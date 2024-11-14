Corner Canyon players and coaches celebrate just after the Chargers defeated the Lehi Pioneers 35-34 in overtime during a 6A high school football semifinal game held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

As Bronson Evans trotted out onto the field with Corner Canyon down seven and only 3:29 remaining in Thursday’s 6A semifinal, his coach simply told him, “You’ve got this.”

Seven weeks ago, it would’ve been a scary proposition for Corner Canyon’s season to rest on the arm of the junior backup quarterback Evans. Now, however, his understanding of the offense and coach Eric Kjar’s belief in him are in midseason form.

Evans led Corner Canyon downfield for the tying score on a clutch fourth down pass to Kai Meza with 19 seconds remaining. In overtime, both teams scored TDs but Lehi’s tying extra point attempt bounced off the left upright as the Chargers stormed the field to celebrate a thrilling 35-34 win.

“It’s been a surreal experience, I seriously can’t put it into words. We’ve worked so hard for this as a team, it’s been crazy,” said Evans.

The junior completed 13 of 22 passes for 219 yards and four TDs, none bigger than his 14-yard TD strike on fourth down with the Chargers trailing 28-21.

It was Corner Canyon’s first overtime game since losing to Highland in the 4A quarterfinals in 2015.

“Corner post lined up, I just had to look off the safety and come back and rip it. When the ball was in the air it was pretty scary but Kai came down it. He’s a stud,” said Evans of the touchdown that forced overtime.

In overtime, Corner Canyon went first and scored on its fourth play on a Kingston Cooper 11-yard run, with Davis Nelson converting the extra point for the 35-28 lead.

Evans’ counterpart for Lehi, Jett Niu, had a quick response of his own, connecting with Legend Glasker on a 15-yard touchdown pass, their third TD connection for the game.

Both Niu and Glasker had phenomenal semifinal performances. Niu completed 31 of 42 passes for 368 yards and four TDs, while Glasker caught 10 passes for 129 yards and four TDs — one on a halfback pass from Mays Madsen in the third quarter.

As soon as Lehi scored, some wondered if the coaches might try a two-point conversion considering it missed two extra points in the second quarter.

The coaches quickly sent the kicking team out, but the ball drifted left and off the outside of the left upright. The kick would’ve been good on the wider high school uprights, but they are five feet narrower at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

After the kick hit the upright, there was a split second of silence as both sidelines processed the moment before Corner Canyon’s sideline stormed the field.

“Awesome for us, huge for us, but it’s a tough way to lose a game for them,” Kjar said. “I love Ed Larson their head coach. He’s a good dude. Obviously I wanted to (win) that game, and I’m glad it bounced out.”

With the win, Corner Canyon advances to next Thursday’s 1:30 p.m. state championship against the Skyridge-Lone Peak winner as it seeks a repeat state title.

When Corner Canyon starting QB Helaman Casuga went down with a foot injury in Week 6, the Chargers’ title hopes took a major hit, as the team was already dealing with season-ending injuries to its top running back and receiver.

Kjar told his players that nobody was going to feel sorry for them because of the injuries. The adversity galvanized the team and in the process gave Evans an opportunity that was likely never going to happen otherwise.

“He’s dreamed of being a Charger quarterback since he was young and in our little league program. I’ve been around him for a long time,” said Kjar. “I even sent him a picture when he was a little kid and that’s kind of fun to just see where he’s come and grown and see him get an opportunity.”

In Evans’ first starts against Riverton and Copper Hills the coaching staff really shrunk the playbook down, but it has gradually opened back up in recent weeks and all that experience allowed him to put together numerous key scoring drives in the semifinal win over Lehi.

“I’ve grown so much, especially just being thrown into this role,” said Evans.

Having former Corner Canyon QB — and current Ole Miss QB — Jaxson Dart on the sidelines added to his adrenaline.

“I looked up to him so much when I was a younger kid. I seriously idolize the guy. He’s a hell of a player and so cool when he comes into town,” said Evans.

Evans started the game hot against Lehi, completing five of his first seven passes, including early TD passes to Manase Brown and Meza as Corner Canyon jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the 11:22 mark of the second quarter.

By halftime, Lehi had cut the lead to 14-12 as Niu threw a 30-yard TD pass to Carter Cutler midway through the quarter and then a 3-yard strike to Glasker on the final play of the half, though the Pioneers missed both extra points.

Corner Canyon missed a field goal on its opening drive of the third quarter, and Lehi’s efficient offense seized the opportunity to take the lead as Niu engineered an 80-yard drive that culminated in another TD pass to Glasker. Despite the failed two-point conversion it now led 18-14.

Trailing for the first time, the Chargers responded with arguably the most impressive drive of the game. They marched 80 yards in 15 plays, and the drive culminated in a 12-yard pass from Evans to Chryshaun Lee on fourth and nine.

Corner Canyon running back King Cooper (24) runs the ball as he’s pursued by Lehi linebacker Leonaitasi Esikia (27) during a 6A high school football semifinal game held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Back in front 21-18, Corner Canyon’s defense forced a quick punt, and after big runs from Weston Briggs the offense marched into the red zone looking to go up 10 points.

However, a fumble into the end zone that was recovered by Lehi’s Carson Wren completely swung momentum back Lehi’s way and the Pioneers drove the length of the field and regained the 25-21 lead on Madsen’s wide-receiver pass to Glasker at the 6:50 mark of the fourth quarter.

Corner Canyon’s offense responded with its worst drive of the game, only gaining five yards before turning the ball over on downs.

“You could feel it a little bit on the sideline with our kids. You just have to find a way to turn it. You can preach it, but really you have to find a way to turn it with play and stuff like that,” said Kjar.

The moment that swung belief back Corner Canyon’s way was holding Lehi to the 34-yard field goal by Gavin Fenn with 3:28 remaining, because a TD would’ve effectively ended the game.

The defensive stand rejuvenated the offense, which with the mix of run and pass drove down field for the tying score. Lehi came agonizingly close to ending the drive two plays before the touchdown on a pass that was tipped twice before barely hitting the turf as two Lehi defenders dove for the ball.