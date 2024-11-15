Fans cheer as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35.

Fans attending No. 6 BYU’s game against Kansas on Saturday are in for a cold night of hopefully good football at LaVell Edwards Stadium as the Cougars attempt to stay undefeated.

The forecast for Saturday is significantly colder than the rest of this week. It will also be much colder than previous games this season.

The temperature at kickoff is expected to be roughly 15 degrees colder than the Cougars’ last home game on Oct. 18, according to KSL.

The weather may be affecting ticket sales for the game. Around 1,000 tickets are still available, Sports Illustrated reported. The previous four home games have all sold out.

Here’s what you need to know about the weather for the BYU-Kansas game.

How cold will BYU-Kansas be?

Saturday has a high of 40 degrees and a low of 24 degrees, according to the Weather Channel. Winds are expected to reach 7 mph throughout the day.

Expect snow showers in the morning with a 50% chance of snow. As of Friday morning, the Weather Channel predicts snow will stop before 10 a.m. on Saturday, which would likely allow for the snow to melt before the game.

By the 8:15 p.m. kickoff, the temperature will drop to 33 degrees with mostly clear skies. Wind gusts will drop to 3 mph as well. The temperature will likely stay in the 30s throughout the game, per weather forecasts.

How to stay warm at LaVell Edwards Stadium

Utahns are no stranger to cold weather, but BYU and Kansas fans should bundle up and consider wearing layers to stay warm Saturday night.

LaVell Edwards stadium has a no bag policy, but fans can bring blankets into the stadium, per the stadium rules.

Fans can also keep warm with a warm beverage. Hot chocolate is available for purchase at LES for cold games.