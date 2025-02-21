Tony Finau watches his putt on the fourth hole during the final round of The Sentry, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

Tony Finau is taking his golf talents to a new league.

A TGL club announced Friday that he’ll be a high-profile fill-in for a Monday match.

“Fresh face. Same team. The roster is set for Monday’s chance to clinch a playoff berth as we sign (Tony Finau) to a one match contract,” Los Angeles Golf Club wrote on X.

Finau will compete for LA alongside Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala. The trio will take on “the New York Golf Club, whose lineup on Monday will be Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young,” per Golfweek.

Finau is taking the place of full-time Los Angeles Golf Club members Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, who have other commitments on Monday.

What is TGL?

TGL, or Tomorrow’s Golf League, held its first match last month.

Unlike LIV golf, TGL is not considered a competitor to the PGA Tour. Its matches take place early in the week, before weekend PGA Tour events begin.

TGL pits teams of three players against one another in head-to-head matchups. The games rely on a mix of high-tech golf simulators and real sand traps and greens.

“Matches air on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. with every shot live and all the players mic’d up, bringing unprecedented access to the competition for golf fans,” the TGL website explains.

The investor group behind TGL and the six TGL team rosters include many of the PGA Tour’s biggest stars, like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Matches take place at the specially built SoFi Center on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

There’s a live audience, as well as a TV audience on ESPN and ESPN+.

How to watch TGL with Tony Finau

Finau’s match with the Los Angeles Golf Club is set to start at 3 p.m. MST on Monday.

It will air on ESPN2 and stream on ESPN+.

“I’ve watched many of the TGL matches these past six weeks and I’m looking forward to getting a chance to be a part of it and compete. Team golf is always fun and exciting,” Finau said in a statement released by the league, per Golfweek. “Collin, Sahith, Justin and Tommy are great guys that I respect and enjoy being around. I appreciate Los Angeles Golf Club calling me up for this match. I’m excited to get to SoFi Center. The place looks electric, and I can’t wait to see it all firsthand and practice with the team. Monday is going to be a fun night.”