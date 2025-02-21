After losing in the state semifinals last year as the one seed, Kanab had just one goal this year: Get to the championship game and win it.

Step one is complete now, and Saturday the Cowboys will hope to accomplish step two and end their 50-year title drought after beating ALA 58-53 in overtime Friday.

“It feels like we’re supposed to be here and I am so happy to be there. I am happy for these boys, especially the way they fought and battled in an overtime semifinal game and battled through adversity,” Kanab head coach Jerron Glazier said.

“It was a great team effort today. Great bench effort, great fan effort, it was just really cool. I am really happy to be part of this opportunity.”

The teams exchanged blows in the first half, and the score was tied at intermission, 20-20. The scoring opened up more in the third quarter for both teams, though Kanab took a seven-point lead into the fourth.

ALA overcame the deficit, however, with Malakai Brown hitting a big 3-pointer. ALA then almost made a halfcourt shot to win the game but the teams headed into overtime.

ALA then took the lead on a 3-pointer early in overtime, but Kanab allowed just two points the rest of the way while scoring 10.

“We were all so happy that their buzzer shot did not go in,” Glazier said. “That was so close, but we were able to come up clutch in OT thanks to some amazing seniors we have on this team. We were able to lean on those guys and they were able to make some key plays for us. They carried us tonight.”

Junior Kyle Brown was huge for the Cowboys in scoring 19 points, including six in overtime. He also got a game sealing steal and free throws to clinch the win.

“Kyle is great. He’s been great for us all year. He has been a great balancer for us. He has been so consistent, and he is Kanab basketball,” Glazier said. “He is a Cowboy, and we love having him and everything he does for us.”