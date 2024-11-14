BYU place kicker Will Ferrin (44) celebrates the game-winning field goal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. BYU won 22-21.

While the Big 12 has been chaotic, particularly in recent weeks, there is a clear path to the league championship game for both BYU and Colorado if they can win out over the final three weeks of the regular season.

The Cougars will host Kansas, play at Arizona State, and end the year at home against Houston over the next three weekends.

Only the Sun Devils currently have a winning record among those three teams, though the Jayhawks and Cougars are playing arguably their best in recent weeks and beaten ranked teams in their last contests.

The Buffaloes, meanwhile, will host Utah, play at Kansas and finish the regular season at home against Oklahoma State in the next three weeks.

All three of those opponents have losing records, though the Utes still have the most realistic shot of the three to make the postseason. Utah is 4-5 and on a five-game losing streak, but two wins would get them bowl eligible.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has both BYU and Colorado as the favorite in each of their final three games, though both programs are only slight favorites in their remaining road contest.

If the Cougars and Buffaloes don’t suffer an upset, they would meet in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 7 in Arlington, Texas, with the winner earning an automatic spot in the College Football Playoff.

Heading into Week 12 of the 2024 season, BYU and Colorado are receiving the lion’s share of projections from national pundits to represent the Big 12 in the College Football Playoff.

Of eight bowl projections used for this article, six of them have BYU making the CFP, while two others favor Colorado.

Of note: one projection, from CBS Sports, actually has BYU earning the No. 2 overall seed in the playoff.

What does the bowl season outlook for the Big 12 look like at this point in the season?

Currently, there are seven Big 12 teams that are already bowl eligible, while three more teams just need one more victory.

Here’s the latest on what national analysts are predicting will happen for BYU, Colorado and the rest of the Big 12 come the postseason.

Colorado's quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) scores a touchdown against Texas Tech during game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Lubbock, Texas. | Annie Rice

BYU’s bowl projection — Peach Bowl (CFP quarterfinals), No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed Penn State

— Peach Bowl (CFP quarterfinals), No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed Penn State Colorado’s bowl projection — Holiday Bowl, vs. SMU

Other Big 12 bowl projections:

Arizona State — Las Vegas Bowl, vs. Missouri

Baylor — Rate Bowl, vs. Nebraska

Cincinnati — Liberty Bowl, vs. Arkansas

Iowa State — Pop-Tarts Bowl, vs. Pittsburgh

Kansas State — Alamo Bowl, vs. Washington State

TCU — First Responder Bowl, vs. Memphis

Texas Tech — Texas Bowl, vs. Texas A&M

West Virginia — Gasparilla Bowl, vs. Virginia Tech

BYU’s bowl projection — Fiesta Bowl (CFP quarterfinals), No. 3 seed vs. No. 11 seed Georgia

— Fiesta Bowl (CFP quarterfinals), No. 3 seed vs. No. 11 seed Georgia Colorado’s bowl projection — Holiday Bowl, vs. Clemson

Other Big 12 bowl projections:

Arizona State — Las Vegas Bowl, vs. Missouri

Baylor — Rate Bowl, vs. Nebraska

Cincinnati — Independence Bowl, vs. Washington

Iowa State — Pop-Tarts Bowl, vs. Notre Dame

Kansas State — Alamo Bowl, vs. Washington State

TCU — Armed Forces Bowl, vs. Army

Texas Tech — Texas Bowl, vs. Arkansas

West Virginia — Liberty Bowl, vs. UConn

BYU’s bowl projection — Sugar Bowl (CFP quarterfinals), No. 2 seed vs. TBD

— Sugar Bowl (CFP quarterfinals), No. 2 seed vs. TBD Colorado’s bowl projection — Alamo Bowl, vs. Iowa State

Other Big 12 bowl projections:

Arizona State — Holiday Bowl, vs. Pittsburgh

Baylor — Armed Forces Bowl, vs. Charlotte

Cincinnati — Gasparilla Bowl, vs. Virginia Tech

Iowa State — Alamo Bowl, vs. Colorado

Kansas State — Texas Bowl, vs. South Carolina

TCU — Liberty Bowl, vs. Vanderbilt

Texas Tech — Pop-Tarts Bowl, vs. SMU

West Virginia — Rate Bowl, vs. Nebraska

BYU’s bowl projection — Alamo Bowl vs. Washington State

— Alamo Bowl vs. Washington State Colorado’s bowl projection — Fiesta Bowl (CFP quarterfinals), No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 Ohio State

Other Big 12 bowl projections:

Arizona State — Holiday Bowl, vs. Clemson

Baylor — Rate Bowl, vs. Rutgers

Cincinnati — Independence Bowl, vs. Army

Iowa State — Pop-Tarts Bowl, vs. SMU

Kansas State — Texas Bowl, vs. Arkansas

TCU — Liberty Bowl, vs. Vanderbilt

Texas Tech — Birmingham Bowl, vs. NC State

West Virginia — Armed Forces Bowl, vs. Minnesota

BYU’s bowl projection — Alamo Bowl, vs. Washington State

— Alamo Bowl, vs. Washington State Colorado’s bowl projection — Fiesta Bowl (CFP quarterfinals), No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 Boise State winner

Other Big 12 bowl projections:

Arizona State — Las Vegas Bowl, vs. Tennessee

Baylor — First Responder Bowl, vs. North Texas

Cincinnati — Independence Bowl, vs. Army

Iowa State — Pop-Tarts Bowl, vs. Pittsburgh

Kansas State — Texas Bowl, vs. Arkansas

TCU — Armed Forces Bowl, vs. Rutgers

Texas Tech — Rate Bowl, vs. Michigan State

West Virginia — Liberty Bowl, vs. Vanderbilt

BYU’s bowl projection — Fiesta Bowl (CFP quarterfinals), No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed Tennessee

— Fiesta Bowl (CFP quarterfinals), No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed Tennessee Colorado’s bowl projection — Holiday Bowl, vs. Clemson

Other Big 12 bowl projections:

Arizona State — Las Vegas Bowl, vs. Missouri

Baylor — Rate Bowl, vs. Nebraska

Cincinnati — Armed Forces Bowl, vs. California

Iowa State — Alamo Bowl, vs. Washington State

Kansas State — Texas Bowl, vs. Arkansas

TCU — Independence Bowl, vs. Army

Texas Tech — Pop-Tarts Bowl, vs. Miami

West Virginia — Liberty Bowl, vs. Vanderbilt

BYU’s bowl projection — Fiesta Bowl (CFP quarterfinals), vs. Ohio State (no seeds designated)

— Fiesta Bowl (CFP quarterfinals), vs. Ohio State (no seeds designated) Colorado’s bowl projection — Holiday Bowl, vs. Louisville

Other Big 12 bowl projections:

Arizona State — Sun Bowl, vs. Pittsburgh

Baylor — Texas Bowl, vs. Arkansas

Cincinnati — Liberty Bowl, vs. Vanderbilt

Iowa State — Pop-Tarts Bowl, vs. Clemson

Kansas State — Alamo Bowl, vs. Washington State

TCU — Armed Forces Bowl, vs. Army

Texas Tech — Rate Bowl, vs. Michigan State

West Virginia — First Responder Bowl, vs. Boston College

BYU’s bowl projection — Fiesta Bowl (CFP quarterfinals), No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed Ohio State

— Fiesta Bowl (CFP quarterfinals), No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed Ohio State Colorado’s bowl projection — Las Vegas Bowl, vs. Missouri

Other Big 12 bowl projections: