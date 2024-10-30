Union teammates Jaylie Jenkins and River White have been pushing each other for three years, so it was only fitting that the future BYU teammates pushed each other to great heights in the final cross country race of their high school careers.
In the closest race of all the state meets at Sugar House Park over the past two days, Jenkins outkicked White to the finish line to win the 3A girls state title by ninth-tenths of a second. Jenkins finished with a 17:48.74 and White a 17:48.83.
Last year the two finished second and fourth at state, but on Wednesday they pushed each other to first and second-place finishes.
“It was really close. I could feel her on my back the whole time which was good actually because it pushed me,” said Jenkins. “It’s easy to let yourself kind of ease down when you have nobody around you, but especially having River as a teammate we get to push each other practice, we work out every race and that’s just been a big game changer for me.”
Both are seniors, and though the cross country season is now over they’ll continue to push each other on the track during the high school season next spring before they take their talents to BYU.
In the 3A boys, another future collegian wrapped up his high school career with a bang.
After finishing third last season, Summit Academy’s Kaden McGovern ran way from the field on Wednesday to take home the 3A boys title with a time of 15:35.51. Ogden’s Bradley Ekstrom finished second in 15:48.02.
“I went out well and was able to hold everybody off, so I’m happy with it,” said McGovern, who has verbally committed to UVU.
The chase for the 3A boys and girls team titles was very competitive, and in the 10-15 minutes after each race while the results were being finalized athletes, coaches and spectators weren’t entirely sure how things would shake out.
Carbon coach Telisse Martak said it created some very anxious moments, but when the scores finally posted the Dinos were able to celebrate their second 3A girls title in the past two years with a narrow victory over Emery. Carbon finished the meet with 91 points, followed by Emery with 96.
On the boys side, Canyon View’s boys ended up repeating as 3A champs as it won with a score of 72 points. Grantsville finished second with 84 points, followed by Carbon in third with 103 points.
Canyon View coach Kirk Lovell believes the experience the team gained last year during its first state title in school history paid dividends a year later.
“They experience of last year made this year a lot better so when we had those down times, like losing region by a point, we had some rough races, but they were all ok and saying we can do this, we can come back and have our best run at state,” said Lovell.
Thomas Daniels was Canyon View’s top individual finisher in third, while Logan Hadley finished fourth, Jarom Findlay in 12th, Nathaniel Callison in 17th and William Heaton in 36th. Every spot was critical to hold off Grantsville for the repeat title.
Lovell said Daniels is the glue that’s held it all together.
“Thomas Daniels, that kid lives and breathes running, and it’s easy to coach someone who loves the stats and loves the placing. And then he guides the team,” said Lovell.
Rounding out the top five in the boys race was Morgan’s EJ Lee in fifth.
In the girls race, after Jenkins and White, Carbon’s Rozlyn Stowe, Emery’s Addyson Guymon and Emery’s Gentry Christiansen rounded out the top five.
Carbon’s coach had high praise for Stowe and her third-place finish as the defending state champ was still recovering from an injury in track season up until mid-September. The 3A state meet was just her third big meet of the year.
“She just wanted to be in the top 10. She knew she didn’t have the mileage that those girls did,” said Martak.
Stowe’s third-place finish along with freshman Josie Yates’ seventh place finish were vital to the team’s success.
“We just raced awesome. They continued to move up in that last mile. They all ran solid, and everyone is returning, no one graduates,” added Martak.
Carbon’s other runners who scored for the Dinos were Allie Bryner in 21st, Kaylee Pitcher in 31st and Brettlee Kennedy in 36th place.
Each improved themselves by several places down the stretch, which Martak said was key in holding off an Emery team that had three runners place in the top 10 — Addyson Guymon, Gentry Christiansen and Addie Hurst.
Class 3A Girls State Championship
Team scores
- Carbon, 91
- Emery, 96
- Richfield, 101
- Union, 106
- Canyon View, 134
- Judge Memorial, 139
- Ogden, 139
- Morgan, 150
- Manti, 222
- Grantsville, 258
Girls individual results
- Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Sr., 17:48.74
- River White, Union, Sr., 17:48.83
- Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, Jr., 17:57.92
- Addyson Guymon, Emery, Jr., 18:10.41
- Gentry Christiansen, Emery, So., 18:33.52
- Berlin Bartlett, Ogden, Sr., 19:20.57
- Josie Yates, Carbon, Fr., 19:27.91
- Addie Hurst, Emery, Jr., 19:33.31
- Clara Geddes, Ogden, So., 19:34.24
- Lundi Ferrier, Ben Lomond, Sr., 19:50.66
- Jane Whittle, Grantsville, So., 20:06.83
- Olive McCormick, Judge Memorial, Fr., 20:08.65
- KinLee Barney, Richfield, So., 20:13.12
- Alexis Cox, Morgan, So., 20:22.82
- Kaylee Nielsen, Union, Fr., 20:29.80
- Ella Kerrigan, Juan Diego, Fr., 20:39.85
- Ember Sorenson, Canyon View, So., 20:41.35
- Georgia Goold, Richfield, So., 20:41.85
- Anna Smith, Judge Memorial, Jr., 20:44.32
- Corrine Higgins, Judge Memorial, Sr., 20:45.43
- Allie Bryner, Carbon, Jr., 20:57.70
- Reese Moss, Summit Academy, Sr., 21:01.57
- Laynie Jolley, Richfield, So., 21:07.40
- Brighten Goold, Richfield, Sr., 21:11.32
- Penelope Neat, Canyon View, Sr., 21:18.49
- Brooklynn Guymon, Morgan, So., 21:26.78
- Brooke Williford, Morgan, Sr., 21:33.81
- Alivia Daley, Emery, Fr., 21:37.52
- Nancy Fife, Canyon View, So., 21:37.89
- Oakley Sederquist, North Sanpete, So., 21:39.01
- Kaylee Pitcher, Carbon, Jr., 21:40.02
- Katie Anderson, Richfield, Sr., 21:46.88
- Brooklyn Hill, Morgan, Sr., 21:51.35
- Eliza Rice, Canyon View, So., 21:51.93
- Tajia Davis, Juab, Sr., 21:52.34
- Brettlee Kennedy, Carbon, Fr., 21:57.64
- Chloe Phillips, Ogden, Sr., 21:57.76
- Sophia Camargo, Grantsville, Jr., 22:04.76
- Sonny Van Tassell, Manti, Sr., 22:06.36
- Emeline Fife, Canyon View, Fr., 22:07.47
- Georgia Smith, Ogden, So., 22:08.32
- Savannah Christensen, North Sanpete, So., 22:11.20
- Kaylee Stewart, Delta, Jr., 22:11.33
- Kylie Hart, Manti, So., 22:14.75
- Caitlyn Merrill, Manti, So., 22:15.07
- Karley Anderson, Union, Sr., 22:16.70
- Faye Saunders, South Summit, Fr., 22:17.63
- Kirra Lovell, Canyon View, Sr., 22:19.78
- Sariah Peterson, Manti, So., 22:20.78
- Catherine Van de Kamp, Judge Memorial, Fr., 22:21.11
Class 3A Boys State Championship
Team scores
- Canyon View, 72
- Grantsville, 84
- Carbon, 103
- Ogden, 113
- Morgan, 138
- Manti, 147
- Union, 166
- Richfield, 172
- Ben Lomond, 246
- Emery, 274
Boys individual results
- Kaden McGovern, Summit Academy, Sr., 15:35.51
- Bradley Ekstrom, Ogden, Jr., 15:48.02
- Thomas Daniels, Canyon View, Sr., 16:03.51
- Logan Hadley, Canyon View, Sr., 16:10.63
- EJ Lee, Morgan, Sr., 16:16.23
- Paul Gardner, Manti, So., 16:18.38
- Benson May, Manti, Jr., 16:18.44
- Matthew Costello, Union, Sr., 16:27.91
- Spencer Butler, Carbon, Sr., 16:35.08
- Rustin Reddish, Ogden, Sr., 16:37.73
- Elijah Thalman, Richfield, Jr., 16:41.45
- Jarom Findlay, Canyon View, Fr., 16:44.29
- Maverick Guymon, Morgan, Sr., 16:44.53
- Hudson Clark, Grantsville, Sr., 16:45.59
- Cooper Clark, Grantsville, So., 16:49.77
- Zachary Nordgren, Grantsville, So., 16:50.55
- Nathaniel Callison, Canyon View, Sr., 16:51.96
- Hunter Horrocks, Union, Jr., 16:52.21
- Isaac Nordgren, Grantsville, Sr., 16:55.85
- Zachary Dutson, Grantsville, Sr., 16:56.32
- Dillan Larsen, Emery, Sr., 16:57.64
- Tyler Morris, Carbon, Sr., 17:05.64
- Evan Criddle, Carbon, Jr., 17:05.67
- Bradley Sweeney, Carbon, Sr., 17:09.94
- Samuel Wilson, Carbon, Jr., 17:13.61
- Daniel Budge, Ben Lomond, Jr., 17:16.52
- Ryan Ekstrom, Ogden, Sr., 17:17.75
- Daxton Decker, Richfield, Jr., 17:20.28
- Clifford Richardson, Grantsville, Sr., 17:20.92
- Nicholas Dutson, Grantsville, So., 17:22.24
- Memphis Bodily, Ben Lomond, Sr., 17:22.60
- Talen Eischeid, Judge Memorial, So., 17:22.74
- Henry Rose, Morgan, Jr., 17:24.81
- Daniel Ekstrom, Ogden, So., 17:25.42
- Ben Hathaway, North Sanpete, Jr., 17:26.95
- William Heaton, Canyon View, Jr., 17:28.54
- Hank Barnett, Richfield, So., 17:30.39
- Klay Brian, Canyon View, Jr., 17:34.70
- Mason Carlile, Manti, So., 17:35.22
- Jackson Drake, Ogden, Sr., 17:36.54
- Parker Freston, Union, Sr., 17:36.81
- Esplan McClellan, Morgan, Sr., 17:37.51
- Nicholas Randall, Canyon View, So., 17:38.33
- Corbin Henry, Manti, Sr., 17:38.91
- Jonas Archibald, Morgan, Jr., 17:39.41
- Ridge Olsen, Union, Jr., 17:39.46
- Asher Langston, Richfield, Jr., 17:41.19
- Mango Madden, Juan Diego, Sr., 17:42.43
- Daniel Christensen, Delta, Sr., 17:44.19
- Enoch Johnson, Morgan, Jr., 17:45.53