Utah Utes players rush to celebrate with guard Matyson Wilke (23), bottom left, after she made a buzzer beater to win the game against BYU in overtime during a Women’s NCAA basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Maty Wilke’s halfcourt buzzer-beating winner in Utah’s 76-73 victory over BYU made a splash nationally.

The overtime game-winner landed on Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s popular SportsCenter top 10 plays, and it was high up.

The play came in at No. 2 on the top 10 list, trailing only Tennessee’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer that downed Alabama.

Wilke drilled her shot from midcourt moments after Utah came up with a stop defensively in a tie game with under five seconds remaining in overtime.

Wilke ran upcourt to get a shot off after the stop, and she was able to launch from midcourt with about 0.8 seconds remaining on the clock.

The shot banked in, sending the Huntsman Center crowd into a frenzy.

Utah Valley also had a play on SportsCenter’s top 10 list Saturday, thanks to Cory Wells.

In the first half of UVU’s blowout win over Southern Utah, teammate Dominick Nelson poked the ball away from a T’Bird player underneath the basket after a rebound, and the ball popped out to Wells.

The UVU players exchanged passes, then Wells threw down a slam over the defender for a poster-worthy dunk.

That play landed at No. 4 on SportsCenter’s top 10.