting with Friday’s first-round matchup against No. 17 seed Granger.

Box Elder will have its hands full against a Lancers squad hungry to end a 25-year playoff victory drought. Granger (5-5) hasn’t won a postseason game since 1997, losing 15 straight playoff contests during that span.

The Lancers will be looking to lean on their high-powered rushing attack to finally break through. Granger is averaging 251.5 yards per game on the ground, led by the dynamic duo of Sunia Fifita and Tevita Kofe.

Fifita has been a touchdown machine, finding the end zone 17 times while racking up 1,257 yards on 136 carries. Kofe has added 361 yards and five scores on 63 attempts.

When the Lancers do take to the air, quarterback Aidan Royce Welchman has thrown for 1,231 yards and 13 touchdowns. His favorite target has been La’auli Figiel, who has hauled in 25 catches for 587 yards and five scores.

Defensively, Granger is led by Mason Kasitati’s 86 tackles and 21 sacks. Maka Sonasi has added 74 tackles and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Box Elder, meanwhile, will be looking to ride the momentum of last week’s thrilling 30-28 victory over Bonneville. The Bees have won two of their last three games and will be looking to keep that going against Granger.

Box Elder’s offense revolves around its ground game, which is averaging 197.1 yards per contest. Jay Macias has been the workhorse, rushing for 830 yards and eight touchdowns on 107 carries. Tyeson Hansen has added 573 yards and five scores on the same number of attempts.

Quarterback Kadyn Reyes has thrown for 627 yards and four touchdowns, with Maddox Earnest serving as his top target (13 catches, 158 yards, four TDs). Carter Buchanan has also been a key contributor with 22 receptions for 417 yards and three scores.

On defense, the Bees are led by Kaden Wheeler’s 88 tackles. Logan Cefalo has added 70 tackles and an interception, while Judd Howells has chipped in 68 tackles and two sacks.

The winner of this matchup will have a tough test in the second round, likely traveling to take on No. 1 seed Roy.

No. 9 seed East will look to continue its recent opening round playoff success when it hosts No. 24 seed Skyline in the first round of the 5A playoffs on Friday.

The Leopards (5-5) have won five straight playoff openers and will be looking to make it six in a row against an Eagles squad that they beat 35-12 back on Oct. 4.

In that previous meeting, East scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away for the victory. Lanie Hola led the way for the Leopards with a pair of rushing scores, including a 2-yard run that broke open a tight game with 4:33 left to play.

Benji Tukuafu Jr. also came up with a big play for East, returning an interception 56 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to help secure the win.

Skyline (1-9) hung tough for a while in that first matchup, trailing just 14-12 at halftime thanks to an 80-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Salazar to Jaxton Crafts early in the first quarter. But the Eagles were shut out in the second half as East’s defense clamped down.

The Leopards will be looking for a similar defensive effort this time around as they try to slow down a Skyline offense that has struggled this season, averaging just 8.8 points per game.

East’s offense, meanwhile, has been much more productive, putting up 27.4 points per contest. The Leopards have a balanced attack led by quarterback Dameon Crosby, who has thrown for 674 yards and six touchdowns this season.

On the ground, Nasio Otukolo has been a workhorse for East, rushing for 1,264 yards and 11 scores on 146 carries. Lanie Hola has added 330 yards and three touchdowns, while Saiosi Tuitavake has chipped in 134 yards and two scores.

Defensively, the Leopards are led by Hola’s 148 tackles and eight sacks. John Amone has added 49 tackles and two sacks, while Marcus Loertscher has returned three interceptions for touchdowns.

Skyline will need a big game from Salazar, who has thrown for four touchdowns this season, if it hopes to pull off the upset. Moses Mailei has been the Eagles’ top rusher with two scores, while Johnny Barrus, Tohi Similai, and Jay Tupua have each found the end zone once on the ground.

The winner of this matchup will travel to No. 8 seed Viewmont next week in the second round.

Two unfamiliar foes who haven’t met in over a decade will clash in the first round of the 5A playoffs on Friday night when No. 13 seed Springville hosts No. 20 seed Highland.

The Red Devils (5-5) come into the matchup having lost three of their last four games, including a heartbreaking 17-14 overtime defeat to Park City in the regular season finale. But Springville has shown flashes of brilliance at times this season, including a 55-13 thrashing of Cedar Valley back on Sept. 20.

The Red Devils’ offense is led by quarterback Easton Leavitt, who has thrown for 1,904 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. His favorite target has been Jack Pickering, who has hauled in 34 catches for 680 yards and 11 scores.

On the ground, Lisiate Valeti is the current leading rusher with 574 yards and six touchdowns on 109 carries. Max Harris had racked up 724 yards and five scores on 101 attempts before suffering a season-ending knee surgery on Sept. 20.

Defensively, the Red Devils are anchored by Tua Naufahu, who has racked up 102 tackles and 12 sacks. Tuiono Valeti has chipped in 90 tackles.

Highland (3-6), meanwhile, will be looking to pull off the upset and advance to the second round for the first time since 2019. The Rams have struggled with consistency this season but did pick up a big win over West Jordan back on Aug. 23.

The Rams’ offense has had its moments, with Manasa Pela finding the end zone six times on the ground. Charlie McConkie and Max McGrath have also scored rushing touchdowns for Highland.

Through the air, Manasa Pela has tossed 10 touchdown passes to lead the Rams. Charlie McConkie has been his top target with seven receiving scores.

The last time these two teams met was in a 2010 semifinal matchup that Highland won 46-21. The winner of this matchup will have a tough test in the second round at No. 4 seed Timpview.

Two former region foes will renew acquaintances in the first round of the 5A playoffs on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. when No. 21 seed Taylorsville travels to No. 12 seed West.

The Panthers (5-5) come into the matchup as one of the hottest teams in the state, having won five of their last six games. The only blemish during that stretch was a narrow 7-6 loss to Brighton in the regular season finale that cost West a chance at the outright Region 6 title. The Panthers ended up finishing in a three-way tie with East and Olympus atop the region standings.

West’s offense has been virtually unstoppable at times this season, averaging 32.3 points per game. The Panthers have scored 40 or more points in four of their five wins, including a 56-7 thrashing of Skyline back on Sept. 27.

Quarterback Kamden Lopati has been the catalyst for West’s attack, throwing for 3,050 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 66.8% of his passes. His favorite targets have been Louie Hamilton (39 catches, 662 yards, five TDs) and Chachi Pan (28 catches, 559 yards, five TDs).

On the ground, Lote Sotele has been a workhorse for the Panthers, rushing for 918 yards and eight touchdowns on 93 carries. Izaiah Holley has added 409 yards and five scores on 44 attempts.

Defensively, West is led by Lava Vailahi’s 105 tackles. Masiu Aholelei has chipped in 83 tackles and two sacks, while Aisea Angilau has 80 tackles, three sacks and an interception.

Taylorsville (4-6), meanwhile, will be looking to spring the upset and pick up its first playoff win since 2016. The Warriors have lost four of their last five games but did pick up a big 27-20 victory over Cyprus on Sept. 27.

The Warriors’ offense revolves around quarterback Cole Kramer, who has rushed for 518 yards and nine touchdowns on 134 carries. Masi Filipe has added 119 yards and a score on 17 attempts.

Kramer has also been effective through the air, throwing for 1,515 yards and 13 touchdowns. His favorite target has been Kobe Allen, who has hauled in 42 catches for 458 yards and four scores.

Defensively, Taylorsville is led by Filipe’s 63 tackles and three sacks. Francisco Vargas has added 42 tackles and two sacks, while Blaze Workman has 20 tackles, a sack and an interception.

These two teams last met in 2022, with West rolling to a 35-0 victory. The Panthers will be looking for a similar result this time around as they try to advance to the second round, where they would face No. 5 seed Orem.

Alta will look to continue its recent run of postseason success when it travels to take on Bonneville in the first round of the 5A playoffs on Friday night.

The 18th-seeded Hawks (4-6) have won five straight playoff openers and will be looking to make it six in a row against a Lakers squad that they beat 42-14 in the first round two years ago.

Alta comes into this year’s matchup having lost three of its last four games, including a 23-17 defeat to Cedar Valley in the regular season finale.

The Hawks’ offense is led by quarterback Tucker Brown, who has thrown for 2,432 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. His favorite targets have been Matt McKea (69 catches, 922 yards, six TDs) and Evan Morton (46 catches, 675 yards, seven TDs).

On the ground, Nolan Lohness has been Alta’s workhorse with 504 yards and five touchdowns on 107 carries. Brown has added 79 yards and two scores on 30 attempts.

Defensively, the Hawks are anchored by Bear Turner’s 103 tackles and two sacks. Bennett Coester has chipped in 100 tackles and two interceptions, while Kilipa Samaeli has 83 tackles.

Bonneville (3-7), meanwhile, will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak and advance to the second round for the second straight year. The 15th-seeded Lakers fell to Box Elder 30-28 in their regular season finale.

The Lakers’ offense revolves around quarterback Cole Lueders, who has thrown for 2,653 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. Isaac Mansaray has been his top target with 66 catches for 912 yards and nine scores.

On the ground, Vainga Havili leads Bonneville with 345 yards and three touchdowns on 83 carries. Mansaray has added 159 yards and three scores on just 19 attempts.

Defensively, the Lakers are led by Tavita Afuvai’s 92 tackles and a sack. Daniel Park has added 45 tackles, while Havili has 46 tackles and an interception.

The winner of this matchup will have a tough test in the second round at No. 2 seed Bountiful.

It’s been three decades since Hunter and Northridge last met on the gridiron, but the two teams will finally renew acquaintances in the first round of the 5A playoffs on Friday night.

The 10th-seeded Knights (6-4) will be looking to snap an eight-game postseason losing streak that dates back to 2012, also the last year Northridge hosted a home playoff game.

Northridge comes into the matchup having lost two of its last three games, including a 21-14 defeat to Roy in the regular season finale. But the Knights have shown they can be explosive offensively at times this season, averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Knights’ offense revolves around quarterback Tre Nye, who has thrown for 2,547 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. His favorite targets have been Jaxon Fresques (42 catches, 757 yards, nine TDs) and Chase Harris (41 catches, 535 yards, five TDs).

On the ground, Andrew Ortiz leads Northridge with 607 yards and nine touchdowns on 137 carries.

Defensively, the Knights are anchored by Tayven Norvang’s 105 tackles. Cooper Tubbs has added 77 tackles and two interceptions, while Makai So’o has 74 tackles, two sacks and two defensive touchdowns.

Hunter (4-6), meanwhile, will be looking to pull off the upset and pick up its first playoff win since 2019. The 23rd-seeded Wolverines have struggled with consistency this season but did pick up a big 42-14 victory over Taylorsville back on Oct. 10.

The Wolverines’ offense is led by running back Saiosi Kolomatangi, who has rushed for 875 yards and eight touchdowns on 132 carries. Isaac Fonua has added 553 yards and a score on 113 attempts.

Defensively, the Wolverines are led by Sione Mmanisela’s 37 tackles and a sack. Kapui Masina has added 20 tackles and six sacks, while Landon Graham has 21 tackles and three interceptions.

The winner of this matchup will have a tough test in the second round at No. 7 seed Maple Mountain.

For the first time in a quarter-century, West Jordan is entering the playoffs as a region champion. The 14th-seeded Jaguars (6-4) claimed the Region 4 title this season, their first league crown since 1999. Now they’ll look to keep the good times rolling when they host 19th-seeded Wasatch in the first round of the 5A playoffs on Friday night.

West Jordan comes into the matchup having won five straight games, including a 31-10 victory over Taylorsville in the regular season finale. The Jaguars have been solid on both sides of the ball this season, averaging 25.4 points per game while allowing just 19.0.

The Jaguars’ offense is led by running back Cody Johnson, who has rushed for 510 yards and two touchdowns on 73 carries. Quinton Tulau has added 284 yards and two scores on 70 attempts.

At quarterback, Tyson Demke has thrown for 1,054 yards and seven touchdowns, while Riley Warner has added 534 yards and five scores through the air. Their favorite target has been Nia Ioapo, who has hauled in 32 catches for 544 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, West Jordan is anchored by Keaton Lewis’ 86 tackles and four sacks. Carl Talanoa has been a force up front with 68 tackles and 20 sacks, while Porter Creasy has four interceptions.

Wasatch (2-7), meanwhile, will be looking to pull off the upset in its first-ever meeting with West Jordan. The Wasps have struggled with consistency this season but did pick up a 27-17 win over Cedar Valley in their regular season finale.

The Wasps’ offense has had its moments this year, with Joseph Bradley throwing four touchdown passes and Parker Turner finding the end zone three times on the ground.

Through the air, Bradley has connected with Mason Gomez for three scores, while Drexton Morris and Braxton Probst have each caught one touchdown pass.

The winner of this matchup will have a tough test in the second round, traveling to take on No. 3 seed Brighton.

Two teams looking to make some noise in the 5A playoffs will square off for the first time ever when No. 11 seed Woods Cross hosts No. 22 seed Cedar Valley in the first round on Friday night.

The Wildcats (6-4) are on a two-game losing streak but will be looking to recapture the magic that saw them win their 4A first-round game last year before falling to Brighton in the second round.

Woods Cross has been tough to beat at home this season, going 3-1 on its own field. The Wildcats’ only loss came against Bonneville back on Sept. 6.

Woods Cross’ offense revolves around running back Viliami Tapa’atoutai, who has been a workhorse this season with 1,368 yards and 17 touchdowns on 235 carries. Krew Fornelius has added 243 yards and five scores on 33 attempts, while Ryker Martin has chipped in 342 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries.

Quarterback Jesse Simmons has thrown for 637 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Defensively, the Wildcats are led by Hayden Thorne’s 76 tackles and two sacks. Viliami Tapa’atoutai has added 57 tackles and nine sacks, while Okusitino Sa has racked up 56 tackles and eight sacks.

Cedar Valley (3-7), meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from a 23-17 loss to Alta in its regular season finale. The Aviators are 3-5 in the playoff in their brief six-year history, which includes a loss to Bountiful in the 5A first round last year.

The Aviators’ offense is led by quarterback Landon Johnson, who has thrown for 882 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Cole Christensen has added 865 yards and four scores through the air.

Jace McClellan has been the top target for both quarterbacks, hauling in 49 catches for 454 yards and three touchdowns. Ayden Laws has added 35 receptions for 289 yards and three scores.

On the ground, Laws leads Cedar Valley with 482 yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries. Christensen has chipped in 405 yards and five scores on 83 attempts.

Defensively, the Aviators are anchored by Brady Zabriskie’s 59 tackles and two interceptions. Holden Rich has added 49 tackles and a sack, while Jarom Cline has 45 tackles and a sack.

The winner of this matchup will have a tough test in the second round at No. 6 seed Olympus.

Timpanogos’ Gabe Graf runs the ball in for a touchdown in a high school football game against Salem Hills in Orem on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Class 4A

Cedar will be looking to duplicate its regular season success against Hurricane when the two Region 9 foes meet in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Friday night.

The No. 17 seed Reds (4-6) rallied late for a thrilling 28-21 victory over the Tigers back on Sept. 20, with Everett Kelling connecting with Trace Overson for a 68-yard touchdown pass in the final minute to seal the win.

Cedar will be hoping for a similar result this time around, but it knows it won’t be easy against a No. 16 seed Hurricane squad that has proven to be a tough out all season.

The Tigers (4-6) have won two of their last three games, including a 32-28 victory over San Juan in their regular season finale.

Hurricane will be looking to snap a six-game playoff losing streak and pick up its first postseason victory since 2015. That year was also the last time the Tigers hosted a playoff game.

Hurricane’s offense is led by quarterback Dylan Gabriel, who has thrown for 1,052 yards and 17 touchdowns this season while also rushing for 509 yards and five scores. One of his favorite targets has been Austyn McRoberts, who has hauled in 30 catches for 589 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Tigers also have a strong running game, with Conner Clyde rushing for 369 yards and four touchdowns on 77 carries. McRoberts has added 425 yards and six scores on the ground.

Defensively, Hurricane is anchored by Jaxon Winegar’s 72 tackles and two sacks. Karston Walker has chipped in 61 tackles and an interception, while Gage Huntsman has 53 tackles and a pick.

Cedar, meanwhile, will be looking to build off the momentum of last year’s playoff run that saw it beat Pine View in the first round before falling to eventual state champion Crimson Cliffs.

The Reds’ offense revolves around running back Caleb Paule, who has rushed for 983 yards and 10 touchdowns on 207 carries. Kelling has added 132 yards and two scores on the ground while also throwing for 1,925 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Krew Giles has been Kelling’s top target, catching 62 passes for 896 yards and 11 touchdowns. Dylan Crowley has added 34 receptions for 653 yards and seven scores.

Defensively, Cedar is led by Payton Bunker’s 77 tackles. Dax Wankier has racked up 68 tackles and two interceptions, while JT Orr has 63 tackles and a sack.

The winner of this matchup will face a tough test in the second round at No. 1 seed Ridgeline.

It’s been a while since Jordan and Desert Hills last met on the gridiron, but the two teams will renew acquaintances in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Friday night.

The 24th-seeded Beetdiggers (3-7) will make the long trek down south to take on the ninth-seeded Thunder (6-3) in what will be the first meeting between the schools since a preseason matchup back in 2017.

Jordan comes into the game looking to snap a two-game losing streak and pick up its first playoff victory since 2019, when it was still competing in the 6A classification. The Beetdiggers are 0-2 in their only two postseason appearances.

Jordan’s offense has struggled to find consistency this season, averaging just 12.7 points per game. The Beetdiggers will need to find a way to generate some offense against a stingy Desert Hills defense that has allowed just 14.4 points per contest.

The Beetdiggers’ attack is led by quarterback Dylan Suthar, who has thrown for 960 yards and seven touchdowns this season. His favorite target has been Jaydon Griffith, who has hauled in 35 catches for 318 yards and four scores.

On the ground, Jersey Alvillar leads Jordan with 300 yards and three touchdowns on 88 carries. Bryghton Kumpin has added 253 yards on 79 attempts.

Defensively, the Beetdiggers are anchored by Gavin Gunnarson’s 102 tackles and three sacks. Griffith has chipped in 62 tackles and an interception, while Kameron Miyasaki has 36 tackles.

Desert Hills, meanwhile, comes into the playoffs riding a four-game winning streak. The Thunder have been dominant during that stretch, outscoring their opponents 147-31.

The Thunder’s offense revolves around running back Tytan Mason, who has rushed for 908 yards and 15 touchdowns on 106 carries this season. Isaac Andresen has added 595 yards and six scores on 81 attempts.

Quarterback Gerritt Grondel has thrown for 1,553 yards and 12 touchdowns, with Austin Wintle serving as his top target (32 catches, 535 yards, three TDs). Cyrus Polu has also been a big-play threat with eight receptions for 202 yards and three scores.

On defense, the Thunder are led by Beau Meredith’s 55 tackles and two sacks. Zackary Darger has added 54 tackles and an interception, while Broc Mooy has racked up 41 tackles and 12 sacks.

The winner of this matchup will face a tough test in the second round, traveling to take on No. 8 seed Stansbury.

Tooele will be looking to end a lengthy playoff drought when it travels to take on Salem Hills in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Friday night.

The 20th-seeded Buffaloes (4-6) haven’t won a postseason game since 2015, losing eight straight playoff contests during that span. They fell to Mountain Crest in the first round last year and will be hoping for a different result this time around against the 13th-seeded Skyhawks (5-4).

Tooele comes into the game looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Buffaloes fell to Stansbury 56-21 in their regular season finale and will need to find a way to slow down Salem Hills’ potent offense if they hope to pull off the upset.

The Buffaloes’ offense revolves around running back Vaughn Gritzmacher, who has rushed for 1,284 yards and 17 touchdowns on 123 carries this season. Britton Rosser has added 721 yards and a score on 168 attempts.

At quarterback, Gus Pater has thrown for 627 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 108 yards and nine scores. Mavrik Chlarson has been his top target with 17 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, Tooele is led by Cameron Barrett’s 92 tackles and a sack. Ryan Durfey has added 73 tackles and two interceptions, while Luke Dickson has racked up 44 tackles and six sacks.

Salem Hills, meanwhile, comes into the game riding a two-game winning streak, including a 30-14 victory over Timpanogos in the regular season finale. The Skyhawks have been solid on both sides of the ball this season, averaging 29.6 points per game while allowing just 19.3.

The Skyhawks’ offense is led by the dynamic duo of quarterback Jedi Nelson and running back Tate Allred. Nelson has thrown for 1,503 yards and 13 touchdowns this season while also rushing for 396 yards and six scores. Allred has added 527 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Nelson’s favorite target has been Peyton Higginson, who has hauled in 38 catches for 488 yards and three touchdowns. Grayson Wilson has also been a big-play threat with 19 receptions for 277 yards and four scores.

Defensively, Salem Hills is anchored by Corbin Yoder’s 88 tackles. Tate Allred has chipped in 93 tackles and two sacks, while Ryker Van Zyverden has 84 tackles and an interception.

The winner faces No. 4 Spanish Fork in the second round.

Timpanogos came agonizingly close to reaching the 4A semifinals last year, and the Timberwolves are determined to take the next step this postseason.

The 12th-seeded T-Wolves (6-4) will begin their quest for a deep playoff run when they host 21st-seeded Bear River in the first round on Friday night. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Last year, Timpanogos beat Mountain Crest in the first round before falling to Park City 28-24 in the quarterfinals. The Timberwolves will look to use that experience as motivation for this year’s playoff run.

Timpanogos comes into the postseason having lost two straight games, including a 30-14 defeat to Salem Hills and a 63-21 loss to Spanish Fork in the regular season finale. The Timberwolves will need to find a way to get back on track if they hope to make another deep playoff run.

The Timberwolves’ offense has been explosive for most of the season, averaging 38.8 points per game. Quarterback Andrew Hillstead has been the catalyst, throwing for 2,897 yards and 34 touchdowns while completing 62.9% of his passes.

Hillstead’s favorite target has been Gabriel Graf, who has hauled in 56 catches for 856 yards and 14 scores. Parker Harvey has added 48 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns, while Jameson Jones has 45 catches for 669 yards and six scores.

On the ground, Hudson Woodbury leads Timpanogos with 330 yards and five touchdowns on 64 carries. Dash McCann has added 412 yards and two scores on 79 attempts.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are anchored by Cougar Peterson’s 87 tackles and five sacks. Jesse King has chipped in 64 tackles and seven sacks, while Robert Parsons has 47 tackles and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Bear River (3-7), meanwhile, will be looking to spring the upset and win a first-round game for the second straight year after beating Spanish Fork last year.

The Bears come into the postseason having won two of its past three games, including a 50-8 win over Logan in the regular season finale.

Bear River’s offense revolves around quarterback Jaxson Theurer, who has thrown for 1,916 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. His favorite target has been Tatum Stephens, who has hauled in 60 catches for 685 yards and six scores.

On the ground, Reggie Hess leads the Bears with 304 yards and four touchdowns on 50 carries. Tydon Jones has added 283 yards and two scores on 58 attempts.

Defensively, Bear River is led by Jones’ 87 tackles and eight sacks. Quiad Murray has added 71 tackles and an interception, while Daxston Bingham has 61 tackles and three sacks.

The winner of this matchup will face No. 5 Park City in the second round. It’s a rematch Timpanogos would love to get.

Old region foes will clash in the playoffs when No. 18 seed Dixie travels across town to take on No. 15 seed Pine View in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Friday night.

These two teams are no strangers to each other, having faced off annually as members of Region 9 for many years.

Pine View (4-5) comes into the game looking to avenge a heartbreaking 35-34 overtime loss to Dixie back on Sept. 20. In that game, the Panthers scored first in overtime on a 4-yard touchdown run by Maka Fiefia, but the Flyers responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Truman to Caiden Cazier. However, Dixie missed the extra point, allowing Pine View to win it with a successful PAT of its own.

Fiefia was the star for the Panthers in that game, rushing for three touchdowns, including the game-tying score with 3:21 left in regulation.

Pine View’s offense also features a strong passing attack led by quarterback Levi Shaw, who has thrown for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. His favorite target has been Kwade Sorensen, who has hauled in 33 catches for 532 yards and five scores.

Defensively, the Panthers are anchored by Carson Curtis’ 82 tackles and four sacks. Cayson Himelright has added 46 tackles and three interceptions, while Eli Nielson has chipped in 46 tackles of his own.

Dixie (3-6), meanwhile, will be looking to build off the momentum of its strong play as of late. It beat Cedar and Snow Canyon in Week 8 and 9 and then barely lost to Crimson Cliffs in the regular season finale last week 21-20.

Dixie’s offense revolves around running back Ran Sawyer, who has rushed for 1,091 yards and 14 touchdowns on 130 carries this season. Quarterback Wyatt Truman has added 276 yards and two scores on the ground while also throwing for 537 yards and six touchdowns.

Truman’s favorite target has been Dante Ochoa, who has hauled in 12 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Sawyer has also been a threat in the passing game with 13 receptions for 118 yards and three scores.

On defense, the Flyers are led by Kolo Lynn’s 70 tackles. Mason Schuman has added 74 tackles and a sack, while Seth Morby has racked up 54 tackles and an interception.

The winner advances to take on No. 2 seed Provo.

Mountain Crest looks to duplicate its early-season success over West Field when the two Region 11 foes meet in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Friday night.

The 10th-seeded Mustangs (6-3) rolled to a 30-7 victory over the 23rd-seeded Longhorns (1-9) back on Sept. 19, setting the tone early and never looking back. Mountain Crest led 27-0 at halftime and cruised to the win, with its defense holding West Field scoreless until the fourth quarter.

Now, the Mustangs will be looking for a similar result as they aim to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the second straight year.

The Mustangs come into this year’s postseason having won three of their last four games, including a 20-15 victory over Logan in Week 9. Mountain Crest has been solid on both sides of the ball this season, averaging 24.9 points per game while allowing just 18.5.

Mountain Crest’s offense revolves around running back Preston Arambel, who has rushed for 992 yards and 10 touchdowns on 189 carries this season. Quarterback Brayden Larsen has added 353 yards and three scores on the ground while also throwing for 1,232 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Larsen’s favorite target has been Mikah Clements, who has hauled in 47 catches for 610 yards and five scores. Kai Passey has also been a big-play threat with 36 receptions for 320 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, the Mustangs are anchored by Carter Egbert’s 97 tackles and four sacks. Santiago Huerta has added 63 tackles and three sacks, while Thompson Flippence has chipped in 50 tackles.

West Field, meanwhile, has taken its lumps in its first varsity season, as expected. The Longhorns have struggled on both sides of the ball, averaging just 15.6 points per game while allowing 36.8.

In the previous meeting with Mountain Crest, West Field’s lone score came on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Tyce Abbott to Phoenix Sandoval in the fourth quarter.

Abbott has been the Longhorns’ primary quarterback this season, throwing for 882 yards and seven touchdowns. Sandoval has been his top target with 35 catches for 324 yards and three scores.

On the ground, Treyson Hunt leads West Field with 369 yards and a touchdown on 94 carries. Tyce Abbott has added 193 yards and two scores on 66 attempts.

Defensively, the Longhorns are led by Cash Colohan’s 76 tackles and an interception. Carter Wilson has added 51 tackles and four sacks, while Lucas Platt has 47 tackles and a sack.

It will be a battle of unfamiliar foes when No. 19 seed Snow Canyon travels north to take on No. 14 seed Murray in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Friday night.

The Warriors (3-7) and Spartans (6-4) have never met on the gridiron before, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this matchup.

Snow Canyon comes into the game riding the momentum of last week’s 21-16 victory over Pine View in the regular season finale. The Warriors have struggled for much of the season but will be hoping to carry that positive energy into the playoffs as they look to pick up their first postseason win since 2022.

Snow Canyon’s offense revolves around quarterback Joseph Smith, who has thrown for 1,311 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. His favorite target has been JT Westbrook, who has hauled in 34 catches for 580 yards and six scores.

On the ground, Brody Lounsbury leads the Warriors with 311 yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries. Joseph Smith has added 260 yards and a score on 61 attempts.

Defensively, Snow Canyon is anchored by Max Reynolds’ 76 tackles and an interception. Karsten Stuart has chipped in 56 tackles and a pick, while Cael Esplin has 43 tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Murray, meanwhile, will be looking to build off the momentum of last week’s 58-20 thrashing of Cottonwood in the regular season finale. The Spartans have won three of their last four games and will be hoping to pick up their first playoff win since 2020.

The Spartans’ offense is led by running back Sam Pehrson, who has rushed for 1,252 yards and 20 touchdowns on 216 carries this season. Conner Whitehead has added 179 yards and four scores on 32 attempts.

At quarterback, Alexander Bojorquez has thrown for 1,339 yards and six touchdowns, with Evan Talbot serving as his top target (30 catches, 566 yards, four TDs). Spencer Bushman has also been a key contributor with 33 receptions for 342 yards and three scores.

On defense, the Spartans are led by Joshua Zullo’s 81 tackles. Anthony Thompson has added 70 tackles and two sacks, while Stockton Hughes has racked up 58 tackles and two sacks.

If this game comes down to special teams, Murray could have a significant advantage thanks to the leg of kicker Dillon Curtis. The senior has been automatic this season, converting a state-record 21 field goals, including a 64-yarder against Tooele on Oct. 4 that set another state mark for longest field goal.

The winner of this matchup will have a tough test in the second round against No. 3 Crimson Cliffs.

Uintah will be looking to snap a 21-year playoff victory drought when it hosts No. 22 Mountain View in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Friday night.

The 11th-seeded Utes (7-3) haven’t won a postseason game since 2001, losing 12 straight playoff contests during that span. But they come into this matchup with plenty of confidence after rolling to a 44-23 victory over the Bruins (3-7) back on Sept. 20.

In that game, Uintah outscored Mountain View 34-9 after halftime, including 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Dace O’Bagy was the star for the Utes, rushing for three touchdowns in the final period to seal the victory.

JD Pickup also had a big game, throwing for 80 yards and a score while also finding the end zone on a 25-yard run in the third quarter. Kaysten Ussery added a rushing touchdown and a receiving score for Uintah, which will be looking for a similar offensive output in the rematch.

Pickup has been the catalyst for the Utes’ attack this season, throwing for 14 touchdowns. On the ground, O’Bagy leads Uintah with 18 touchdowns, while Pickup has added six scores and Ussery has found the end zone five times.

Mountain View, meanwhile, will be hoping to flip the script after struggling to slow down the Utes’ offense in the first meeting. The Bruins have had an up-and-down season but did pick up a big 41-13 win over Cottonwood back on Aug. 30.

The Bruins will also be looking to snap a playoff losing streak of their own, having last won a postseason game in 2020. Mountain View’s offense revolves around running back Dexton Havea, who has rushed for 1,126 yards and 14 touchdowns on 179 carries this season.

Quarterback Hyrum Stafford has added 267 yards and a score on the ground while also throwing for 1,408 yards and 12 touchdowns. Kalvin Floyd has been Stafford’s favorite target, hauling in 38 catches for 664 yards and nine scores.

Defensively, the Bruins are led by Landon Shumway’s 130 tackles and three sacks. Kenyon Kunz has added 81 tackles and three interceptions, while Ben Jacob has chipped in 57 tackles and a sack.