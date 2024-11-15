Fans cheer as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Krysyan Edler

By Krysyan Edler

Krysyan is the assistant editor over newsletters for the Deseret News and also writes about sports.

Fans attending No. 6 BYU’s game against Kansas on Saturday are in for a cold night of hopefully good football at LaVell Edwards Stadium as the Cougars attempt to stay undefeated.

The forecast for Saturday is significantly colder than the rest of this week. It will also be much colder than previous games this season.

The temperature at kickoff is expected to be roughly 15 degrees colder than the Cougars’ last home game on Oct. 18, according to KSL.

The weather may be affecting ticket sales for the game. Around 1,000 tickets are still available, Sports Illustrated reported. The previous four home games have all sold out.

Here’s what you need to know about the weather for the BYU-Kansas game.

Related
No. 6 Cougars will lean on their veteran receivers to keep pace with high-flying Kansas offense

How cold will BYU-Kansas be?

Saturday has a high of 40 degrees and a low of 24 degrees, according to the Weather Channel. Winds are expected to reach 7 mph throughout the day.

Expect snow showers in the morning with a 50% chance of snow. As of Friday morning, the Weather Channel predicts snow will stop before 10 a.m. on Saturday, which would likely allow for the snow to melt before the game.

View Comments

By the 8:15 p.m. kickoff, the temperature will drop to 33 degrees with mostly clear skies. Wind gusts will drop to 3 mph as well. The temperature will likely stay in the 30s throughout the game, per weather forecasts.

Related
BYU vs. Kansas: How to watch, listen to or stream Saturday’s pivotal Big 12 showdown

How to stay warm at LaVell Edwards Stadium

Utahns are no stranger to cold weather, but BYU and Kansas fans should bundle up and consider wearing layers to stay warm Saturday night.

LaVell Edwards stadium has a no bag policy, but fans can bring blankets into the stadium, per the stadium rules.

Fans can also keep warm with a warm beverage. Hot chocolate is available for purchase at LES for cold games.

Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.