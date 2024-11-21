Lone Peak celebrate their win over Corner Canyon in the 6A state championship at Rice-Eccles stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.

Historically, Utah high school football teams lose championship games if they ever trail by 14 points or more.

Prior to Thursday’s championship between Corner Canyon and Lone Peak, only five teams had ever recovered from a 14-point or greater deficit to win the state title. The last time it happened was a 2A championship comeback in 2008 when North Summit rallied to beat Manti.

Corner Canyon became the sixth team ever to mount such a comeback as it defeated Lone Peak 30-27 to win its second consecutive 6A championship.

“We didn’t stop when were down at half,” said Corner Canyon senior Chryshaun Lee. “Some teams would be unmotivated to come out and win, but we came out, we started off great and we got it done.”

It was actually Corner Canyon that got off to a hot start, as Cooper Kingston broke away for an 80-yard touchdown run on the very first play of the game from scrimmage.

Lone Peak quickly answered on the ensuing drive as Kepa Niumeitolu ran into the end zone to tie it, and the Knights dominated the first half from there.

On their next drive, Niumeitolu found Isaac Staley in the end zone. Later, Bott Mulitalo pulled in an interception, which Niumeitolu later ran in for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead.

Corner Canyon managed to cut the lead with Weston Briggs’ rushing touchdown right before halftime, and then the second half belonged to Corner Canyon.

Briggs scored again late in the third quarter to tie the game 21-21, but the Chargers’ defense was the star of the show. Corner Canyon had Lone Peak on its own 4 yard-line, and Jayden Talauega wrapped up Niumeitolu for a safety and a 23-21 lead.

The safety ended up being the difference for Corner Canyon.

“Our group of seniors, we challenged them to just keep grinding, keep working, stay the process, stuff will workout,” Kjar said. “They believed and I think we owe a lot of it to them and what they did, so proud of those guys.”

Bronson Evans, who has started at quarterback ever since standout Helaman Casuga got injured in September, pushed the lead to 30-21 with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Kai Meza.

Since stepping in for Casuga, Evans has thrown for 1897 passing yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 68% of his pass attempts and going 9-0.

“It’s crazy,” Evans said. “I was just really prepared to step in and take on the role. I knew that this is something I’ve always wanted, so I was ready.”

Niumeitolu scored once more for Lone Peak early in the fourth quarter, but the Knights were unable to find the late-game magic to retake the lead and Corner Canyon took home its fifth state championship under Kjar.

The win also marked Kjar’s 100th as head coach of Corner Canyon. Since taking over in 2017, Kjar’s teams have gone 100-8.

“We all rallied around each other,” said Evans. “Coach Kjar said ‘We’re gonna win this game.’ We all have so much trust and faith in him that we knew we had a chance to win it.”

Kjar and Evans had an emotional embrace after lifting the championship trophy.

“He stuck it out,” Kjar said. “I’ve known Bronson since he was little and wanted to be a Charger. To see him be able to do what we did, come in and make plays and get us to this point, was emotional for me.

“The kids are why you do it. To see a kid stick it out, he could have transferred and gone somewhere else, but he stayed and this is what you get. It’s awesome.”