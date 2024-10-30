Jaylie Jenkins, right, and River White, of Union High School, cross the finish line during the 3A cross-country state championships at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.

Union teammates Jaylie Jenkins and River White have been pushing each other for three years, so it was only fitting that the future BYU teammates pushed each other to great heights in the final cross country race of their high school careers.

In the closest race of all the state meets at Sugar House Park over the past two days, Jenkins outkicked White to the finish line to win the 3A girls state title by ninth-tenths of a second. Jenkins finished with a 17:48.74 and White a 17:48.83.

Last year the two finished second and fourth at state, but on Wednesday they pushed each other to first and second-place finishes.

“It was really close. I could feel her on my back the whole time which was good actually because it pushed me,” said Jenkins. “It’s easy to let yourself kind of ease down when you have nobody around you, but especially having River as a teammate we get to push each other practice, we work out every race and that’s just been a big game changer for me.”

Both are seniors, and though the cross country season is now over they’ll continue to push each other on the track during the high school season next spring before they take their talents to BYU.

In the 3A boys, another future collegian wrapped up his high school career with a bang.

After finishing third last season, Summit Academy’s Kaden McGovern ran way from the field on Wednesday to take home the 3A boys title with a time of 15:35.51. Ogden’s Bradley Ekstrom finished second in 15:48.02.

“I went out well and was able to hold everybody off, so I’m happy with it,” said McGovern, who has verbally committed to UVU.

The chase for the 3A boys and girls team titles was very competitive, and in the 10-15 minutes after each race while the results were being finalized athletes, coaches and spectators weren’t entirely sure how things would shake out.

1 of 16 Summit Academy’s Kaden McGovern leads and later wins the 3A boys cross-country state championship in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 2 of 16 3A boys cross-country state championships in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 3 of 16 Kaden McGovern, Summit Academy, and Bradley Ekstrom, Ogden, finish first and second in the 3A boys cross-country state championships in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 4 of 16 The 3A boys cross-country state championships in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 5 of 16 Summit Academy’s Kaden McGovern leads and later wins the 3A boys cross-country state championship in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 6 of 16 The 3A boys cross-country state championships in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 7 of 16 The 3A boys cross-country state championships in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 8 of 16 Summit Academy’s Kaden McGovern leads and later wins the 3A boys cross-country state championship in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 9 of 16 Summit Academy’s Kaden McGovern wins the 3A boys cross-country state championship in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 10 of 16 The top ten finishers of the girls 3A cross-country state championships huddle together for warmth at the meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 11 of 16 Carbon High, Canyon View High and Emery High girls compete in the 3A cross-country state championships at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 12 of 16 Jaylie Jenkins, third from left, and River White, fourth from left, of Union High School, compete in the 3A cross-country state championships at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 13 of 16 Girls compete in the 3A cross-country state championships at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 14 of 16 Girls compete in the 3A cross-country state championships at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 15 of 16 Girls compete in the 3A cross-country state championships at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 16 of 16 Jaylie Jenkins, right, and River White, of Union High School, cross the finish line during the 3A cross-country state championships at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Carbon coach Telisse Martak said it created some very anxious moments, but when the scores finally posted the Dinos were able to celebrate their second 3A girls title in the past two years with a narrow victory over Emery. Carbon finished the meet with 91 points, followed by Emery with 96.

On the boys side, Canyon View’s boys ended up repeating as 3A champs as it won with a score of 72 points. Grantsville finished second with 84 points, followed by Carbon in third with 103 points.

Canyon View coach Kirk Lovell believes the experience the team gained last year during its first state title in school history paid dividends a year later.

“They experience of last year made this year a lot better so when we had those down times, like losing region by a point, we had some rough races, but they were all ok and saying we can do this, we can come back and have our best run at state,” said Lovell.

Thomas Daniels was Canyon View’s top individual finisher in third, while Logan Hadley finished fourth, Jarom Findlay in 12th, Nathaniel Callison in 17th and William Heaton in 36th. Every spot was critical to hold off Grantsville for the repeat title.

Lovell said Daniels is the glue that’s held it all together.

“Thomas Daniels, that kid lives and breathes running, and it’s easy to coach someone who loves the stats and loves the placing. And then he guides the team,” said Lovell.

Rounding out the top five in the boys race was Morgan’s EJ Lee in fifth.

In the girls race, after Jenkins and White, Carbon’s Rozlyn Stowe, Emery’s Addyson Guymon and Emery’s Gentry Christiansen rounded out the top five.

Carbon’s coach had high praise for Stowe and her third-place finish as the defending state champ was still recovering from an injury in track season up until mid-September. The 3A state meet was just her third big meet of the year.

“She just wanted to be in the top 10. She knew she didn’t have the mileage that those girls did,” said Martak.

Stowe’s third-place finish along with freshman Josie Yates’ seventh place finish were vital to the team’s success.

“We just raced awesome. They continued to move up in that last mile. They all ran solid, and everyone is returning, no one graduates,” added Martak.

Carbon’s other runners who scored for the Dinos were Allie Bryner in 21st, Kaylee Pitcher in 31st and Brettlee Kennedy in 36th place.

Each improved themselves by several places down the stretch, which Martak said was key in holding off an Emery team that had three runners place in the top 10 — Addyson Guymon, Gentry Christiansen and Addie Hurst.

Girls compete in the 3A cross-country state championships at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Class 3A Girls State Championship

Team scores

Carbon, 91 Emery, 96 Richfield, 101 Union, 106 Canyon View, 134 Judge Memorial, 139 Ogden, 139 Morgan, 150 Manti, 222 Grantsville, 258

Girls individual results

Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Sr., 17:48.74 River White, Union, Sr., 17:48.83 Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, Jr., 17:57.92 Addyson Guymon, Emery, Jr., 18:10.41 Gentry Christiansen, Emery, So., 18:33.52 Berlin Bartlett, Ogden, Sr., 19:20.57 Josie Yates, Carbon, Fr., 19:27.91 Addie Hurst, Emery, Jr., 19:33.31 Clara Geddes, Ogden, So., 19:34.24 Lundi Ferrier, Ben Lomond, Sr., 19:50.66 Jane Whittle, Grantsville, So., 20:06.83 Olive McCormick, Judge Memorial, Fr., 20:08.65 KinLee Barney, Richfield, So., 20:13.12 Alexis Cox, Morgan, So., 20:22.82 Kaylee Nielsen, Union, Fr., 20:29.80 Ella Kerrigan, Juan Diego, Fr., 20:39.85 Ember Sorenson, Canyon View, So., 20:41.35 Georgia Goold, Richfield, So., 20:41.85 Anna Smith, Judge Memorial, Jr., 20:44.32 Corrine Higgins, Judge Memorial, Sr., 20:45.43 Allie Bryner, Carbon, Jr., 20:57.70 Reese Moss, Summit Academy, Sr., 21:01.57 Laynie Jolley, Richfield, So., 21:07.40 Brighten Goold, Richfield, Sr., 21:11.32 Penelope Neat, Canyon View, Sr., 21:18.49 Brooklynn Guymon, Morgan, So., 21:26.78 Brooke Williford, Morgan, Sr., 21:33.81 Alivia Daley, Emery, Fr., 21:37.52 Nancy Fife, Canyon View, So., 21:37.89 Oakley Sederquist, North Sanpete, So., 21:39.01 Kaylee Pitcher, Carbon, Jr., 21:40.02 Katie Anderson, Richfield, Sr., 21:46.88 Brooklyn Hill, Morgan, Sr., 21:51.35 Eliza Rice, Canyon View, So., 21:51.93 Tajia Davis, Juab, Sr., 21:52.34 Brettlee Kennedy, Carbon, Fr., 21:57.64 Chloe Phillips, Ogden, Sr., 21:57.76 Sophia Camargo, Grantsville, Jr., 22:04.76 Sonny Van Tassell, Manti, Sr., 22:06.36 Emeline Fife, Canyon View, Fr., 22:07.47 Georgia Smith, Ogden, So., 22:08.32 Savannah Christensen, North Sanpete, So., 22:11.20 Kaylee Stewart, Delta, Jr., 22:11.33 Kylie Hart, Manti, So., 22:14.75 Caitlyn Merrill, Manti, So., 22:15.07 Karley Anderson, Union, Sr., 22:16.70 Faye Saunders, South Summit, Fr., 22:17.63 Kirra Lovell, Canyon View, Sr., 22:19.78 Sariah Peterson, Manti, So., 22:20.78 Catherine Van de Kamp, Judge Memorial, Fr., 22:21.11

Summit Academy’s Kaden McGovern leads and later wins the 3A boys cross-country state championship in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Class 3A Boys State Championship

Team scores

Canyon View, 72 Grantsville, 84 Carbon, 103 Ogden, 113 Morgan, 138 Manti, 147 Union, 166 Richfield, 172 Ben Lomond, 246 Emery, 274

Boys individual results