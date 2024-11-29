Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham paces the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boulder, Colo.

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Friday’s game between Utah and UCF. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Halftime

Utah 13, UCF 7

The Utes have a one-score lead on the road in the season finale.

Utah used a pick-six and a pair of field goals to take a six-point lead into halftime over UCF.

Neither team has done much offensively — the Utes have 125 yards, while the Knights have 191.

Zemaiah Vaughn’s 60-yard pick-six in the second quarter is the difference right now.

Second quarter

Utah 13, UCF 7

1:17 — Backup kicker Trey Coleman finished off a Utah scoring drive by hitting a 24-yard field goal. Utah 13, UCF 7.

The Utes moved the ball 61 yards to get an additional three points on the board before halftime. Three Micah Bernard runs got, following a 35-yard kickoff return from Bernard, got the Utes into UCF territory, then Luke Bottari hit Zacharyus Williams for a 33-yard pass to get the Utes in the red zone.

3:25 — UCF is on the board, with an RJ Harvey 5-yard touchdown run. Utah 10, UCF 7.

Harvey converted a fourth and 1 play with a 23-yard run that moved the ball down to the Utah 10, then two plays later, Harvey scored.

7:45 — Utah’s defense led to another score — this time directly, as Zemaiah Vaughn intercepted an errant Dylan Rizk pass and took it 60 yards to the house. Utah 10, UCF 0.

That is the second pick-six in as many weeks after Utah didn’t have any during the first 10 games of the season.

First quarter

Utah 3, UCF 0

6:52 — The Utes scored first, on a 37-yard Cole Becker field goal. Utah 3, UCF 0.

Utah moved the ball 27 yards in six plays after a UCF turnover. The Utes were lined up to go for it on fourth and inches, but a false start forced the field goal try.

9:32 — Utah will start its first possession of the game in UCF territory after a Knights turnover.

With UCF facing third down but in field goal territory, Lander Barton stripped Dylan Rizk of the football and it bounced backward for a 25-yard loss before Logan Fano fell on the ball at the UCF 46.

How to watch the game

Utah’s game against UCF at FBC Mortgage Stadium will be televised on Fox, with kickoff at 6 p.m. MST.

The game will be streamed at foxsports.com/live.

